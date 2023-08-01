Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

As fairgoers pore over the list of new foods at this year's State Fair, the list of new beverages is equally impressive. This year, 65 beverages are debuting at the fair, ranging from sweet and fruity to sour and slushie. They join the 39 returning beverages found only at the fair, bringing the total to more than 300 brews and beverages at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. No one will go thirsty. Find more information, along with the list of special-to-the-fair drinks, here.

Ahhnold Palmer Style Hard Seltzer: A twist on a fan favorite beverage made into a seltzer with whole leaf black tea and freshly squeezed lemons. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Works. At Shanghai Henri's, located at the International Bazaar

Aphrodite's Gift: Named after the goddess of beauty, this hazy IPA is pillowy smooth and drenched in fruit-forward hop flavor — a gift you won't return. 7.2% ABV. 32 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Surly Brewing Co. At Dino's Gyros, north side of Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Sts.

Apple Pie Cider: This cider is lightly spiced and made with fresh apple juice, cinnamon, nutmeg and other spices. Surely an early taste of the fall season. 5.8% ABV. Brewed by Duluth's Wild State Cider. At O'Gara's at the Fair, southwest corner of Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.

Appleshine Mango Hard Cider: This semi-dry hard cider is brewed with fresh mango for a refreshing, fruity, easy drinking experience. Notes of mango, apple and champagne with a light and crisp mouthfeel. 6% ABV. Brewed Invictus Brewing Co. in Blaine. At Dino's Gyros, north side of Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Sts.

Babes' Blueberry & Maple Golden Ale: This golden ale has a hint of blueberry and maple flavors, creating the taste of blueberry pancakes. 4.5% ABV. Brewed by Spiral Brewery in Hastings. At Aldo's and Snack House,Warner Coliseum

Bases Juiced: This strawberry lemonade-inspired ale is a refreshing balance of tart lemon and sweet strawberry. 5.5% ABV. Brewed by Surly Brewing Co. At Ball Park Cafe, east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes Avs.

Beach'd Cruiser: A new State Fair recipe of a crowd-favorite cider. Extra pineapple, guava and passion fruit deliver a tropical cider blend built for summer cruising. 6% ABV. Brewed by Sociable Cider Works, Minneapolis. At Shanghai Henri's, International Bazaar

Beergarita Ale: An ale infused with tangy lime and citrus flavors to mimic the classic drink. 4.7% ABV. By Lupulin Brewing Co., Big Lake. At Coasters, southeast corner of Carnes Av. and Liggett St.

B.F.F.: This new mimosa-inspired hazy IPA features bright tropical fruits, citrus and mandarin orange. It's loaded with copious amounts of Mandarina Bavaria hops and fresh orange peel for an aroma that explodes with notes of juicy orange and tangerine. 6.2% ABV. 30 IBUs. The collaboration was brewed in Minneapolis and Fridley by Bauhaus Brew Labs, Forgotten Star Brewing Co. and The Freehouse (B.F.F.s). At The Blue Barn, West End Market.

Birramisu: This cream ale combines flavors of coffee, chocolate and vanilla to resemble a beloved Italian dessert. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. By Indeed Brewing Co., Minneapolis. At Mancini's al Fresco, north side of Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Sts.

BlackBerry Bramble Ale: Fresh muddled blackberries, lemon juice and sparkling water combine to make a bramble ale. Tart sweetness of blackberries, piney and peppery juniper, topped with a splash of lemon. 5.5% ABV. By Fulton Brewing, Minneapolis. At Frontier Bar, on the south side of Carnes Av. between Liggett and Nelson Sts.

Blood Orange Cream Ale: The zesty tang of blood oranges combines with the smooth characteristics of Castle Cream Ale. 5.5% ABV. Brewed by Castle Danger Brewing, Two Harbors, Minn. At O'Gara's at the Fair, southwest corner of Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.

Blue Hawaiian: Think piña colada, but blue. A pineapple and coconut hard slushie is the perfect drink to bring with you to the beaches of Mexico. 6% ABV. Brewed by Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At LuLu's Public House, West End Market.

Bootlegger Berry & 'Barb: Bursting with ripe strawberry and followed by tangy rhubarb, the refreshing nature of hard seltzer captures the sneaky essence of these two fruits. 7.5% ABV. Brewed by Urban Growler Brewing Co., St. Paul. The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda at the Grandstand's upper level

Boozy Salted Caramel Milkshake: A blend of creamy caramel, a hint of salt and premium brewed alcohol blended in a smooth milkshake is served with a melt-in-your-mouth caramel spoon. 5% ABV. By Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Andy's Grille, on the south side of Carnes Av. between Liggett and Nelson Sts.

