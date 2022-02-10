minnesota state fair

If you love State Fair food, you'll love these T-shirts A father and son couldn't find shirts with their favorite foods, so they took matters into their own hands.

Busy journalist Jane McClure still finds time to give at the Minnesota State Fair Longtime St. Paul reporter has devoted years to honoring newspaper history — and the Hamline Church Dining Hall — at the fair.

Minnesota State Fair schedule for Thursday, Aug. 25 A sampling of events at the Minnesota State Fair. For a complete schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.THURSDAY, AUG. 25OPENING DAY/STEM DAY: SciMathMN brings fairgoers together…

Minnesota State Fair schedule for Friday, Aug. 26 A sampling of events at the Minnesota State Fair. For a complete schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.FRIDAY, AUG. 26GOVERNOR'S FIRE PREVENTION DAY: Youth representing various Fire…

Minnesota State Fair schedule for Saturday, Aug. 27 A sampling of events at the Minnesota State Fair. For a complete schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.SATURDAY, AUG. 27MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS DAY: Interactive and educational activities…

Minnesota State Fair schedule for Sunday, Aug. 28 A sampling of events at the Minnesota State Fair. For a complete schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.SUNDAY, AUG. 28INDIGENOUS KITCHEN DAY: Indigenous Food Lab hosts guest…

Minnesota State Fair schedule for Monday, Aug. 29 A sampling of events at the Minnesota State Fair. For a complete schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.MONDAY, AUG. 29KIDS DAY: Kids get $12 discounted admission.…

Minnesota State Fair schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 30 A sampling of events at the Minnesota State Fair. For a complete schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.TUESDAY, AUG. 30MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY: Booths in Dan Patch Park…

Minnesota State Fair schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 31 A sampling of events at the Minnesota State Fair. For a complete schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31LIBRARY/KIDS DAY: Live performances 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids…

Minnesota State Fair schedule for Thursday, Sept. 1 A sampling of events at the Minnesota State Fair. For a complete schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.THURSDAY, SEPT. 1SENIORS DAY: Musical and dance performances, fitness programs…

Minnesota State Fair schedule for Friday, Sept. 2 A sampling of events at the Minnesota State Fair. For a complete schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.FRIDAY, SEPT. 2MPR DAY: MPR News, Classical MPR and the…

Minnesota State Fair schedule for Saturday, Sept. 3 A sampling of events at the Minnesota State Fair. For a complete schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.SATURDAY, SEPT. 3AARP/FFA DAY: Visit the barns and animal competition…

Minnesota State Fair schedule for Sunday, Sept. 4 A sampling of daily events at the Minnesota State Fair. For a complete schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.SUNDAY, SEPT. 4FRIENDS OF THE FAIR DAY: Hats off…

Minnesota State Fair event schedule for Monday, Sept. 5 A sampling of daily events at the Minnesota State Fair. For a complete schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.MONDAY, SEPT. 5HMONG MINNESOTA DAY/KIDS DAY: Stage collaborations in…

Live music at the State Fair: our daily picks for 24 Minnesota acts to see The many free homegrown options range from rootsy faves the Jayhawks and Annie Mack to international acts Dalmar Yare and the Ukrainian Village Band.

The State Fair starts Thursday: Here's how to get there Twin Cities transit agencies will provide express bus service, while the fair will offer free shuttles from 29 park-and-ride lots.