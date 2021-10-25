Restaurant roll call

What's open, what's closed and what's still to come in the Twin Cities and beyond.

Stay up to date on the latest from your favorite restaurants, bars and food purveyors. For a complete list of past openings and closings organized by month, scroll to the bottom of the page.

Closing - Changing Betty & Earl's (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, besweetsbydiane.com) Betty & Earls Biscuit Kitchen at Rosedale Mall's Potluck food hall closed Oct. 18 for a two week break to relaunch as B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane. Co-owner Adrienne Odom has moved to New York, and pastry chef Diane Minor, a 30-year veteran, is coming on board. The biscuits, inspired by co-owner Jason Matheson's family recipe, will stay on the menu, in addition to cupcakes, mini cheesecakes, cookies, bars and soup. Look for a reopening around Nov. 1. Read our coverage here.

(1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, besweetsbydiane.com) Betty & Earls Biscuit Kitchen at Rosedale Mall's Potluck food hall closed Oct. 18 for a two week break to relaunch as B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane. Co-owner Adrienne Odom has moved to New York, and pastry chef Diane Minor, a 30-year veteran, is coming on board. The biscuits, inspired by co-owner Jason Matheson's family recipe, will stay on the menu, in addition to cupcakes, mini cheesecakes, cookies, bars and soup. Look for a reopening around Nov. 1. Read our coverage here. Obachan (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville) Justin Sutherland's build-your-own ramen concept is out at Potluck food hall. Read our coverage here.

(1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville) Justin Sutherland's build-your-own ramen concept is out at Potluck food hall. Read our coverage here. Chickpea (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville) Justin Sutherland's build-your-own hummus bowl concept is out at Potluck food hall. Read our coverage here.

(1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville) Justin Sutherland's build-your-own hummus bowl concept is out at Potluck food hall. Read our coverage here. Copper Cow (5445 Eden Prairie Rd., Minnetonka, https://www.coppercowkitchen.com) Copper Cow Bar and Kitchen, the spot for boozy shakes and burgers in Minnetonka's Glen Lake, is closing Nov. 14. The building sold, according to a social media post from Copper Cow, and has a new tenant. The Japanese restaurant Kazoku, currently based in Burnsville, will be opening a second location at 5445 Eden Prairie Rd., Minnetonka (kazokuburnsville.com). Staff from the Copper Cow were offered positions at the new restaurant, the post said. "Not only is it the right thing to do, but we hope this can allow for our regulars and guest to still have familiar family feel when dining at Kazoku (which, coincidentally, means 'Family' in Japanese)," Copper Cow proprietors wrote. Read our coverage here.

(5445 Eden Prairie Rd., Minnetonka, https://www.coppercowkitchen.com) Copper Cow Bar and Kitchen, the spot for boozy shakes and burgers in Minnetonka's Glen Lake, is closing Nov. 14. The building sold, according to a social media post from Copper Cow, and has a new tenant. The Japanese restaurant Kazoku, currently based in Burnsville, will be opening a second location at 5445 Eden Prairie Rd., Minnetonka (kazokuburnsville.com). Staff from the Copper Cow were offered positions at the new restaurant, the post said. "Not only is it the right thing to do, but we hope this can allow for our regulars and guest to still have familiar family feel when dining at Kazoku (which, coincidentally, means 'Family' in Japanese)," Copper Cow proprietors wrote. Read our coverage here. The Misfits Collective (14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, https://themisfitscollective.co) The Misfits Collective, a food hall-style multi-concept restaurant in Apple Valley, closed Oct. 18. "Sometimes as a business owner you have to admit defeat, learn what you can from your mistakes and get better, close one door in order to open another," wrote owner Tony Donatell on social media. The closure makes way for Donatell's Mezcalito Butcher, which he described as "a Latin live-fire cooking restaurant" and "an homage to the magic of Mexico's tequila bars and taquerias, founded on our deep admiration and reverence for Mexican culture & cuisine. Mezcalito Butcher opens Oct. 22 (14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, mezcalitobutcher.com). Read our coverage here.

(14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, https://themisfitscollective.co) The Misfits Collective, a food hall-style multi-concept restaurant in Apple Valley, closed Oct. 18. "Sometimes as a business owner you have to admit defeat, learn what you can from your mistakes and get better, close one door in order to open another," wrote owner Tony Donatell on social media. The closure makes way for Donatell's Mezcalito Butcher, which he described as "a Latin live-fire cooking restaurant" and "an homage to the magic of Mexico's tequila bars and taquerias, founded on our deep admiration and reverence for Mexican culture & cuisine. Mezcalito Butcher opens Oct. 22 (14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, mezcalitobutcher.com). Read our coverage here. Crepe & Spoon (339 22nd Av. NE., Mpls. , https://www.crepeandspoon.com) The last day of the season for this vegan ice cream and crepe shop is Oct. 30, and an Instagram post hints it might not reopen.

(339 22nd Av. NE., Mpls. , https://www.crepeandspoon.com) The last day of the season for this vegan ice cream and crepe shop is Oct. 30, and an Instagram post hints it might not reopen. CHX (2210 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. , https://chxmsp.com) After only 90 days with a storefront, CHX has closed in Uptown Minneapolis. The restaurant began as a ghost kitchen and took a chance on brick-and-mortar. Closed Oct. 4. Read our coverage here.

(2210 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. , https://chxmsp.com) After only 90 days with a storefront, CHX has closed in Uptown Minneapolis. The restaurant began as a ghost kitchen and took a chance on brick-and-mortar. Closed Oct. 4. Read our coverage here. Dariette Drive-In (1440 Minnehaha Av. E., St. Paul) The Dari-ette Drive-In, the synonymous-with-summer dining landmark on St. Paul's East Side, closed Oct. 3 after a 70-year run. Founded in 1951, the Dari-ette was known for its burgers, fried chicken, corn dogs, shakes (variations ranged from banana to crème de menthe), soft-serve cones and other fast-food fare. Read our coverage here.

(1440 Minnehaha Av. E., St. Paul) The Dari-ette Drive-In, the synonymous-with-summer dining landmark on St. Paul's East Side, closed Oct. 3 after a 70-year run. Founded in 1951, the Dari-ette was known for its burgers, fried chicken, corn dogs, shakes (variations ranged from banana to crème de menthe), soft-serve cones and other fast-food fare. Read our coverage here. Minnesota Barbecue Co. (816 Lowry Av. NE., Mpls., minnesotabbqco.com) Chef Kale Thome is stepping away from the smoker — for now — as his Minnesota Barbecue Co. closed Oct. 3. "After a memorable run serving takeout from our humble abode in NE Minneapolis, Minnesota BBQ Co. is packing up the smoker and closing our doors," he announced on the restaurant's website. "The business has been doing great, but after 16 years in the industry, it's time to focus on my family and give more of my time to them, and I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter." Read our coverage here.

Now Open Mezcalito Butcher (14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, mezcalitobutcher.com) The Misfits Collective, a food hall-style multi-concept restaurant in Apple Valley, closed Oct. 18. "Sometimes as a business owner you have to admit defeat, learn what you can from your mistakes and get better, close one door in order to open another," wrote owner Tony Donatell on social media. The closure makes way for Donatell's Mezcalito Butcher, which he described as "a Latin live-fire cooking restaurant" and "an homage to the magic of Mexico's tequila bars and taquerias, founded on our deep admiration and reverence for Mexican culture & cuisine. Mezcalito Butcher opened Oct. 22. Read our coverage here.

(14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, mezcalitobutcher.com) The Misfits Collective, a food hall-style multi-concept restaurant in Apple Valley, closed Oct. 18. "Sometimes as a business owner you have to admit defeat, learn what you can from your mistakes and get better, close one door in order to open another," wrote owner Tony Donatell on social media. The closure makes way for Donatell's Mezcalito Butcher, which he described as "a Latin live-fire cooking restaurant" and "an homage to the magic of Mexico's tequila bars and taquerias, founded on our deep admiration and reverence for Mexican culture & cuisine. Mezcalito Butcher opened Oct. 22. Read our coverage here. Khâluna (4000 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-345-5199, https://khaluna.com) Ann Ahmed, the culinary talent behind La t14 Asian Eatery (8815 7th Av. N., Golden Valley, lat14.com) and Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine (8600 Edinburgh Center Dr., Brooklyn Park, lemongrassmn.com), has opened a third restaurant. She's taken over the space — dormant since the start of the pandemic — that was formerly home to Harriet's Inn. The restaurant and bar also features a retail component, and that flexible space — with its own entry — will also be used as a gathering place for private events and cooking classes. Opened Oct. 20. Read our coverage here.

(4000 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-345-5199, https://khaluna.com) Ann Ahmed, the culinary talent behind La t14 Asian Eatery (8815 7th Av. N., Golden Valley, lat14.com) and Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine (8600 Edinburgh Center Dr., Brooklyn Park, lemongrassmn.com), has opened a third restaurant. She's taken over the space — dormant since the start of the pandemic — that was formerly home to Harriet's Inn. The restaurant and bar also features a retail component, and that flexible space — with its own entry — will also be used as a gathering place for private events and cooking classes. Opened Oct. 20. Read our coverage here. Sidecar (4812 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. , https://www.facebook.com/The-Sidecar-at-the-Tap-102330188900150) Town Hall brewpubs and restaurants has added cocktails to the menu, with the new Sidecar. The intimate bar, located next to Town Hall Tap, offers classic cocktails and shareable food in a mid-century modern space. Opened Oct. 22.

(4812 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. , https://www.facebook.com/The-Sidecar-at-the-Tap-102330188900150) Town Hall brewpubs and restaurants has added cocktails to the menu, with the new Sidecar. The intimate bar, located next to Town Hall Tap, offers classic cocktails and shareable food in a mid-century modern space. Opened Oct. 22. Clean Juice Co. (3943 Market St., Edina, https://www.cleanjuice.com/locations/edina) Juice, smoothies and sandwiches are available at this North Carolina-based national juice bar.

(3943 Market St., Edina, https://www.cleanjuice.com/locations/edina) Juice, smoothies and sandwiches are available at this North Carolina-based national juice bar. Tiger Sugar (318 14th Ave SE., Mpls., facebook.com/TigerSugarMinneapolis) The Taiwan-based boba and dessert chain has opened its first Minnesota location, in Dinkytown, on Oct. 16.