Butter Together: Rich caramel, creamy butter and vanilla are balanced in this light golden ale to make a refreshing, sessionable butter-beer. 5.4% ABV. 8 IBUs. Brewed by The Freehouse in Minneapolis. The Blue Barn, West End Market.

Buzzin' Blue: This frozen seltzer, made with tropical fruit and strawberry, is a cold treat for hot days. 5% ABV. Brewed by The Freehouse in Minneapolis. The Blue Barn, located at West End Market.

C-Plane Citrus Blonde: A fresh and zesty citrus-fruited blonde ale combines bright citrus flavors with a smooth and balanced golden base. 5% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed by Excelsior Brewing Co., Excelsior. The Hangar, northeast corner of Underwood St. and Murphy Av.

Cheers to Cherry Pie: This crisp and fruity gluten-reduced ale has a solid rich malt backbone and is bursting with Hungarian-type tart cherries and vanilla. 7% ABV. Brewed by Bent Brewstillery, Roseville. The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level.

Cocabanana (Chocolate Banana Ale): A Caribbean cocktail-inspired tropical ale brewed with fresh pineapple juice, banana, coffee, chocolate, vanilla and sugarcane and rimmed with chocolate. 6.5% ABV. Brewed by Modist Brewing, Minneapolis. At Cafe Caribe, south side of Carnes Av. between Chambers and Nelson Sts.

Cosmopolitan Martini Slushie: A refreshing cranberry and lime slushie inspired by a fan favorite cocktail. 6% ABV. Made by Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Coasters, southeast corner of Carnes Av. and Liggett St.

Cucumber Lemon Lager: Flavors of salted cucumber and lemon combine to make a perfectly cool drink. 5.2% ABV. 10 IBUs. By Indeed Brewing Co., Minneapolis. At Dino's Gyros, north side of Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Sts.

Dan Patch'N Fruit IPA: A tropical twist on a traditional IPA, with bright flavors of passion fruit and hops. It greets you with tropical aromas and a subtly sweet and fruity first impression; it leaves a soft, smooth, hoppy bitterness. 4.6% ABV. Brewed by Summit Brewing Co., St. Paul. Shanghai Henri's and Summit On-A-Stick, located at the International Bazaar

DreamDrops: Double Dry Hop New England IPA collab between Modist Brewing and Barrel Theory Beer Co. Brewed with malted oats, malted wheat, pale malt, hopped and double dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Sultana. 7.3% ABV. By Modist Brewing, Minneapolis. At Bandstand Concessions, located inside the Grandstand concert venue (separate concert ticket required)

Dreamsicle Slushy: This icy concoction combines the nostalgia of a dreamsicle with a boozy twist. A blend of tangy orange and creamy vanilla flavors blended with premium brewed alcohol. 6% ABV. Brewed by Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. Andy's Grille, south side of Carnes Av. between Liggett and Nelson Sts.

Duck Duck Blue Duck: This blueberry twist on Surly Lemonade is topped with salted foam and a tiny blue duck for you to keep. This is the perfect blend of sweet, salty and sour. 5.5% ABV. By Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis. The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level.

Eddie's Lager: Using choice New Zealand hops, this summertime crusher is light, crisp and layered with flavors of Sauvignon Blanc grapes, stone fruit and fresh-cut citrus. 5% ABV. Brewed by August Schell Brewing Co., New Ulm, and Back Channel Brewing Co., Spring Park. At Ball Park Cafe, east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes Avs.

Edna's IPA: This hazy IPA utilizes New Zealand hops, and the flavor explodes with notes of Sauvignon Blanc grapes, stone fruits and fresh-cut citrus finishing with a pillowy soft mouthfeel. 6.3% ABV. Brewed by August Schell Brewing Co., New Ulm, and Back Channel Brewing Co., Spring Park. At LuLu's Public House, West End Market

The Funnel Never End: A blonde ale brewed with strawberries and vanilla to bring you strong flavors of strawberry funnel cake complete with a powdered sugar rim. 4.5% ABV. 12 IBUs. By Elm Creek Brewing Co., Champlin. At Sabino's Pizza Pies and Swine & Spuds, Warner Coliseum

Ghost Runner: This Ghost Runner welcomes you with a full roster of hoppy, citrusy West Coast IPA flavor. 7.2% ABV. By Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis. Ball Park Cafe, east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes Avs.

Ginger Basil Limeade Hard Seltzer Cocktail: A seltzer cocktail with flavors of zesty lime, ginger and aromatic basil. Paired with a subtle but distinct ginger spice, the effervescence from Urban Growler's Ginger Basil Limeade Hard Seltzer balances the flavor. 7.2% ABV. By Urban Growler Brewing Co., St. Paul. Dino's Gyros, north side of Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Sts.

