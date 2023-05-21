ANAHEIM, CALIF. – The beaches were gorgeous, the food was good and the weather is always nice. Yet the Twins found a way — several ways, actually — to spoil a week in Southern California.

Pablo López battled Shohei Ohtani almost pitch-for-pitch on Sunday, but when López departed with the score tied in the seventh, it took only eight pitches for the Angels to take the lead, and ultimately the victory, 4-2 at Angel Stadium.

The Twins come home with matching 1-2 records against both the Dodgers and Angels, and the series were remarkably similar. The Twins held a lead in the seventh inning or later of every game but Sunday's, and won the middle game of each series rather handily. But the four losses all had solid starts and a bullpen stumble in common, this time with Jorge López the late-inning culprit.

Jorge López relieved his namesake in the seventh inning, after Pablo López walked pinch hitter Matt Thaiss. Zach Neto greeted the bullpen López with a double off the right-field wall, and rookie Mickey Moniak followed with a double off the center-field wall, scoring both runners ahead of him.

The Twins closed the gap to one run when Alex Kirilloff hit a pitch into the front row in the left-field corner, a ball that Moniak dove into the stands to catch — successfully, for a moment. But the ball squirted free out of the top of his glove as Moniak pulled it back, giving Kirilloff his third home run of the season.

The Angels responded with an insurance run in the eighth, when José De León gave up a single to Gio Urshela and a double down the left-field line to Thaiss.

The first six innings had nowhere near that much action, thanks to the pitching of Pablo López and Ohtani. The reigning AL MVP battled with control problems much of the day, walking three over six innings, but also overpowered the Twins with his fastball-sweeper mix. Ohtani struck out nine in six innings, including the final four batters he faced, and only made one mistake, walking Gallo in the third inning then giving up a two-out double to Carlos Correa.

Ohtani departed from the mound after six innings, and the Twins then loaded the bases with one out in the seventh. Again, they failed to score, a recurring theme this season and this road trip. This time, Ryan Jeffers and Joey Gallo both struck out.

Pablo López enjoyed one of his best outings of the month, but he gave up back-to-back singles in the fourth inning, then a sacrifice fly to Urshela to tie the score.

The Twins, who have not won a series against the Angels since 2019, return to Target Field to open a weeklong homestand against the Giants on Monday.