(318 14th Ave SE., Mpls., facebook.com/TigerSugarMinneapolis) The Taiwan-based boba and dessert chain has opened its first Minnesota location, in Dinkytown, on Oct. 16. Breaking Bread Cafe (1210 W. Broadway Av., Mpls., breakingbreadfoods.com) Breaking Bread Cafe, closed since 2019, has reopened in north Minneapolis. The daytime café celebrating the culinary legacy of Black Americans, first opened in 2015, is an arm of the non-profit Appetite for Change, which also operates Station 81 at St. Paul's Union Depot. Stop in 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. for breakfast, sandwiches, salads and build-your-own plates. Read our coverage here.

(1210 W. Broadway Av., Mpls., breakingbreadfoods.com) Breaking Bread Cafe, closed since 2019, has reopened in north Minneapolis. The daytime café celebrating the culinary legacy of Black Americans, first opened in 2015, is an arm of the non-profit Appetite for Change, which also operates Station 81 at St. Paul's Union Depot. Stop in 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. for breakfast, sandwiches, salads and build-your-own plates. Read our coverage here. Iconos Gastro Cantina (2937 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-824-0800, https://www.iconosgastrocantina.com) Latin American dishes "with a twist," cocktails and brunch come to the former Lyndale Tap House and Hickory n' Hops. Opened Oct. 8.

(2937 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-824-0800, https://www.iconosgastrocantina.com) Latin American dishes "with a twist," cocktails and brunch come to the former Lyndale Tap House and Hickory n' Hops. Opened Oct. 8. Third Space Cafe (2930 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., https://www.thirdspacempls.com) Coffee, panini, and pastries from Turtle Bread Company round out the menu at this new Uptown cafe.

(2930 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., https://www.thirdspacempls.com) Coffee, panini, and pastries from Turtle Bread Company round out the menu at this new Uptown cafe. Slice (519 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-367-4593, https://slicepizzamn.getbento.com) With supersized slices of pizza akin to those you'd find in New York, Slice is catering to walk-up traffic in a fast-growing residential district with a service window and delivery; there's no dining inside this former insurance office. Opened Oct. 2. (Temporarily closed due to fire.) Read our coverage here.

September 2021 Openings

Basement Bar at Sooki & Mimi (1432 W. 31st St., basement, Mpls., https://www.sookiandmimi.com/basement) Enter through a door on the alley behind Ann Kim's restaurant (as long as the red light is on) and descend to the mid-Mod rec room of your dreams, with a heavily curated spirit list and classic cocktails by bar manager Adam Gorski.

(1432 W. 31st St., basement, Mpls., https://www.sookiandmimi.com/basement) Enter through a door on the alley behind Ann Kim's restaurant (as long as the red light is on) and descend to the mid-Mod rec room of your dreams, with a heavily curated spirit list and classic cocktails by bar manager Adam Gorski. Uni Uni (Mall of America, Level 1, East, https://www.uniuni.us) This tea shop has opened its second Minnesota location (the first is in Dinkytown) for its bubble teas with fruit, milk or cheese foam. Read our coverage here.

(Mall of America, Level 1, East, https://www.uniuni.us) This tea shop has opened its second Minnesota location (the first is in Dinkytown) for its bubble teas with fruit, milk or cheese foam. Read our coverage here. DeLeo Bros. Pizza (Mall of America, Level 1, East, https://deleobrotherspizza.com) The pizzeria expands from its first location at the Southdale Center in Edina, bringing its New York-style slices to Bloomington. Read our coverage here.

(Mall of America, Level 1, East, https://deleobrotherspizza.com) The pizzeria expands from its first location at the Southdale Center in Edina, bringing its New York-style slices to Bloomington. Read our coverage here. 2 Dope Chicks (Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Dr. NE., Blaine, http://2dopechicks.org) Breakfast, sandwiches, soups and salads are in the new Northtown Mall food hall.

(Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Dr. NE., Blaine, http://2dopechicks.org) Breakfast, sandwiches, soups and salads are in the new Northtown Mall food hall. Bao Bao Tea (Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Dr. NE., Blaine, https://northtownfoodhall.com) Fruit drinks, tea with cheese foam and desserts are now available at Northtown Mall.

(Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Dr. NE., Blaine, https://northtownfoodhall.com) Fruit drinks, tea with cheese foam and desserts are now available at Northtown Mall. Trap House Chicken (Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Dr. NE., Blaine, https://www.facebook.com/TrapHouseChickenllc) Wings, birria and "taco puffs" are on the menu at this new resident in the Northtown Mall food hall.

(Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Dr. NE., Blaine, https://www.facebook.com/TrapHouseChickenllc) Wings, birria and "taco puffs" are on the menu at this new resident in the Northtown Mall food hall. Angel Food Bakery (Texa-Tonka shopping center, St. Louis Park, https://www.angelfoodmn.com) The bakery, which grew out of the adjacent Hell's Kitchen restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, has relocated to the Texa-Tonka shopping center in St. Louis Park. Along with its full line of doughnuts, pastries, cupcakes, cookies and other sweets, the bakery features a coffee bar with a menu that includes kombucha on tap and tea lattes. The beans are coming from Folly Coffee, a small-batch roaster that's also located in St. Louis Park.Chef/owner Katy Gerdes has also reserved part of the space to make a permanent home for FrioFrio (frio is Spanish for cold), the paletas business that she and Chris Weber have been operating at summer festivals out of an eye-catching pedal-propelled cart. Opened Sept. 24. Read our coverage here.

(Texa-Tonka shopping center, St. Louis Park, https://www.angelfoodmn.com) The bakery, which grew out of the adjacent Hell's Kitchen restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, has relocated to the Texa-Tonka shopping center in St. Louis Park. Along with its full line of doughnuts, pastries, cupcakes, cookies and other sweets, the bakery features a coffee bar with a menu that includes kombucha on tap and tea lattes. The beans are coming from Folly Coffee, a small-batch roaster that's also located in St. Louis Park.Chef/owner Katy Gerdes has also reserved part of the space to make a permanent home for FrioFrio (frio is Spanish for cold), the paletas business that she and Chris Weber have been operating at summer festivals out of an eye-catching pedal-propelled cart. Opened Sept. 24. Read our coverage here. All Saints (222 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls. , allsaintsmpls.co) Two Esker Grove veterans, Denny Leaf-Smith and Kim Tong, have branched out from the Walker Art Center restaurant and opened All Saints Sept. 21. It revives the charming space that was most recently occupied by Bardo. A wood-burning grill is a central cooking component.

(222 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls. , allsaintsmpls.co) Two Esker Grove veterans, Denny Leaf-Smith and Kim Tong, have branched out from the Walker Art Center restaurant and opened All Saints Sept. 21. It revives the charming space that was most recently occupied by Bardo. A wood-burning grill is a central cooking component. The Dakota (1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., https://www.dakotacooks.com) After a long pandemic hiatus, the world renowned Dakota music club and restaurant finally reopened Sept. 2021 with a new chef, menu and more. Owners Lowell Pickett and Richard Erickson shut down their nationally prominent venue in March 2020. To reopen, they've consulted with James Beard award-winning chef Tim McKee (formerly of La Belle Vie, Octo Fish Bar and others) to create a new culinary program. McKee recruited Remy Pettus, chef/owner of the former Bardo, to run the kitchen. The cooking reflects the Pettus family's generations-deep roots in the Carolinas, with dishes along the lines of hickory-smoked chicken wings, shrimp and grits with andouille sausage, pan-roasted duck breast with Georgia peaches and chicken-fried quail with collard greens. Read our coverage here.

(1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., https://www.dakotacooks.com) After a long pandemic hiatus, the world renowned Dakota music club and restaurant finally reopened Sept. 2021 with a new chef, menu and more. Owners Lowell Pickett and Richard Erickson shut down their nationally prominent venue in March 2020. To reopen, they've consulted with James Beard award-winning chef Tim McKee (formerly of La Belle Vie, Octo Fish Bar and others) to create a new culinary program. McKee recruited Remy Pettus, chef/owner of the former Bardo, to run the kitchen. The cooking reflects the Pettus family's generations-deep roots in the Carolinas, with dishes along the lines of hickory-smoked chicken wings, shrimp and grits with andouille sausage, pan-roasted duck breast with Georgia peaches and chicken-fried quail with collard greens. Read our coverage here. Stanley's Upstairs (2500 University Av. NE., Mpls. , 612-788-2529, https://www.stanleysbarroom.com/upstairs-on-stanleys) Gambling and games are the new attractions on the upper level of Stanley's Bar Room.

(2500 University Av. NE., Mpls. , 612-788-2529, https://www.stanleysbarroom.com/upstairs-on-stanleys) Gambling and games are the new attractions on the upper level of Stanley's Bar Room. KJ's Hideaway (408 St. Peter St., St. Paul, https://kjshideaway.com) As of Sept. 17, KJ's Hideaway bings live music back to the former Vieux Carre in the historic Hamm's building.

(408 St. Peter St., St. Paul, https://kjshideaway.com) As of Sept. 17, KJ's Hideaway bings live music back to the former Vieux Carre in the historic Hamm's building. El Travieso Taqueria (17633 Minnetonka Blvd., Wayzata, https://www.eltraviesotaqueria.com) Hector Ruiz's counter-service taqueria has expanded to Minnetonka. Read our coverage here.

(17633 Minnetonka Blvd., Wayzata, https://www.eltraviesotaqueria.com) Hector Ruiz's counter-service taqueria has expanded to Minnetonka. Read our coverage here. The Copperfield (735 Maple St., Mendota Heights, thecopperfieldmn.com) A new breakfast, lunch and supper spot from Hightop Hospoitality (the folks behind Crooked PInt and Green Mill), opened Labor Day Weekend in the Linden, a luxury rental building for adults 55 and older. On the menu: caramel roll pancakes, three kinds of avocado toast, grab-and-go bakery items, a coffee bar, craft cocktails and more. Shea designed the space. Read our coverage here.

August 2021 Openings

O'Shaughnessy Distilling (600 Malcolm Av. SE., https://osdistilling.com) The O'Shaughnessy family is channeling ancestral traditions with their line of spirits — but don't call it Irish whiskey. Patrick, Michael and Michael's father, Jerry, have been preparing their distillery since 2018, and are finally opening the doors of O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. — a 27,000-square-foot facility located in an old potato factory neighboring Surly Brewing Co. Opened Aug. 2021. Read our coverage here.

