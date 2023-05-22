THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP John Brebbia (2-0, 4.26 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (3-0, 1.78)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Alex Cobb (3-1, 1.94 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.64)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (3-3, 3.09 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.25)

GIANTS UPDATE

The Giants (22-24), in third place in the National League West, wrapped up a 5-1 homestand with a 7-5 victory over Miami on Sunday. ... The Giants are 15-7 at home and 7-13 on the road. ... Going into Sunday's games, Cobb led the NL in ERA. ... Camilo Doval leads the NL with 12 saves. ... Former Twin LaMonte Wade Jr. is hitting .258 with seven home runs and 15 RBI. He has a .425 on-base percentage. ... Thairo Estrada is hitting .309. ... Logan Webb, who leads the NL in innings pitched, left his start Saturday after six scoreless innings because of back tightness. ... C Joey Bart (left groin) and DH Joc Pederson (right hand contusion) are on the injured list.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (25-22) return home after a six-game road trip to Southern California with a 4-2 loss to the Angels in Anaheim. The Twins went 1-2 against both the Dodgers and Angels. ... The Twins, who have won six of seven series at home this season, swept a three-game series from the Giants at Target Field last season, outscoring them 20-5 (Aug. 26-28). ... Carlos Correa had an RBI-double Sunday and has reached base in 11 consecutive games. ... Ryan pitched six shutout innings in the Twins' 9-0 victory over the Giants on Aug. 26. Gray, who is 2-1 in five starts lifetime vs. the Giants, allowed one hit and one run in five innings in a no-decision on Aug. 27. Ober is making his first appearance against the Giants.