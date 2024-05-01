CHICAGO – After the Twins welcomed Carlos Correa and Jhoan Duran back from the injured list on consecutive days, they lost Byron Buxton from Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox due to right knee soreness.

Buxton attempted to steal second base on a full-count pitch to Trevor Larnach in the second inning of Wednesday's game against the White Sox. He was thrown out easily after Larnach struck out, as he slowed to a jog before reaching the base. Buxton gingerly walked off the field afterward, and he did not return. He was running on the previous two pitches Larnach fouled before his injury. Willi Castro moved from third base to center field, replacing Buxton, and Jose Miranda came off the bench to play third.

Buxton may have surpassed expectations with his health in the first month of the season. He started 20 of the Twins' first 30 games in center field, with four more starts at designated hitter, after he was used exclusively as a DH last year. He hasn't played more than 92 games in a season since 2017.

He scored the go-ahead run in the Twins' wins over the White Sox on Monday and Tuesday, scoring from second base on a single Monday, and running from first-to-third in the ninth inning Tuesday before he crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly.

Buxton was caught stealing Tuesday, snapping his streak of 20 consecutive stolen bases. It's the first time he has been caught stealing twice in a season since 2019.