(600 Malcolm Av. SE., https://osdistilling.com) The O'Shaughnessy family is channeling ancestral traditions with their line of spirits — but don't call it Irish whiskey. Patrick, Michael and Michael's father, Jerry, have been preparing their distillery since 2018, and are finally opening the doors of O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. — a 27,000-square-foot facility located in an old potato factory neighboring Surly Brewing Co. Opened Aug. 2021. Read our coverage here. Farmers Kitchen + Bar (750 S. 2nd St., Mpls., farmerskitchenandbar.com) The work of the Minnesota Farmers Union, the restaurant — which is located in the former Spoonriver — serves farm-fresh foods, along with grab-and-go items, products from local food makers and produce, eggs and meats. Chef Kris Koch, a Patisserie 46 and Wolfgang Puck veteran, will be running the kitchen. Opened Aug. 25.

(750 S. 2nd St., Mpls., farmerskitchenandbar.com) The work of the Minnesota Farmers Union, the restaurant — which is located in the former Spoonriver — serves farm-fresh foods, along with grab-and-go items, products from local food makers and produce, eggs and meats. Chef Kris Koch, a Patisserie 46 and Wolfgang Puck veteran, will be running the kitchen. Opened Aug. 25. Toma Mojo Grill (12977 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka, https://www.tomamojogrill.com) The fast-casual restaurant from Paul Backer and Michael Knox will celebrate Spanish and Portuguese culinary traditions, funneling roast chicken and roast pork (and vegan sausages) into sandwiches, plates and familystyle platters and pairing them with sauces and side dishes

(12977 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka, https://www.tomamojogrill.com) The fast-casual restaurant from Paul Backer and Michael Knox will celebrate Spanish and Portuguese culinary traditions, funneling roast chicken and roast pork (and vegan sausages) into sandwiches, plates and familystyle platters and pairing them with sauces and side dishes Gray Fox Coffee (901 Marquette Av., Mpls. , https://www.grayfoxcoffee.com) After debuting at 801 Marquette in 2018, the coffeehouse/cafe/wine bar now has a sibling on the next block, at 901 Marquette. Gray Fox Coffee is the work of Danielle and Chris Bjorling, the couple behind the Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen in Minneapolis and the Copper Cow Bar and Kitchen in Minnetonka. The Bjorlings are busy. In March, they opened a Gray Fox in Uptown Minneapolis (1477 W. Lake St.), in the Daymark residential/com-mercial complex."We've hit on this unique niche of occupying amenity-type spaces," said Chris Bjorling. At 901 Marquette, Gray Fox has replaced a former Peace Coffee location.

(901 Marquette Av., Mpls. , https://www.grayfoxcoffee.com) After debuting at 801 Marquette in 2018, the coffeehouse/cafe/wine bar now has a sibling on the next block, at 901 Marquette. Gray Fox Coffee is the work of Danielle and Chris Bjorling, the couple behind the Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen in Minneapolis and the Copper Cow Bar and Kitchen in Minnetonka. The Bjorlings are busy. In March, they opened a Gray Fox in Uptown Minneapolis (1477 W. Lake St.), in the Daymark residential/com-mercial complex."We've hit on this unique niche of occupying amenity-type spaces," said Chris Bjorling. At 901 Marquette, Gray Fox has replaced a former Peace Coffee location. Bellecour Bakery at Cooks (877 W. Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-228-1333, https://cooksofcrocushill.com/bellecour-bakery) Scheduled to open August 12, this is an expansion of the popular bakery collaboration with Cooks of Crocus Hill to Cooks' St. Paul location. With that news comes some key personnel changes. Alexandra Motz has been promoted to pastry chef at Spoon and Stable (211 N. 1st St., Mpls., spoonandstable.com), and Diane Moua, who previously held that post, advances to pastry chef of Bellecour Bakery at Cooks, where she will focus on developing the Bellecour Bakery concept and look for growth opportunities.

(877 W. Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-228-1333, https://cooksofcrocushill.com/bellecour-bakery) Scheduled to open August 12, this is an expansion of the popular bakery collaboration with Cooks of Crocus Hill to Cooks' St. Paul location. With that news comes some key personnel changes. Alexandra Motz has been promoted to pastry chef at Spoon and Stable (211 N. 1st St., Mpls., spoonandstable.com), and Diane Moua, who previously held that post, advances to pastry chef of Bellecour Bakery at Cooks, where she will focus on developing the Bellecour Bakery concept and look for growth opportunities. EaTo (305 S. Washington Av., Mpls., helloeatompls.com) Downtown Minneapolis' Eastside restaurant is getting an Italian makeover when the new EaTo launches Friday, Aug. 6. On the food side, the James Beard-nominated chef Jamie Malone, formerly of Grand Cafe, is continuing her consulting role at this address. (She came aboard Eastside in 2018.) Malone is collaborating with chef Matt Henrickson on a menu of pizzas, fried meats, sandwiches, salads, housemade sausages and gelato. For drinks, cocktail dynamo Marco Zappia is crafting a menu of espresso drinks, aperitifs, digestifs, nonalcoholic cocktails and his spins on classics, such as a mandarin negroni. Read our coverage here.

(305 S. Washington Av., Mpls., helloeatompls.com) Downtown Minneapolis' Eastside restaurant is getting an Italian makeover when the new EaTo launches Friday, Aug. 6. On the food side, the James Beard-nominated chef Jamie Malone, formerly of Grand Cafe, is continuing her consulting role at this address. (She came aboard Eastside in 2018.) Malone is collaborating with chef Matt Henrickson on a menu of pizzas, fried meats, sandwiches, salads, housemade sausages and gelato. For drinks, cocktail dynamo Marco Zappia is crafting a menu of espresso drinks, aperitifs, digestifs, nonalcoholic cocktails and his spins on classics, such as a mandarin negroni. Read our coverage here. El Norte Kitchen (Food truck, https://www.elnortekitchen.com) Tucson-style burritos, fries and churros began as a pop-up two years ago. Now, proprietors Ben Allen, Tricia Allen and Elijah Allen have their own food truck.

(Food truck, https://www.elnortekitchen.com) Tucson-style burritos, fries and churros began as a pop-up two years ago. Now, proprietors Ben Allen, Tricia Allen and Elijah Allen have their own food truck. A-Side Public House (754 Randolph Av., St. Pau, https://asidepublichouse.com) A former fire station is now a spot for wings, sandwiches, coffee and pastries and more.

(754 Randolph Av., St. Pau, https://asidepublichouse.com) A former fire station is now a spot for wings, sandwiches, coffee and pastries and more. Soul Bowl (7122 Chicago Av. S., Richfield, soulbowlmn.com) Soul Bowl is expanding. The new location (7122 Chicago Av. S., Richfield) continues to focus on contemporary soul food (with vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options), although part of the menu (dishes like curried goat and oxtail stew) will take cues from neighboring Galaxy Foods, a Caribbean-West Indian grocery. Takeout and delivery, but no on-site dining. Opened Aug. 2. The first location is in Graze Food Hall (520 N. 4th St., Mpls.).

(7122 Chicago Av. S., Richfield, soulbowlmn.com) Soul Bowl is expanding. The new location (7122 Chicago Av. S., Richfield) continues to focus on contemporary soul food (with vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options), although part of the menu (dishes like curried goat and oxtail stew) will take cues from neighboring Galaxy Foods, a Caribbean-West Indian grocery. Takeout and delivery, but no on-site dining. Opened Aug. 2. The first location is in Graze Food Hall (520 N. 4th St., Mpls.). The Market at Malcolm Yards (501 30th Av. SE., Mpls. , https://www.malcolmyards.com) Tenants in this new food hall include Detroit-style Wrecktangle Pizza, Joey Meatballs from former Giulia chef Josh Hedquist, Advellum Vegetable Eatery, ice cream from Bebe Zito, Del Sur Empanadas, Abang Yoli and more. Opened Aug. 5.

(501 30th Av. SE., Mpls. , https://www.malcolmyards.com) Tenants in this new food hall include Detroit-style Wrecktangle Pizza, Joey Meatballs from former Giulia chef Josh Hedquist, Advellum Vegetable Eatery, ice cream from Bebe Zito, Del Sur Empanadas, Abang Yoli and more. Opened Aug. 5. Un Dito (4728 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. , 612-223-8639, https://www.undito.com) Sicilian-style finger foods served on a four-season patio are a new addition to ie Italian Eatery in south Minneapolis.The first-come-first-served, 400-square-foot nook is open Thursday through Sunday.

(4728 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. , 612-223-8639, https://www.undito.com) Sicilian-style finger foods served on a four-season patio are a new addition to ie Italian Eatery in south Minneapolis.The first-come-first-served, 400-square-foot nook is open Thursday through Sunday. Gatherings Cafe (1530 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., http://www.maicnet.org/gatherings-cafe) The cafe inside the Minneapolis American Indian Center has reopened after a long pandemic hiatus, with executive chef Brian Yazzie leading the Indigenous food program.

(1530 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., http://www.maicnet.org/gatherings-cafe) The cafe inside the Minneapolis American Indian Center has reopened after a long pandemic hiatus, with executive chef Brian Yazzie leading the Indigenous food program. Pau Hana (14435 State Hwy. 13, Savage, https://www.pauhanamn.com) The team behind Lake & Irving in Minneapolis expands southward and plays up chef/owner Chris Ikeda's experience cooking in Hawaii to offer "HRC": Hawaiian Regional Cuisine, which has roots in Japan, Korea, China, the Philippines, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and the Pacific islands. Pau means "after," and Hana means "work," so think of it as a place for an after-work beer that just happens to fly in fresh seafood and fire up some pizzas in a woodfire oven. Opened Aug. 3.

(14435 State Hwy. 13, Savage, https://www.pauhanamn.com) The team behind Lake & Irving in Minneapolis expands southward and plays up chef/owner Chris Ikeda's experience cooking in Hawaii to offer "HRC": Hawaiian Regional Cuisine, which has roots in Japan, Korea, China, the Philippines, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and the Pacific islands. Pau means "after," and Hana means "work," so think of it as a place for an after-work beer that just happens to fly in fresh seafood and fire up some pizzas in a woodfire oven. Opened Aug. 3. Closings

Seward Soft Serve (2211 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., https://www.sewardsoftserve.com) After two years making dairy and vegan soft serve, this little shop is closing permanently Aug. 15, per an Instagram post. "There are many reasons for this, and no one can know what it would have been like had we started without a pandemic hampering our progress," the owners wrote.

