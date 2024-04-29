CHICAGO – After winning seven consecutive games, the Twins received more good news before their series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Carlos Correa was activated from the 10-day injured list after missing the last 16 games with an intercostal strain. Austin Martin was optioned to Class AAA St. Paul.

Correa was one of the team's offensive bright spots prior to his injury. In his first 11 games, he batted .306 with two doubles, a homer, four RBI and nearly as many walks (eight) as strikeouts (nine). He traveled with the Twins to Anaheim over the weekend, participating in team defensive infield drills Friday and he displayed his power when he took batting practice on the field Saturday.

Martin, the Twins rookie, produced a .226 batting average and .294 on-base percentage in 22 games with six doubles, a homer, six RBI and two stolen bases. With Correa returning as the Twins' everyday shortstop, Willi Castro is freed up to play in the utilityman role that Martin filled.



