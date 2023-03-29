2023 Twins: Team statistics, player moves, depth chart
Clock ticking as pitchers find ways to work with, around baseball's new speed-up rules
Baseball's new rules will limit the time between pitches. So Twins pitchers have been adjusting during spring training — and countering by finding some novel ways to buy a few extra seconds.
Banning defensive shifts makes batters feel better. But will they really hit better?
New rules limiting where infielders can position themselves are being cheered by many players. But one former Twins star thinks the change could have more impact on their attitude than their statistics.
Baseball's new defensive rules favor athletic ability — and knowing your place on the field
The Twins used assorted shifts, which are now illegal, more often than most other teams. During the offseason, adding players with first-rate defensive skills became a priority. New rules are a big reason why.