July 2021 Openings

Owamni by the Sioux Chef (Water Works, Mpls., https://owamni.com) Opened July 2021, Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson's restaurant overlooks St. Anthony Falls and the Stone Arch Bridge as part of the Water Works Mississippi Riverfront park project. The four-season dine-in and take-out restaurant focuses on Native American cuisine. Read our coverage here.

(Water Works, Mpls., https://owamni.com) Opened July 2021, Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson's restaurant overlooks St. Anthony Falls and the Stone Arch Bridge as part of the Water Works Mississippi Riverfront park project. The four-season dine-in and take-out restaurant focuses on Native American cuisine. Read our coverage here. Zoe's Bakery and Cafe (1400 Nicol-let Av. S., Mpls., zoesusa.com) Zoe's Bakery & Cafe has relocated from its original home in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood into spacious digs on the ground floor of a big new Eat Street apartment building near Loring Park.

(1400 Nicol-let Av. S., Mpls., zoesusa.com) Zoe's Bakery & Cafe has relocated from its original home in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood into spacious digs on the ground floor of a big new Eat Street apartment building near Loring Park. Cardamom (Walker Art Center) The Walker Art Center's restaurant has a new name and new culinary team: Chefs and restaurateurs Daniel del Prado and Shawn McKenzie are partnering with the museum and opening Cardamom. The restaurant borrows overtones from the cuisines of the regions on the Aegean and Mediterranean seas and features a menu that focuses on herbs, spices and rotisserie meats and vegetables. Opened July 22.

(Walker Art Center) The Walker Art Center's restaurant has a new name and new culinary team: Chefs and restaurateurs Daniel del Prado and Shawn McKenzie are partnering with the museum and opening Cardamom. The restaurant borrows overtones from the cuisines of the regions on the Aegean and Mediterranean seas and features a menu that focuses on herbs, spices and rotisserie meats and vegetables. Opened July 22. Myriel (470 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, https://www.myrielmn.com) Karyn Tomlinson, the fast-rising culinary star who lit up the kitchen at Corner Table with her refined and audacious cooking from 2017 until it closed in the summer of 2019 — and was the first female chef to win Cochon555, the national pork-centric cooking competition — has taken over the former Bar Brigade. Opened July 7. Read our coverage here.

(470 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, https://www.myrielmn.com) Karyn Tomlinson, the fast-rising culinary star who lit up the kitchen at Corner Table with her refined and audacious cooking from 2017 until it closed in the summer of 2019 — and was the first female chef to win Cochon555, the national pork-centric cooking competition — has taken over the former Bar Brigade. Opened July 7. Read our coverage here. The Misfits Collective (14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, 952-236-8115, themisfitscollective.co) The latest south metro restaurant from Eyes Wide Hospitality (Burgers & Bottles, Tequila Butcher, Whiskey Inferno) focuses on Detroit-style pizza and craft cocktails. It takes over the former PR Sports Bar. Opened July 5.

(14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, 952-236-8115, themisfitscollective.co) The latest south metro restaurant from Eyes Wide Hospitality (Burgers & Bottles, Tequila Butcher, Whiskey Inferno) focuses on Detroit-style pizza and craft cocktails. It takes over the former PR Sports Bar. Opened July 5. CHX/Pizza Shark (2210 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., chxmsp.com) As ghost kitchens began to take off last year, friends Frederick Huballa, Shawn Edwards and Marques Johnson took advantage of an underused kitchen to create CHX as a takeout-only business. Customers would line up for scratch-made chicken tenders and biscuits from a window on the side of the Pourhouse nightclub in Uptown Minneapolis. Now, those hand-breaded tenders, crinkly fries and ultra-flaky biscuits have a home of their own, and will share a dining room with sister business Pizza Shark. The restaurants take over the former D'Amico and Sons on a prime Uptown corner. Read our coverage here.

(2210 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., chxmsp.com) As ghost kitchens began to take off last year, friends Frederick Huballa, Shawn Edwards and Marques Johnson took advantage of an underused kitchen to create CHX as a takeout-only business. Customers would line up for scratch-made chicken tenders and biscuits from a window on the side of the Pourhouse nightclub in Uptown Minneapolis. Now, those hand-breaded tenders, crinkly fries and ultra-flaky biscuits have a home of their own, and will share a dining room with sister business Pizza Shark. The restaurants take over the former D'Amico and Sons on a prime Uptown corner. Read our coverage here. Rio Brazilian Steak House (7325 Currell Blvd., Woodbury, 651-739-9211, http://www.riowoodbury.com) An all-you-can-eat Brazilian-style steakhouse comes to Woodbury.

(7325 Currell Blvd., Woodbury, 651-739-9211, http://www.riowoodbury.com) An all-you-can-eat Brazilian-style steakhouse comes to Woodbury. Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls (Mall of America, https://www.masonslobster.com) The fast-casual chain opened this summer on the mall's third level, and features more than lobster rolls. Lobster grilled cheese, lobster mac and cheese and homemade soups and salads will join the menu of six lobster rolls, from the classic, served chilled with mayo and lemon butter, to the lobster BLT roll. The first Mason's opened in 2014, and now has 11 locations on the East Coast.

(Mall of America, https://www.masonslobster.com) The fast-casual chain opened this summer on the mall's third level, and features more than lobster rolls. Lobster grilled cheese, lobster mac and cheese and homemade soups and salads will join the menu of six lobster rolls, from the classic, served chilled with mayo and lemon butter, to the lobster BLT roll. The first Mason's opened in 2014, and now has 11 locations on the East Coast. Closings

Riverview Cafe and Wine Bar (3753 42nd Av. S., Mpls. , theriverview.com) The proprietors announced the cafe would close on July 31 "for now" as they assess the future of the business. "This past year has brought extreme challenges and obstacles but has also has been a time for deep reflection," they wrote on their website.

(3753 42nd Av. S., Mpls. , theriverview.com) The proprietors announced the cafe would close on July 31 "for now" as they assess the future of the business. "This past year has brought extreme challenges and obstacles but has also has been a time for deep reflection," they wrote on their website. Esker Grove (Walker Art Center) The Walker Art Center's restaurant is getting a new name and a new culinary team: Chefs and restaurateurs Daniel del Prado and Shawn McKenzie are partnering with the museum and opening Cardamom. The restaurant will borrow overtones from the cuisines of the regions on the Aegean and Mediterranean seas and feature a menu that will focus on herbs, spices and rotisserie meats and vegetables. Esker Grove will remain open through July 11, and Cardamom will be christened four days later.

(Walker Art Center) The Walker Art Center's restaurant is getting a new name and a new culinary team: Chefs and restaurateurs Daniel del Prado and Shawn McKenzie are partnering with the museum and opening Cardamom. The restaurant will borrow overtones from the cuisines of the regions on the Aegean and Mediterranean seas and feature a menu that will focus on herbs, spices and rotisserie meats and vegetables. Esker Grove will remain open through July 11, and Cardamom will be christened four days later. Wedge Table (2412 S. Nicollet Av., Mpls. ) The Wedge Table, the six-year-old Eat Street destination housing a bodega-style grocery store, cafe, community room and commissary kitchen, is officially closing. It's a component of member-owned Twin Cities Co-op Partners (TCCP), which operates the Wedge and Linden Hills co-ops in Minneapolis and Co-op Partners Warehouse in St. Paul. The final day of production is scheduled for July 12. After that, the deli, grab-and-go and hot-bar items, cookies and muffins produced by the Wedge Table will be prepared in kitchens at the co-ops' two retail stores, and TCCP will leave the artisan bread business.

(2412 S. Nicollet Av., Mpls. ) The Wedge Table, the six-year-old Eat Street destination housing a bodega-style grocery store, cafe, community room and commissary kitchen, is officially closing. It's a component of member-owned Twin Cities Co-op Partners (TCCP), which operates the Wedge and Linden Hills co-ops in Minneapolis and Co-op Partners Warehouse in St. Paul. The final day of production is scheduled for July 12. After that, the deli, grab-and-go and hot-bar items, cookies and muffins produced by the Wedge Table will be prepared in kitchens at the co-ops' two retail stores, and TCCP will leave the artisan bread business. Sikora's Polish Market & Deli (1625 Washington St. NE., Mpls. , https://www.sikoraspolishmarket.com) The Little Poland grocer in northeast Minneapolis, stocked with all manner of sausages and pierogi, has closed.

June 2021 Openings

White Squirrel Bar (974 W. 7th St., St. Paul, https://whitesquirrelbar.com) This new live music bar serves cocktails and beer and features a rotating food truck roster. Opened June 1.

(974 W. 7th St., St. Paul, https://whitesquirrelbar.com) This new live music bar serves cocktails and beer and features a rotating food truck roster. Opened June 1. Escondido at Vivir (1414 Quincy Av. NE., Mpls., https://vivirmpls.com/escondido) A nook off the Mexican market Vivir, Escondido is the place for tasting wide-raning agave spirits.

(1414 Quincy Av. NE., Mpls., https://vivirmpls.com/escondido) A nook off the Mexican market Vivir, Escondido is the place for tasting wide-raning agave spirits. Saba Dhaba Do (1025 Currie Av., Mpls. , https://sabadhaba.com) South Asian street food from a Pakistani-run kitchen includes spicy biryani, a chapli kebab burger and salads.

(1025 Currie Av., Mpls. , https://sabadhaba.com) South Asian street food from a Pakistani-run kitchen includes spicy biryani, a chapli kebab burger and salads. The Dripping Root (4002 Minnehaha Av., Mpls., https://www.thedrippingroot.com) Catiesha Pierson's long-awaited juice bar, delayed by the pandemic and unrest in the neighborhood, has opened in south Minneapolis. In addition to fruit and vegetable juices, look for "very Instagrammable" smoothie bowls, chia seed pudding and kombucha on tap.

(4002 Minnehaha Av., Mpls., https://www.thedrippingroot.com) Catiesha Pierson's long-awaited juice bar, delayed by the pandemic and unrest in the neighborhood, has opened in south Minneapolis. In addition to fruit and vegetable juices, look for "very Instagrammable" smoothie bowls, chia seed pudding and kombucha on tap. Surly Beer Hall and Beer Garden (520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., https://surlybrewing.com/destination-brewery) Shuttered to the public since Nov. 2, Surly's sprawling destination brewery is reopening in stages. First up are beer service and the Surly food truck, while the full kitchen and pizza restaurant will follow in the coming months.

