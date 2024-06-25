With only one slot left to fill in its 2024 grandstand concert lineup — and only one country music show so far on the schedule — the Minnesota State Fair has not surprisingly announced another twanger, Jon Pardi, as its final confirmed headliner.

Pardi will hit the fair's big stage on Aug. 28 with Canadian newcomer MacKenzie Porter for his opener. Tickets for the Wednesday night concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via eTix.com or 800-514-3849, with prices ranging from $44 to $88.

Known for such singles as "Head Over Boots," "Dirt on My Boots," "Ain't Always the Cowboy" and the new one "Cowboys and Plowboys" — clearly, the guy likes motifs in his songs — Pardi could not make his booking at the State Fair public until after his previously confirmed appearance near the Twin Cities at the muddied Winstock country music festival two weekends ago. The California native, 39, opened for Jason Aldean on the main stage there.

Pardi joins Blake Shelton as the second country headliner in the fair's 2024 lineup. Here's the final schedule for this year's grandstand series:

Thursday, Aug. 22: Becky G

Friday, Aug. 23: Chance the Rapper

Saturday, Aug. 24: Nate Bargatze (comedian)

Sunday, Aug. 25: Blake Shelton

Monday, Aug. 26: The Happy Together Tour 2024 with the Turtles, Jay & the Americans, the Association, Joe Molland's Badfinger, the Vogues and the Cowsills

Tuesday, Aug. 27: Ludacris and T-Pain

Wednesday, Aug. 28: Jon Pardi and MacKenzie Porter

Thursday, Aug. 29: Mötley Crüe

Friday, Aug. 30: Matchbox Twenty

Saturday, Aug. 31: Stephen Sanchez

Sunday, Sept. 1: Amateur contest finals

Monday, Sept. 2: Kidz Bop Live