A Ginger Suntan: A vibrant and Minnesotan twist on a classic cocktail. Refreshing flavors of strawberry and rhubarb perfectly complement the slight kiss of ginger. 6% ABV. Brewed by August Schell Brewing Co., New Ulm, and Tattersall Distilling, Minneapolis. LuLu's Public House and Schell's Pavilion, West End Market

Great Ape Seltzer: The beloved Minnesota cocktail is made new in seltzer form with loads of grape and lemon-lime flavors. 5% ABV. By Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Ball Park Cafe, east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes Avs.; also available at Bandstand Concessions, located inside the Grandstand concert venue (separate concert ticket required)

Greek Cookie: Based on the delicious Melomakarona cookies, this malty gluten-reduced cream ale is made with orange, honey, nut-free walnut extract and brandy. 5% ABV. Brewed by Bent Brewstillery, Roseville. Dino's Gyros, north side of Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Sts.

Hurricane Sour Smoothie: This tropical fruited sour, inspired by the classic Hurricane cocktail, is brewed with malted barley, fresh lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit and a touch of grenadine. 6.5% ABV. By Modist Brewing, Minneapolis. Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes Av.

Island in the Sun IPA: The perfect balance of a West Coast IPA with the juicy finish of a New England IPA that is slightly hazy, bursting with flavors of mango and passion fruit. 5.2% ABV. Brewed by Bald Man Brewing, Eagan. At Coasters, southeast corner of Carnes Av. and Liggett St.

Italian Bellini: This sparkling wine cocktail is a combination of Minnesota Sparkling Edelweiss wine and fresh puréed peaches. 12% ABV. Wine from Cannon River Winery, Cannon Falls, Minn. At Mancini's al Fresco, north side of Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Sts.

Kirby Pucker Lemon Blueberry: Batting third is Kirby Pucker, Eastlake's rotation of sour ales. This Minnesota State Fair exclusive release of the award-winning series was matured on lemon and blueberry purée. 5% ABV. Brewed by Eastlake Brewing Co., Minneapolis. At Ball Park Cafe, east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes Avs.

Lemon Berry Chill Slushie: This slushie is made from a Lift Bridge Lemon Icee Seltzer and Red Bull Blue Edition (Blueberry) to make a smooth and icy beverage. 5% ABV. By Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. O'Gara's at the Fair, southwest corner of Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.

Lime Time Cider: Cider made from freshly pressed apples that are fermented and infused with whole macerated limes that contribute zest and acidity. Sweetened with all-natural cane sugar. 6.4% ABV. Brewed by Sociable Cider Werks, Minneapolis. At LuLu's Public House, West End Market

LuLucifer's Lager: Classic lager aged on puya chiles and hickory. Expect some toasty, pleasant heat and underlying notes of cherry and licorice from the chiles. 5.5% ABV. Brewed by Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis. At LuLu's Public House, West End Market

Mascot Race: Citrusy, melony and tropical fruit-y, this hazy IPA is everything you want in a Citra hop IPA, just triple dry-hopped. Mascot Race has layers and waves of Citra hop and candied citrus peels, juicy mellow melon and playful papaya, before a mild grapefruit bitterness take you to a dry finish. 7% ABV. Brewed by Barrel Theory Beer Co., St. Paul. At Ball Park Cafe, east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes Avs.

Mead For Speed: Orange Honey Blossom: A summer crusher of a mead with a floral aromatic nose, a lightly effervescent body and delicate honey flavor. This mead is fermented from orange grove honey hives. 6% ABV. Brewed by Sociable Cider Werks, Minneapolis. At LuLu's Public House, West End Market

MN Brew Together: West Coast IPA collab between Minneapolis' Modist Brewing and Fair State Brewing Cooperative. Pilsner and pale malts form the base, then it's hopped and dry hopped with Columbus, Simcoe and Chinook. 6.6% ABV. At Ball Park Cafe, east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes Avs.

Paloma Hard Seltzer: This grapefruit and tequila cocktail-inspired hard seltzer (without the tequila) is perfect to help you kick back and enjoy a slice of paradise. (Gluten-free) 5% ABV. Brewed by Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Cafe Caribe, south side of Carnes Av. between Chambers and Nelson Sts.

Passion Fruit Punch Hard Seltzer: The hard seltzer on draft has waves of tropical fruit punch flavors and a kick of passion fruit. Beautifully blue, gluten-free, vegan and it contains zero grams of sugar. 5% ABV. Brewed by Bauhaus Brew Labs, Minneapolis. At Cafe Caribe, south side of Carnes Av. between Chambers and Nelson Sts.