(520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., https://surlybrewing.com/destination-brewery) Shuttered to the public since Nov. 2, Surly's sprawling destination brewery is reopening in stages. First up are beer service and the Surly food truck, while the full kitchen and pizza restaurant will follow in the coming months. Purple Ice Cream (Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St. St. Paul, https://www.purpleicecream.co) "Ice cream for all ages" includes boozy adult floats and elaborate sundaes.

(Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St. St. Paul, https://www.purpleicecream.co) "Ice cream for all ages" includes boozy adult floats and elaborate sundaes. Stella Belle (325 W. 7th St., St. Paul, stellabelle-stpaul.com) A sister restaurant — and next-door neighbor — to Cafe Astoria. Stella Belle features housemade pastries, protein smoothies and a full menu of Mediterraneaninspired breakfast and lunch items, and chef/owner John Occhiato said dietary restrictions and healthy options will be a key focus. Opened June 3.

(325 W. 7th St., St. Paul, stellabelle-stpaul.com) A sister restaurant — and next-door neighbor — to Cafe Astoria. Stella Belle features housemade pastries, protein smoothies and a full menu of Mediterraneaninspired breakfast and lunch items, and chef/owner John Occhiato said dietary restrictions and healthy options will be a key focus. Opened June 3. Papa's Rooftop (101 S. Water St., Stillwater, waterstreetinn.com) Get a bird's-eye view of the St. Croix River and downtown Stillwater at Papa's Rooftop atop the Historic Water Street Inn.

(101 S. Water St., Stillwater, waterstreetinn.com) Get a bird's-eye view of the St. Croix River and downtown Stillwater at Papa's Rooftop atop the Historic Water Street Inn. Falafel King (5500 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center, https://www.falafelking.com) Falafel King has expanded its kingdom to Brooklyn Center. The longtime fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant has converted a former Tim Hortons into its third location -- the first with a drive-through. The family-owned restaurant will continue to serve gyros, kebabs, shawarma and hummus plates, and the Brooklyn Center location will offer a large selection of Mediterranean pastries and traditional foods, too.

(5500 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center, https://www.falafelking.com) Falafel King has expanded its kingdom to Brooklyn Center. The longtime fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant has converted a former Tim Hortons into its third location -- the first with a drive-through. The family-owned restaurant will continue to serve gyros, kebabs, shawarma and hummus plates, and the Brooklyn Center location will offer a large selection of Mediterranean pastries and traditional foods, too. Sweet Science Ice Cream (3919 Market St., Edina, 612-217-0070, https://www.sweetscienceicecream.com) The scoop shop has relocated from a counter at Keg and Case Market in St. Paul to Edina's 50th-and-France neighborhood, in the Nolan Mains mixed-use development. The shop accommodates up to 22 flavors of owner Ashlee Olds' all-natural ice creams. Opened June 4.

(3919 Market St., Edina, 612-217-0070, https://www.sweetscienceicecream.com) The scoop shop has relocated from a counter at Keg and Case Market in St. Paul to Edina's 50th-and-France neighborhood, in the Nolan Mains mixed-use development. The shop accommodates up to 22 flavors of owner Ashlee Olds' all-natural ice creams. Opened June 4. Duke's on 7 (15600 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, https://www.dukeson7.com) Craft & Crew, the company behind five popular Twin Cities restaurants, has converted the former Christos into Duke's on 7. The restaurant and bar will follow the model of other Craft & Crew properties and serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The company specializes in populist gastropub fare: burgers, rice bowls, Buffalo-style cauliflower, broasted chicken, brisket-stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches, cheese curds, biscuit-based brunch dishes and more, at approachable prices. Opened June 24. Read our coverage here.

(15600 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, https://www.dukeson7.com) Craft & Crew, the company behind five popular Twin Cities restaurants, has converted the former Christos into Duke's on 7. The restaurant and bar will follow the model of other Craft & Crew properties and serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The company specializes in populist gastropub fare: burgers, rice bowls, Buffalo-style cauliflower, broasted chicken, brisket-stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches, cheese curds, biscuit-based brunch dishes and more, at approachable prices. Opened June 24. Read our coverage here. Treats Cereal Bar & Boba (10340 Baltimore St. NE., #140, Blaine, treatsmn.com) Have your cereal in a bowl or ground into a milkshake at the second location of this innovative ice cream shop that also serves boba tea and waffles. A sibling duo opened the original location in 2019 at 770 Grand Avenue in St. Paul, where they made use of a special machine that grinds cereal pieces into a powder and infuses them right into the ice cream swirls. Opened June 19.

(10340 Baltimore St. NE., #140, Blaine, treatsmn.com) Have your cereal in a bowl or ground into a milkshake at the second location of this innovative ice cream shop that also serves boba tea and waffles. A sibling duo opened the original location in 2019 at 770 Grand Avenue in St. Paul, where they made use of a special machine that grinds cereal pieces into a powder and infuses them right into the ice cream swirls. Opened June 19. Revival (8008 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, https://www.revivalrestaurants.com) The first suburban branch of Revival has moved into the Texa-Tonka shopping center, offering the same Southern-style menu (along with fried chicken there's fried green tomatoes, brown sugar-cured ribs, shrimp and grits, collard greens, mac-and-cheese, hush puppies, diner-style burgers and chicken and waffles) and a full bar. Opened June 16 Read our coverage here.

(8008 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, https://www.revivalrestaurants.com) The first suburban branch of Revival has moved into the Texa-Tonka shopping center, offering the same Southern-style menu (along with fried chicken there's fried green tomatoes, brown sugar-cured ribs, shrimp and grits, collard greens, mac-and-cheese, hush puppies, diner-style burgers and chicken and waffles) and a full bar. Opened June 16 Read our coverage here. Side Chick (3006 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. , https://www.sidechickmpls.com) Local food celeb Justin Sutherland ("Top Chef," "Fast Foodies") makes the leap from St. Paul and his flagship Handsome Hog, to Minneapolis with Side Chick, a fast-casual fried chicken and cocktails spot.

(3006 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. , https://www.sidechickmpls.com) Local food celeb Justin Sutherland ("Top Chef," "Fast Foodies") makes the leap from St. Paul and his flagship Handsome Hog, to Minneapolis with Side Chick, a fast-casual fried chicken and cocktails spot. August Schell Bier Halle (1860 Schell's Rd, New Ulm, schellsbrewery.com) August Schell Brewing Co. in New Ulm, Minn., just opened its new visitor center and taproom, and there are 20 lines of Grain Belt and Schell's fan-favorite beers ready for you to sample. While you're there, take advantage of the brewery tours, available several times a day Monday through Saturday. Founded in 1860, the August Schell Brewing Co . is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the United States. Opened June 11.

(1860 Schell's Rd, New Ulm, schellsbrewery.com) August Schell Brewing Co. in New Ulm, Minn., just opened its new visitor center and taproom, and there are 20 lines of Grain Belt and Schell's fan-favorite beers ready for you to sample. While you're there, take advantage of the brewery tours, available several times a day Monday through Saturday. Founded in 1860, the August Schell Brewing Co . is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the United States. Opened June 11. Closings

Zoe's Cafe

Kenwood

May 2021 Openings

Lake & Bryant Cafe (821 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-659-4450, http://lakeandbryantcafe.com) Sanjeev Azad's new cafe, which opened in May, features globally inspired dishes done his way: "extremely spicy" breakfast noodles, a chicken tikka sandwich, huevos rancheros, tofu bánh mì, crêpes and cheesy shakshuka. His espresso creations bring the flavors of fennel, black peppercorn, cardamom or saffron into specialty lattes. "I call it a 21st-century diner," Azad said. "We eat these things all the time, and there's no reason to go to five different places to get all of these things. People ask me, 'Is it Indian-based? Mexican-based?' I'm like, no, this food is based on simplicity and integrity and we all love to eat them."

(821 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-659-4450, http://lakeandbryantcafe.com) Sanjeev Azad's new cafe, which opened in May, features globally inspired dishes done his way: "extremely spicy" breakfast noodles, a chicken tikka sandwich, huevos rancheros, tofu bánh mì, crêpes and cheesy shakshuka. His espresso creations bring the flavors of fennel, black peppercorn, cardamom or saffron into specialty lattes. "I call it a 21st-century diner," Azad said. "We eat these things all the time, and there's no reason to go to five different places to get all of these things. People ask me, 'Is it Indian-based? Mexican-based?' I'm like, no, this food is based on simplicity and integrity and we all love to eat them." Keg and Case Market (928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-443-6060, kegandcase.com) New vendors have joined the West Seventh market in the former Schmidt Brewery. Poppin' offers flavored popcorns, pretzels and pizza. R+R Cultivation hooks you up with organic, sustainably grown mushrooms. Cold-pressed juices, smoothies and salads are on the menu at Juice Wisely. Jerusalem Mix is a build-your-own hummus bar. There are burgers from Jumbos and Thai food from Som Thai. And, on June 30, chef Josh Hedquist brings his build-your-own pasta counter, Joey Meatballs, to St. Paul. (He's also opening a Joey Meatballs at Malcolm Yards.)

(928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-443-6060, kegandcase.com) New vendors have joined the West Seventh market in the former Schmidt Brewery. Poppin' offers flavored popcorns, pretzels and pizza. R+R Cultivation hooks you up with organic, sustainably grown mushrooms. Cold-pressed juices, smoothies and salads are on the menu at Juice Wisely. Jerusalem Mix is a build-your-own hummus bar. There are burgers from Jumbos and Thai food from Som Thai. And, on June 30, chef Josh Hedquist brings his build-your-own pasta counter, Joey Meatballs, to St. Paul. (He's also opening a Joey Meatballs at Malcolm Yards.) Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (3500 NW. 124th St., Coon Rapids, tonomn.com) A third location for the Philly cheesesteaks and Sicilian-style pizzas has opened in Coon Rapids. The first two Tonos are in Maplewood and St. Paul.

(3500 NW. 124th St., Coon Rapids, tonomn.com) A third location for the Philly cheesesteaks and Sicilian-style pizzas has opened in Coon Rapids. The first two Tonos are in Maplewood and St. Paul. Arturo's Pizza (18 NE. University Av., Mpls., arturospizzaminneapolis.com) The Murray family, one of the Twin Cities' most enduring dining dynasties, has branched out beyond the Silver Butter Knife Steak for Two and opened Arturo's Pizza, serving New York-style pizza. Read our coverage here.

