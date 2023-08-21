Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

If you think you know Minnesota music, the Minnesota State Fair might make you rethink that. Especially this year.

Sure, nearly every local music fan knows about Soul Asylum, the Replacements and Hüsker Dü, all represented at the fair this year (counting ex-Hüskers leader Bob Mould's Sept. 2 grandstand gig with the Hold Steady). But do you know about Yung Gravy, the poppy, wavy-haired rapper from Rochester, who's also performing at the grandstand (Aug. 30)?

Or what about the more than 100 musical acts from Minnesota booked to play the free stages over 12 days at the fair? They range in style and story line from an Ethiopian pop singer and Ukrainian party band to a Mexican alt-twanger and some of the hottest young rock and rap acts of today.

Here's a rundown with four local music picks per each of the fair's standard two-day bookings.

Thursday & Friday, Aug. 24 & 25

Craig Clark Band: Ribbons aren't the only blues at the fair this year, thanks to the Buddy Guy-channeling Clark and his gritty band, who've been gigging all summer long from blues fests to biker bars. (4, 5 & 6 p.m., Schell's Stage at West End)

Jamecia Bennett: Whether starring in the Guthrie's "A Raisin in the Sun" or soloing with gospel music institution Sounds of Blackness, the daughter of that ensemble's star Ann Nesby and mother to "American Idol" alum Paris Bennett always manages to stand out with her souled-out voice. (8 p.m., International Bazaar)

Mark Joseph & American Soul: Workhorses who set up shop pretty near the horse barn every year, the guitarist with the Big Wu and his own well-greased group blaze through classic rock and Southern classics for four hours most afternoons of the fair. (2:30-6:30 p.m., Café Caribe)

Doug Collins & the Receptionists: With nice-guy charm and smart-guy wit, Collins blends pop flavor with Americana twang backed by an ace band that includes the Gear Daddies' Randy Broughten. (Noon, 1 & 2 p.m., West End)

Friday & Saturday, Aug. 25 & 26

All Tomorrow's Petty: A Tom Petty tribute band featuring members of Halloween, Alaska and the Cactus Blossoms, it only exists sporadically but has made this fair gig a regular thing. (8 p.m., Giggles Campfire Grill)

Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 26 & 27

Kiss the Tiger: Full-tilt frontwoman Meghan Kreidler practically demands your attention on stage, and her '70s/'80s-flavored rock quintet also gained critical acclaim and Current airplay with its 2021 album "Vicious Kid." (8 p.m., West End)

Genet Abate: The transplant from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has become an ambassador for East African music in the Twin Cities, blending fast desert grooves and horn-buoyed pop melodies, as evidenced in her 2019 viral hit "Yinegera." (3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m., International Bazaar)

The Foxgloves: This harmonious, hip and fast-paced all-female bluegrass sextet showed off its songwriting and picking chops on last year's excellent album "Mama Was a Bandit." (4, 5 & 6 p.m., West End)

Monday & Tuesday, Aug. 28 & 29

Native Pride Dancers: There are very serious educational and spiritual aspects to Larry Yazzie's traditionally/colorfully dressed dance troupe, but their ultra-rhythmic powwow and round dance music also seriously rocks. Funny they're on the "international" stage, though. This music is as American as it gets. (3:15, 4:30 and 5:45 p.m., International Bazaar)

ABBAsolutely Fab: Another questionable "international" billing — isn't Sweden basically like Minnesota with better health care? — there's no doubt everyone loves to hear "Dancing Queen" and other ABBA classics offered by singers Katy Vernon and Jenny Russ. (8 p.m., International Bazaar)

Javier Trejo: The veteran singer/songwriter and guitar ace from St. Paul's West Side bills his music as "Mexican Americana," which well suits its rich twang, color and rhythm. (Noon-3:30 p.m., Frontier Bar, also Aug. 31)

Honky-Tonk Jump: Many of the regular players in the "A Prairie Home Companion" house band now lead this spirited Western Swing group. (4, 5 & 6 p.m., West End)

Aug. 30 & 31

Cedar Cultural Center's Global Get-Together: Following First Avenue's cue, another beloved Minneapolis music venue is bringing acts to the fair, starting with the fun but now ultra-purposeful Ukrainian Village Band on Aug. 30, then Afrobeat-infused hip-hop star Fanaka Nation on Aug. 31. (8 p.m., International Bazaar)

Gully Boys: The punky indie-rock blasters wrapped an East Coast tour and played a First Ave gig with Tina & the B-Sides in recent weeks, and they seem to get better with each intensely delivered show (8 p.m., West End)

Shaun Johnson + the Big Band Experience: The founding singer of beloved Midwest a cappella group Tonic Sol-fa shows off his Sinatra/Bublé side with this stylish large ensemble. (3:45 & 4:45 p.m., Leinie Lodge Bandshell)

Intoxicats: The rock 'n' roll answer to a luau band recently played Todd Rundgren's birthday party on Kauai, a perfect gig for their uniquely blended sound. (3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m., International Bazaar)

Sept. 1 & 2

First Avenue Goes to the Fair: The revue-style show will once again feature an Al Church-led house band and guests including: the Replacements' Tommy Stinson, rapper Juice Lord, alt-twanger Becky Kapell and soul-man Laamar on Sept. 1; followed by indie-rock vets Run Westy Run, R&B powerhouse Jaedyn James and psychedelic crooner Barlow on Sept. 2. (8 p.m., West End)

The Steeles: Spread out around town between prominent theater, radio and church gigs, siblings J.D., Jearlyn, Fred, Jevetta and Billy Steele always come together like few families can when they sing R&B, soul and gospel classics together. (3:45 & 4:45 p.m., Leinie Lodge Bandshell)

Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Showcase: This year's presentation from the Minnesota Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Association will feature the Tony Rook Band and Clay Hess on Sept. 1, then golden-voiced mainstay Becky Schlegel and the Pale Ales on Sept. 2 (Noon-3 p.m., West End)

Jennifer Grimm's Judy Garland Tribute: Elegant jazz balladeer Grimm can sing like many of the greats, but at the fair it makes great sense to honor one of Minnesota's favorite native daughters. (1 & 2:30 p.m., Leinie Lodge Bandshell)

Sept. 3 & 4

Soul Asylum: The remade lineup of Minnesota's top-selling rock band of the '90s has been working on an album with new Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan as producer, following a 30th anniversary re-release of its "MTV Unplugged" special from when megahit "Runaway Train" first gained steam. (7:30 p.m., Leinie Lodge Bandshell)

Bruce Henry: Now based in Chicago, this wide-ranging, deep-singing soul and jazz vocalist extraordinaire just celebrated his 50th year as a performer and has been a Twin Cities fixture long enough to retain local status. (10:30 & 11:45 a.m., Leinie Lodge Bandshell)

St. Paul & the Minneapolis Funk All-Stars: Formerly of the Time and "Nothing Compares 2 U"-originating band the Family, bassist Paul Peterson assembled other former Prince affiliates for this new MVP unit, including Revolution keyboardist "Dr." Matt Fink, the Time's Jellybean Johnson and NPG drummer Kirk Johnson. (3:45 & 4:45 p.m., Leinie Lodge Bandshell)

Maygen & the Birdwatcher: Earthy singer Maygen Lacey and her rollicking hippie-twang band fall somewhere between Nickel Creek and Fleetwood Mac. (4, 5 & 6 p.m., West End)