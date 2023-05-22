Byron Buxton sat out Sunday's game, only the fourth he's missed all season, but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said it's not clear yet whether the designated hitter will need to miss more games after experiencing some right knee soreness Saturday.

Buxton was removed for a pinch hitter midway through Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Angels, a game that included two plays in which he went from first base to third, finishing with head-first slides.

"We don't want what he's dealing with now, soreness-wise, to get worse," Baldelli said, describing the benching as "precautionary." "We'll know more on Monday."

Baldelli also said the Twins aren't ready to make a call on whether Royce Lewis will be brought up to the Twins or optioned to St. Paul when his rehab assignment is finished at the end of the week.

"We're not going to bring anyone back from a situation like his until they're fully ready —physical, mentally and everything else," Baldelli said of the former overall No. 1 pick, who underwent knee-ligament surgery one year ago this month. "He still has a way to go as far as at-bats, even though he's put some good swings on the ball. He's got some playing to do right now.

"When we think it helps us and it works well for the team, hopefully we'll have him here."

Lewis hit two home runs on Friday night and is 6-for-16 in four games for the Saints.