(18 NE. University Av., Mpls., arturospizzaminneapolis.com) The Murray family, one of the Twin Cities' most enduring dining dynasties, has branched out beyond the Silver Butter Knife Steak for Two and opened Arturo's Pizza, serving New York-style pizza. Read our coverage here. Soul to Soul Smokehouse (920 E. Lake St., Mpls., soulsmokehouse.com) There's another newcomer at Midtown Global Market, started by three longtime friends — Anthony Simmons, Charles Robinson and Jewuan Marshall. Smoked meats, wings, sandwiches and a hefty variety of sides round out the scratch-made menu, accented with sweets like pecan bourbon butter cake and banana pudding.

(920 E. Lake St., Mpls., soulsmokehouse.com) There's another newcomer at Midtown Global Market, started by three longtime friends — Anthony Simmons, Charles Robinson and Jewuan Marshall. Smoked meats, wings, sandwiches and a hefty variety of sides round out the scratch-made menu, accented with sweets like pecan bourbon butter cake and banana pudding. Dessertopia (20 W. 66th St., Richfield, dessertopia2021.com) Ebony Turner's retail sweets shop in the Hub shopping center has a menu anchored by cupcakes, plus cinnamon rolls, mini Bundt cakes and cannoli, too. Opened May 22.

(20 W. 66th St., Richfield, dessertopia2021.com) Ebony Turner's retail sweets shop in the Hub shopping center has a menu anchored by cupcakes, plus cinnamon rolls, mini Bundt cakes and cannoli, too. Opened May 22. Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken (735 E. 48th St., Mpls., https://herbiebutchersfriedchicken.com) The brother-sister team behind Herbivorous Butcher, the first vegan butcher shop in the U.S., has expanded into meatless fried chicken. Opened May 21.

(735 E. 48th St., Mpls., https://herbiebutchersfriedchicken.com) The brother-sister team behind Herbivorous Butcher, the first vegan butcher shop in the U.S., has expanded into meatless fried chicken. Opened May 21. Coconut Whisk Cafe (901 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., coconutwhisk.com) Bella (Nhi) Lamhas come full circle with Coconut Whisk, her line of vegan and gluten-free products. Lam began selling her baking mixes at farmers markets three years ago. Now, her brick-and-mortar storefront features an all-vegan, gluten-free menu. The cafe will serve items like waffles and mini pancakes on a stick and bubble tea as well as Coconut Whisk mixes. Lam also will sell items from other BIPOC, women and locally owned brands. Opened May 20.

(901 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., coconutwhisk.com) Bella (Nhi) Lamhas come full circle with Coconut Whisk, her line of vegan and gluten-free products. Lam began selling her baking mixes at farmers markets three years ago. Now, her brick-and-mortar storefront features an all-vegan, gluten-free menu. The cafe will serve items like waffles and mini pancakes on a stick and bubble tea as well as Coconut Whisk mixes. Lam also will sell items from other BIPOC, women and locally owned brands. Opened May 20. Rooftop Bar (515 Washington Av. N., Mpls.) The North Loop's latest is located on the top of the four-story Maytag Building. Managed by the team behind Nolo's Kitchen and the Basement Bar, the open-air destination serves beer, wine and a long list of cocktails, including favorites (margaritas, daiquiris) from the bar's slushy machine. Chef Peter Hoff is preparing sandwiches, appetizers and salads.

(515 Washington Av. N., Mpls.) The North Loop's latest is located on the top of the four-story Maytag Building. Managed by the team behind Nolo's Kitchen and the Basement Bar, the open-air destination serves beer, wine and a long list of cocktails, including favorites (margaritas, daiquiris) from the bar's slushy machine. Chef Peter Hoff is preparing sandwiches, appetizers and salads. Betty Danger's Animal Farm (2501 NE. Marshall St., Mpls. , bettydangers.com) The only Twin Cities bar and restaurant equipped with a Ferris wheel — has been rebranded. "Tonight we're going to party like it's 1984," reads the cocktail menu, one of many Orwellian references that the fun-loving operation is now tossing around. The food menu continues to include playful bar fare. Opened May 2021.

(2501 NE. Marshall St., Mpls. , bettydangers.com) The only Twin Cities bar and restaurant equipped with a Ferris wheel — has been rebranded. "Tonight we're going to party like it's 1984," reads the cocktail menu, one of many Orwellian references that the fun-loving operation is now tossing around. The food menu continues to include playful bar fare. Opened May 2021. The Butcher's Tale (1211 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. , butcherstale.com) One of the prime locations in downtown Minneapolis is back in business, just in time for patio season. Kaskaid Hospitality's the Butcher's Tale is now open in the former Butcher & the Boar space with a fresh look and an updated menu, but familiar faces. Chef Peter Botcher and general manager Chad Waldonare back, along with several other key staffers. They're serving up favorites like the smoked long rib and fresh seafood, as well as housemade sausages and locally sourced charcuterie and wagyu beef. Opened May 2021.

(1211 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. , butcherstale.com) One of the prime locations in downtown Minneapolis is back in business, just in time for patio season. Kaskaid Hospitality's the Butcher's Tale is now open in the former Butcher & the Boar space with a fresh look and an updated menu, but familiar faces. Chef Peter Botcher and general manager Chad Waldonare back, along with several other key staffers. They're serving up favorites like the smoked long rib and fresh seafood, as well as housemade sausages and locally sourced charcuterie and wagyu beef. Opened May 2021. Augustine's (1668 Selby Av., St. Paul, augustinesmn.com) When Augustine's reopened May 20, the restaurant welcomed new culinary leadership and a different format. In 2016, owners Howie Melco, Tony Anderson and Anne Marie converted a former laundromat into a gastropub and bakery. Earlier this year, the trio hired Lenny Russo as a consultant, and the former Heartland chef/owner is transitioning the operation into a neighborhood bistro. Russo has recruited Derik Moran, the talent who spent a decade running the kitchen at the Dakota, as the restaurant's chef. Toni Luschen, longtime pastry chef at the former Lucia's Restaurant, is Augustine's pastry chef. Mega Hoehn,Russo's spouse and the front-of-house face at Heartland, has signed on as general manager. Moran said that the French bistro's menu should change every three to four weeks, and that its 12 to 15 items will be evenly divided into small ("not 'tapas' small," he said) and large plates.

(1668 Selby Av., St. Paul, augustinesmn.com) When Augustine's reopened May 20, the restaurant welcomed new culinary leadership and a different format. In 2016, owners Howie Melco, Tony Anderson and Anne Marie converted a former laundromat into a gastropub and bakery. Earlier this year, the trio hired Lenny Russo as a consultant, and the former Heartland chef/owner is transitioning the operation into a neighborhood bistro. Russo has recruited Derik Moran, the talent who spent a decade running the kitchen at the Dakota, as the restaurant's chef. Toni Luschen, longtime pastry chef at the former Lucia's Restaurant, is Augustine's pastry chef. Mega Hoehn,Russo's spouse and the front-of-house face at Heartland, has signed on as general manager. Moran said that the French bistro's menu should change every three to four weeks, and that its 12 to 15 items will be evenly divided into small ("not 'tapas' small," he said) and large plates. Animales Barbeque Co. (1315 Tyler St. NE., Mpls., https://animalesbarbeque.com) Chef Jon Wipfli's in-demand barbecue has expanded to a second northeast Minneapolis brewery, Bauhaus (the first location is at Able Seedhouse + Brewery).

(1315 Tyler St. NE., Mpls., https://animalesbarbeque.com) Chef Jon Wipfli's in-demand barbecue has expanded to a second northeast Minneapolis brewery, Bauhaus (the first location is at Able Seedhouse + Brewery). StormKing Brewpub and Barbecue (618 N. 5th St., Mpls., https://stormkingbrewpub.com) Opened in May, Jordan Smith (chef/owner of Black Sheep Pizza) revives his Eat Street barbecue concept in the North Loop's former ONE Fermentary & Taproom. The menu includes barbecue standards like brisket, chicken and ribs, sandwiches and all the sides you'd expect — coleslaw, fries, potato salad, etc. In addition to Rapids Brewing Co. beer, there's also a tidy selection of craft cocktails and wine.

(618 N. 5th St., Mpls., https://stormkingbrewpub.com) Opened in May, Jordan Smith (chef/owner of Black Sheep Pizza) revives his Eat Street barbecue concept in the North Loop's former ONE Fermentary & Taproom. The menu includes barbecue standards like brisket, chicken and ribs, sandwiches and all the sides you'd expect — coleslaw, fries, potato salad, etc. In addition to Rapids Brewing Co. beer, there's also a tidy selection of craft cocktails and wine. Gray Fox Coffee (1477 W. Lake St., Mpls., https://www.grayfoxcoffee.com) The whimsical downtown Minneapolis coffee shop (801 Marquette Av. S.) is growing, with a new outpost in Uptown. Read our coverage here.

(1477 W. Lake St., Mpls., https://www.grayfoxcoffee.com) The whimsical downtown Minneapolis coffee shop (801 Marquette Av. S.) is growing, with a new outpost in Uptown. Read our coverage here. Mi-Sant Kitchen and Bakery (1881 Hwy. 36, Roseville, mi-sant.com) Expanding from Brooklyn Park, croissants, sandwiches, milk tea and more Vietnamese specialties are making their way to a former Baker's Square. Also find them at 8450 Edinburgh Centre Dr., Brooklyn Park, 763-355-5947. Read our coverage here.

(1881 Hwy. 36, Roseville, mi-sant.com) Expanding from Brooklyn Park, croissants, sandwiches, milk tea and more Vietnamese specialties are making their way to a former Baker's Square. Also find them at 8450 Edinburgh Centre Dr., Brooklyn Park, 763-355-5947. Read our coverage here. Nellie's Ice Cream (2034 Marshall Av., St. Paul, https://www.nelsonsicecream.biz) Izzy's 20-year-old cafe closed in April 2020 (its Minneapolis headquarters followed that August), but the residents of Merriam Park won't have to go without an ice cream parlor. The family behind Nelson's Ice Cream's two locations, in Stillwater and St. Paul, is expanding. Nellie's Ice Cream is a sister business to the first two, but with an entirely new focus: ice cream cookie sandwiches. Read our coverage here.

(2034 Marshall Av., St. Paul, https://www.nelsonsicecream.biz) Izzy's 20-year-old cafe closed in April 2020 (its Minneapolis headquarters followed that August), but the residents of Merriam Park won't have to go without an ice cream parlor. The family behind Nelson's Ice Cream's two locations, in Stillwater and St. Paul, is expanding. Nellie's Ice Cream is a sister business to the first two, but with an entirely new focus: ice cream cookie sandwiches. Read our coverage here. Closings

Zoe's Cafe

Kenwood

April 2021 Openings

Fuzzy's Taco Shop (701 N. Washington Av., Mpls., 612-208-1547, https://fuzzystacoshop.com/locations/minneapolis-mn-washington) The Texas-based taqueria has expanded north to Minnesota, with a North Loop restaurant that features the chain's Baja-style cuisine.