PB&J Hard Honey: A carbonated hard honey liquid version of the sandwich your parents made you as a kid. No chemicals or imitation flavors are added to this beverage, just fermented honey, Minnesota grapes, fresh roasted peanuts and filtered Minnesota water. 6% ABV. Hard honey made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level

Peach-E-Keen: A tart Berliner Weiss Sour with huge aromas of fresh peaches and flavor notes of graham cracker on the finish — just like the homemade dessert. 7.2% ABV. Brewed by August Schell Brewing Co., New Ulm. LuLu's Public House, West End Market

Pineapple Sour Beergarita: This pineapple sour is brewed with salt and given the tropical treatment by adding pineapple and lime. 4.5% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed by Mankato Brewery, North Mankato. At the Hangar, northeast corner of Underwood St. and Murphy Av.

Pineapple Tajin Dream: This fruited and spiced ale is made from sweet pineapple and spicy Tajin. 5.6% ABV. From Lakes & Legends Brewing Co., Minneapolis. O'Gara's at the Fair, southwest corner of Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.

Purpleberry Shandy: This summery shandy has a hint of blueberry, making it the essence of summer in a beer. 4.2% ABV. Brewed by Third Street Brewhouse, Cold Spring. At Coasters, southeast corner of Carnes Av. and Liggett St.

Razzmanian Devil: An ale with a refreshing hint of raspberry flavor. 5.5% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed by Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis. At Coasters, southeast corner of Carnes Av. and Liggett St.

Rhubarb Shandy: This limited-time shandy combines the flavors of tangy rhubarb and zesty lemons, offering a smooth mouthfeel and the unmistakable taste of Minnesota. Garnished with a strawberry, blackberry and mint skewer. 5% ABV. Brewed by Mankato Brewery, North Mankato. At Giggles' Campfire Grill, southeast corner of Lee Av. and Cooper St.

Royal Peach: This fruity sour brings together peach fruit sour with loads of luscious, fruity peach. 4.8% ABV. 28 IBUs. Brewed by Pryes Brewing Co., Minneapolis. O'Gara's at the Fair, southwest corner of Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.

Seedless Summer Sour: A sour ale brewed with fresh watermelon juice and a hint of sea salt to accentuate the natural sweetness of the fruit. 5.1% ABV. 14 IBUs. Brewed by Bauhaus Brew Labs, Minneapolis. At Cafe Caribe, south side of Carnes Av. between Chambers and Nelson Sts.

State Fair Amber Ale: Sweet roasted caramel and bready malt nicely balanced with a mild citrus hop complexity for a smooth finish. 5.2% ABV. 26 IBUs. Brewed by Leinenkugel's Brewing Co., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Leinie Lodge, Cooper St.

Strawberry Fool Cream Ale: This cream ale folds strawberry and cream flavors together that makes having dessert extra easy. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed by Indeed Brewing C., Minneapolis. LuLu's Public House, West End Market

Strawberry Short Cake'd Up: This lager delivers flavors of vanilla sponge cake and strawberries, like a piece of strawberry shortcake. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed Mankato Brewery, North Mankato. The Hangar, northeast corner of Underwood St. and Murphy Av.

Summer Sangria: This sweet and refreshing white sangria is crafted with white wine, peach, mango and citrus. 6.25% ABV. Wine made in Spring Valley, Minn., at Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery. The Blue Barn, West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Sun Seared Grilled Lemon Blonde Ale

A collaboration with Animales BBQ, this zesty blonde ale is made from hand-squeezed grilled lemons. The caramelized sugar from the grilled lemons complements the subtle grainy sweetness of the light base beer while the acid from the lemon juice adds a refreshing zing. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs and Animales BBQ Co. RC's BBQ, north side of Dan Patch Av. between Liggett and Chambers Sts.

Superior Shiver Cold IPA: A cold IPA that embodies the true spirit of Minnesotans: approachable and accessible with a complexity that is both refreshing and surprising. 6% ABV. Brewed by Duluth's Bent Paddle Brewing Co. Ball Park Cafe, east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes Avs.

Tropical Island IPA: A bold IPA bursting with citrus and tropical fruit flavors with notes of grapefruit, stone fruits, coconut and pineapple. 6.5% ABV. Brewed by August Schell Brewing Co., New Ulm. At Coasters, southeast corner of Carnes Av. and Liggett St.

Vacation Mullet: This tropical hazy IPA has a smooth, beach-ready body and bursts with notes of coconut, pineapple and mandarin orange. 7.5% ABV. Brewed by Lupulin Brewing Co., Big Lake. Ball Park Cafe, east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes Avs.

White Sangria Slushy: Sweet and refreshingly cold Country White Wine is infused with mint, tarragon, pear juice and elderberry flowers. 6% ABV. By Alexis Bailly Vineyard, Hastings. At French Crêperie, north side of Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Sts.

New Non-Alcoholic Brews

Nah Blonde: This NA blonde ale features the perfect blend of smooth, bready malt body with just enough hop character to brighten things up and keep it nice and refreshing.<0.5% ABV. By Bauhaus Brew Labs, Minneapolis. LuLu's Public House, West End Market