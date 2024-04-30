CHICAGO – After the first 28 games of the season, the Twins feature the third-lowest bullpen ERA (2.54) with the second-highest strikeout rate. All teams would take those numbers, but the Twins accomplished it without their closer.

Jhoan Duran was activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday after dealing with an oblique strain in spring training. Duran, one of the hardest throwers in the world, gives the Twins another quality arm to pitch in late innings. Reliever Matt Bowman was designated for assignment to make room for Duran on the 26-man roster.

"I feel excited because I'm coming back to help," Duran said Monday. "I know they're doing a great job right now. They're doing great and having a lot of fun. I want to be there soon to be a part of that group."

Bringing back Duran gives the Twins more flexibility when they want to deploy Griffin Jax and Brock Stewart. Jax, who leads the club with four saves, permitted three runs in 12 innings with 17 strikeouts through Monday. Stewart hasn't allowed a run in 12⅓ innings while compiling 17 strikeouts.

Duran had a 2.45 ERA in 62⅓ innings last year, his first season as the Twins' full-time closer, and he secured 27 saves in 32 opportunities.

"It's scary," Byron Buxton said. "Our bullpen has been doing a great job. To add Duran back to that mix is a big piece of getting our team back together and continuing what we've been doing."

Duran made two rehab appearances with the St. Paul Saints before he was activated. His velocity was up in his last outing, reaching 103 mph with his fastball, and he says he cleaned up his pitching mechanics after his velocity was slightly down in spring training.

The Twins entered the season with confidence in their bullpen, but they've been mostly dominant despite missing Duran and Justin Topa for the first month of the season, and Caleb Thielbar started the season on the injured list. Topa remains on a rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints, and he could return during the Twins' next homestand.

Topa "still has some work to do," Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said recently. "He's not exactly ready to rejoin us at the moment but he's been pitching good. He pitched well. I think his general stuff is where we want it. The [velocity] might be a tick down from where they were last year but the life on the pitches, they're good."

The Twins have a week to place Bowman on waivers or trade him. Bowman allowed two hits and two runs in 7⅔ innings with four walks and six strikeouts.