(701 N. Washington Av., Mpls., 612-208-1547, https://fuzzystacoshop.com/locations/minneapolis-mn-washington) The Texas-based taqueria has expanded north to Minnesota, with a North Loop restaurant that features the chain's Baja-style cuisine. Krown Bakery & Eatery (530 W. Main St., Anoka, krownbakeryandeatery.co) Spouses Eva and Fari Sabet have sold their 10-year-old business to a pair of longtime friends, Madison McCormick and Sharaya Mickelson. McCormick is a five-year Krown veteran, and Mickelson was most recently making baked-goods magic atP.J. Murphy's (now La Boulangerie Marguerite) in St. Paul. "It's going to be very much the same pastries and foods," said Eva Sabet.

(530 W. Main St., Anoka, krownbakeryandeatery.co) Spouses Eva and Fari Sabet have sold their 10-year-old business to a pair of longtime friends, Madison McCormick and Sharaya Mickelson. McCormick is a five-year Krown veteran, and Mickelson was most recently making baked-goods magic atP.J. Murphy's (now La Boulangerie Marguerite) in St. Paul. "It's going to be very much the same pastries and foods," said Eva Sabet. Bullvino's (289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, bullvinos.com) The Lowertown real estate that was most recently home to Octo Fishbar has a new tenant. The Brazilian steakhouse Bullvino's is the work of Marcio Demorais and Nathan Uherka,who are partners in Grill Hall Churrascaria (9695 63rd Av. N., Maple Grove, grillhallusa.com). The format is familiar to anyone who is acquainted with the popular Fogo de Chao chain: For a flat price ($44.95), diners can feast on a dozen cuts of beef, lamb, pork and chicken, sliced from skewers that servers carry around the dining room. For $54.95, diners can add four prime meats.

(289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, bullvinos.com) The Lowertown real estate that was most recently home to Octo Fishbar has a new tenant. The Brazilian steakhouse Bullvino's is the work of Marcio Demorais and Nathan Uherka,who are partners in Grill Hall Churrascaria (9695 63rd Av. N., Maple Grove, grillhallusa.com). The format is familiar to anyone who is acquainted with the popular Fogo de Chao chain: For a flat price ($44.95), diners can feast on a dozen cuts of beef, lamb, pork and chicken, sliced from skewers that servers carry around the dining room. For $54.95, diners can add four prime meats. Oasis Market & Deli (920 E. Lake St., Mpls., oasismidtown.com) A mother-and-son team offers groceries from East Africa and the Middle East -- spices, sauces, drinks and desserts -- as well as butcher services. The Mediterranean grill features traditional sandwiches (gyros, falafel, Greek Philly), kebabs, salads, plates and platters. You can create your own bowls, too. Owner Amina Deble and general manager Warsame Warsame are no strangers to restaurants. Deble ran the East Village Grill in Minneapolis for decades, and Warsame has worked alongside his mother since his teens.

(920 E. Lake St., Mpls., oasismidtown.com) A mother-and-son team offers groceries from East Africa and the Middle East -- spices, sauces, drinks and desserts -- as well as butcher services. The Mediterranean grill features traditional sandwiches (gyros, falafel, Greek Philly), kebabs, salads, plates and platters. You can create your own bowls, too. Owner Amina Deble and general manager Warsame Warsame are no strangers to restaurants. Deble ran the East Village Grill in Minneapolis for decades, and Warsame has worked alongside his mother since his teens. Café Cerés (5401 Penn Av. S., Mpls., https://www.cafeceresmpls.com) The collaboration between pastry chef Shawn Mc Kenzieand chef Daniel del Prado that debuted late last year in Linden Hills, is already in expansion mode with a second location in the former Lucky Oven Bakery.

(5401 Penn Av. S., Mpls., https://www.cafeceresmpls.com) The collaboration between pastry chef Shawn Mc Kenzieand chef Daniel del Prado that debuted late last year in Linden Hills, is already in expansion mode with a second location in the former Lucky Oven Bakery. Stay'd (Delivery only, 612-682-4525; 763-270-3455, eatstayd.com) The metro has a new delivery-only option with Stay'd, operated by the team behind St. Paul restaurants Rival House and Citizen. Stay'd specializes in modern takes on comfort-food classics (think shrimp scampi and Gouda mac and cheese or gin-cured roast salmon, from $12), as well as sides, salads and desserts.

(Delivery only, 612-682-4525; 763-270-3455, eatstayd.com) The metro has a new delivery-only option with Stay'd, operated by the team behind St. Paul restaurants Rival House and Citizen. Stay'd specializes in modern takes on comfort-food classics (think shrimp scampi and Gouda mac and cheese or gin-cured roast salmon, from $12), as well as sides, salads and desserts. Stalk & Spade (740 E. Lake St., Wayzata, https://www.stalkandspade.com) Launched on Earth Day in a former Starbucks, Stalk & Spade takes on the McDonald's model with the first in a burger franchise that has no meat or dairy on the premises. From Steele Smiley, founder of the salad chain Crisp & Green. Choose from meatless burgers, faux-chicken sandwiches and nondairy shakes, sundaes and cones.

(740 E. Lake St., Wayzata, https://www.stalkandspade.com) Launched on Earth Day in a former Starbucks, Stalk & Spade takes on the McDonald's model with the first in a burger franchise that has no meat or dairy on the premises. From Steele Smiley, founder of the salad chain Crisp & Green. Choose from meatless burgers, faux-chicken sandwiches and nondairy shakes, sundaes and cones. Josefina (739 E. Lake St., Wayzata, https://www.josefinawayzata.com) The former Bellecour in Wayzata reopens as an Italian restaurant and pizza takeout spot helmed by Martina and Colita chef Daniel del Prado, with a menu inspired by the cuisine of Rome. "It's Italian, but we're trying to focus on the region," del Prado said. "It's pork heavy. Amatriciana is from Rome. Cacio e Pepe is from Rome. Rice fritters. We're doing our interpretation of salt cod fritters. But heavy on pasta, heavy on vegetable sides, and pizza." Opened April 14. Read our coverage here.

(739 E. Lake St., Wayzata, https://www.josefinawayzata.com) The former Bellecour in Wayzata reopens as an Italian restaurant and pizza takeout spot helmed by Martina and Colita chef Daniel del Prado, with a menu inspired by the cuisine of Rome. "It's Italian, but we're trying to focus on the region," del Prado said. "It's pork heavy. Amatriciana is from Rome. Cacio e Pepe is from Rome. Rice fritters. We're doing our interpretation of salt cod fritters. But heavy on pasta, heavy on vegetable sides, and pizza." Opened April 14. Read our coverage here. Muddy Tiger (Food truck, https://www.muddytiger.com) A husband-and-wife team, Andrew and Jyotiee Kistner, introduce to Minnesota Marathi Indian street food, which hails from the western Indian state of Maharashtra. Refreshing bhel puri (puffed rice, mango, chickpea salad), a double-decker Bombay sandwich with veggies and green chutney, and stir-fried Tawa chicken on a toasted hoagie are some of the menu items.

(Food truck, https://www.muddytiger.com) A husband-and-wife team, Andrew and Jyotiee Kistner, introduce to Minnesota Marathi Indian street food, which hails from the western Indian state of Maharashtra. Refreshing bhel puri (puffed rice, mango, chickpea salad), a double-decker Bombay sandwich with veggies and green chutney, and stir-fried Tawa chicken on a toasted hoagie are some of the menu items. Maverick's Real Roast Beef (1491 N. Stillwater Blvd., Stillwater, 651-571-3937, mavericksbeef.com) Chef/owner Timothy Hughes has opened a second location, this time in a Stillwater strip mall storefront that most recently housed a pair of side-by-side restaurants: Mac Me Cheese and a Taco's Fresh location. Find the same menu as the original Maverick's, which is home to an exceptional roast beef sandwich, along with open-faced turkey and pork sandwiches, fries, onion rings and shakes and malts. . Read our coverage here.

(1491 N. Stillwater Blvd., Stillwater, 651-571-3937, mavericksbeef.com) Chef/owner Timothy Hughes has opened a second location, this time in a Stillwater strip mall storefront that most recently housed a pair of side-by-side restaurants: Mac Me Cheese and a Taco's Fresh location. Find the same menu as the original Maverick's, which is home to an exceptional roast beef sandwich, along with open-faced turkey and pork sandwiches, fries, onion rings and shakes and malts. . Read our coverage here. Yumi Japanese Restaurant + Bar (200 Southdale Center, 2C, Edina, 952-405-9830, yumisushibar.com) Southdale's latest will be familiar to fans of this sushi-focused operation, which has outposts in Excelsior and St. Paul. It's takeout-only for now, from 4 to 8 p.m. daily.

(200 Southdale Center, 2C, Edina, 952-405-9830, yumisushibar.com) Southdale's latest will be familiar to fans of this sushi-focused operation, which has outposts in Excelsior and St. Paul. It's takeout-only for now, from 4 to 8 p.m. daily. Closings

Revival Smoked Meats (928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, https://www.revivalrestaurants.com) The Keg and Case Market vendor is moving to the former Corner Table in Minneapolis.

(928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, https://www.revivalrestaurants.com) The Keg and Case Market vendor is moving to the former Corner Table in Minneapolis. Lyn65 (6439 S. Lyndale Av., Richfield, lyn65.com) The first-rate neighborhood restaurant and bar opened in an aging strip mall in the fall of 2014. Time is running out, because the last day of service is April 10. At the current address, anyway. General manager Nicole Ranallo confirmed that the restaurant is relocating, but couldn't offer many details. One tidbit Ranallo shared is that the proposed nearby space is twice as large as the current location. Read our coverage here.

March 2021 Openings

The Fair on 4 (Mall of America, 402 E. Broadway, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com) The creators of Victoria Burrow, where guests can play mini golf and throw axes between bites, have launched a new concept at Mall of America that's meant to evoke the state fair, year-round. The 35,000 square foot space, with a live music stage and indoor patio, offers fair-themed activities such as go-carts, hammerschlagen, an arcade and more axe-throwing. Fair cuisine includes cheese curds, corn dogs, pizza and cocktails. Opened March 2021. Read our coverage here.

(Mall of America, 402 E. Broadway, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com) The creators of Victoria Burrow, where guests can play mini golf and throw axes between bites, have launched a new concept at Mall of America that's meant to evoke the state fair, year-round. The 35,000 square foot space, with a live music stage and indoor patio, offers fair-themed activities such as go-carts, hammerschlagen, an arcade and more axe-throwing. Fair cuisine includes cheese curds, corn dogs, pizza and cocktails. Opened March 2021. Read our coverage here. Sanjusan (33 N. 1st Av., Mpls., sanjusanrestaurant. com) Add another property to chef Daniel del Prado's growing portfolio of restaurants. He's just opened Sanjusan in the North Loop, taking over the street-level home of Kado No Mise,which has moved upstairs and is now sharing the second floor with chef Shigeyuki Furukawa's Kaiseki Furukawa and Gori Gori Peku whiskey bar. At Sanjusan, del Prado is fusing Italian and Japanese traditions. The smallish menu starts with a series of small plates, followed by four pastas and six Neapolitan-style pizzas. Opened March 2021.

(33 N. 1st Av., Mpls., sanjusanrestaurant. com) Add another property to chef Daniel del Prado's growing portfolio of restaurants. He's just opened Sanjusan in the North Loop, taking over the street-level home of Kado No Mise,which has moved upstairs and is now sharing the second floor with chef Shigeyuki Furukawa's Kaiseki Furukawa and Gori Gori Peku whiskey bar. At Sanjusan, del Prado is fusing Italian and Japanese traditions. The smallish menu starts with a series of small plates, followed by four pastas and six Neapolitan-style pizzas. Opened March 2021. The Clover (14845 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount, theclovermn.com) Chefs/co-owners Tyge Nelson and Stephan Hesse (of Pajarito) and business partner Charlie Burrows have transformed a former Rudy's Redeye Grill, with a menu focusing on sandwiches built with slow-smoked, thin-sliced beef and a long list of comfort foods with a twist. Opened March 15. Read our coverage here.

(14845 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount, theclovermn.com) Chefs/co-owners Tyge Nelson and Stephan Hesse (of Pajarito) and business partner Charlie Burrows have transformed a former Rudy's Redeye Grill, with a menu focusing on sandwiches built with slow-smoked, thin-sliced beef and a long list of comfort foods with a twist. Opened March 15. Read our coverage here. AxeBridge Wine Co. (411 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis, http://axebridgewineco.com) The team behind Schram Vineyards in Waconia and Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska has opened a North Loop winery in the Internet Exchange Building. The winery offers a variety of new and familiar varietals, including Syrah Rose, Marquette and Frontenac Blanc, leveraging locally harvested grapes. There's also a large patio and indoor tasting bar, and its kitchen serves a selection of small bites. Read our coverage here.

(411 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis, http://axebridgewineco.com) The team behind Schram Vineyards in Waconia and Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska has opened a North Loop winery in the Internet Exchange Building. The winery offers a variety of new and familiar varietals, including Syrah Rose, Marquette and Frontenac Blanc, leveraging locally harvested grapes. There's also a large patio and indoor tasting bar, and its kitchen serves a selection of small bites. Read our coverage here. Paku Ramen (3401 Louisiana Av. S., St. Louis Park, https://www.pakuramen.com) The latest ghost kitchen is a delivery-only setup working out of Park Tavern, from chef Colin Kohl. The menu includes ramen bowls, gyoza, seaweed salad and yakitori, with a top price of $15. Opened March 11.

(3401 Louisiana Av. S., St. Louis Park, https://www.pakuramen.com) The latest ghost kitchen is a delivery-only setup working out of Park Tavern, from chef Colin Kohl. The menu includes ramen bowls, gyoza, seaweed salad and yakitori, with a top price of $15. Opened March 11. Rök Eatery (882 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-528-7273, https://www.rokeatery.com) Nordic, Japanese and sustainable cuisine from chef Adam Prince has opened in the Rathskeller at the former Schmidt Brewery.

(882 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-528-7273, https://www.rokeatery.com) Nordic, Japanese and sustainable cuisine from chef Adam Prince has opened in the Rathskeller at the former Schmidt Brewery. Stepchld (24 NE. University Av., Mpls. , 612-354-7409, https://www.stepchld.com) Stepchld — and its adjoining speakeasy-like craft cocktail bar Hyde — has taken over the former JL Beers space. "All of the menu items are basically a step removed from their origin," said brand director Kamal Minneapple. "For example, we're doing birria for lunch, which is usually a Mexican dish but ours uses berbere spices from East Africa. We're trying to think outside the box. We want to surprise the taste buds, to give you something that you know but veer a little to the left or the right." Opened March 2021. Read our coverage here.

(24 NE. University Av., Mpls. , 612-354-7409, https://www.stepchld.com) Stepchld — and its adjoining speakeasy-like craft cocktail bar Hyde — has taken over the former JL Beers space. "All of the menu items are basically a step removed from their origin," said brand director Kamal Minneapple. "For example, we're doing birria for lunch, which is usually a Mexican dish but ours uses berbere spices from East Africa. We're trying to think outside the box. We want to surprise the taste buds, to give you something that you know but veer a little to the left or the right." Opened March 2021. Read our coverage here. MB Foodhouse (3346 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. , 612-217-0735, https://www.mbfoodhouse.com) This POC/queer/woman-owned startup specializes in Tex-Mex specific to the El Paso region.

(3346 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. , 612-217-0735, https://www.mbfoodhouse.com) This POC/queer/woman-owned startup specializes in Tex-Mex specific to the El Paso region. Flavortown Kitchen (Delivery only, https://guysflavortownkitchen.com) The latest celebrity-powered delivery-only restaurant is attached to "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star Guy Fieri. The menu includes wings, burgers and deep-fried appetizers. Two kitchens serve the metro, one in Maple Grove and the other in Burnsville. Read our coverage here.

(Delivery only, https://guysflavortownkitchen.com) The latest celebrity-powered delivery-only restaurant is attached to "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star Guy Fieri. The menu includes wings, burgers and deep-fried appetizers. Two kitchens serve the metro, one in Maple Grove and the other in Burnsville. Read our coverage here. King Cajun Boiling Seafood (712 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-493-8575, https://www.kingcajunboilingseafood.com) After training at a seafood restaurant in Vietnam, chef Thien Do brought his love of the Cajun seafood boil to Minnesota. Last summer, his restaurant was heavily damaged and looted in the riots. It took 9 months to rebuild, and has now reopened.

(712 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-493-8575, https://www.kingcajunboilingseafood.com) After training at a seafood restaurant in Vietnam, chef Thien Do brought his love of the Cajun seafood boil to Minnesota. Last summer, his restaurant was heavily damaged and looted in the riots. It took 9 months to rebuild, and has now reopened. The Fabled Rooster (520 N 4th St., Mpls. , 612-470-4820, https://www.thefabledrooster.com) Joining Graze Provisions + Libations, the North Loop food hall, with a stationary stand is this food truck that specializes in Southern food and barbecue.

(520 N 4th St., Mpls. , 612-470-4820, https://www.thefabledrooster.com) Joining Graze Provisions + Libations, the North Loop food hall, with a stationary stand is this food truck that specializes in Southern food and barbecue. Closings

Pagoda (1417 SE 4th St., Mpls., pagodadinkytown.com) After a 13-year-run, the Dinkytown restaurant closed March 30 to make way for an apartment complex. The development also claimed next-door neighbor McDonald's, a 57-year-old Dinkytown landmark that closed in Dec. 2020.

February 2021 Openings

Slurp Noodle Shop (1300 NE 2nd St., Mpls., https://www.exploretock.com/unionhmongkitchen) Union Hmong Kitchen's takeout pop-up at Dangerous Man Brewing runs Saturdays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through March 13. Khao poon, trumpet mushroom congee and instant-style (but very much not instant) ramen are on the menu.

(1300 NE 2nd St., Mpls., https://www.exploretock.com/unionhmongkitchen) Union Hmong Kitchen's takeout pop-up at Dangerous Man Brewing runs Saturdays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through March 13. Khao poon, trumpet mushroom congee and instant-style (but very much not instant) ramen are on the menu. Fare Game (4820 Chicago Av., Mpls., https://faregamene.com) Chef Jason Sawicki's smoked and rotisserie chicken, housemade bologna, cauliflower tacos, mac and cheese and more are popping up in south Minneapolis, in the Parkway Theater former home of El Burrito and Pepitos. Takeout only as of Feb. 18.

(4820 Chicago Av., Mpls., https://faregamene.com) Chef Jason Sawicki's smoked and rotisserie chicken, housemade bologna, cauliflower tacos, mac and cheese and more are popping up in south Minneapolis, in the Parkway Theater former home of El Burrito and Pepitos. Takeout only as of Feb. 18. Prieto Taqueria (4751 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-315-5147, prietotaqueria.com) Chef Alejandro Castillon's Lake-and-Lyndale taqueria closed in 2020 to head to a new location in Minneapolis' Tangletown neighborhood. Now with more casual counter service for tacos, cocktails, plus a ceviche and raw bar.

(4751 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-315-5147, prietotaqueria.com) Chef Alejandro Castillon's Lake-and-Lyndale taqueria closed in 2020 to head to a new location in Minneapolis' Tangletown neighborhood. Now with more casual counter service for tacos, cocktails, plus a ceviche and raw bar. Chip's Clubhouse (272 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul, 651-330-1617, chipsclubhousemn.com) Owner Tara Coleman is also the force behind next-door neighbor Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit, and she and chef Gina Mangiameli are focusing the Chip's Clubhouse menu on pork belly ramen, fried chicken, beef pasties, peanut butter-chocolate pudding and other affordable, comfort classics for a reason. "It sounds so basic, but it's what we grew up eating, and it's what we like to eat when we go out," said Coleman. "We wanted to create something for the neighborhood." Read our coverage here.

(272 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul, 651-330-1617, chipsclubhousemn.com) Owner Tara Coleman is also the force behind next-door neighbor Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit, and she and chef Gina Mangiameli are focusing the Chip's Clubhouse menu on pork belly ramen, fried chicken, beef pasties, peanut butter-chocolate pudding and other affordable, comfort classics for a reason. "It sounds so basic, but it's what we grew up eating, and it's what we like to eat when we go out," said Coleman. "We wanted to create something for the neighborhood." Read our coverage here. High Pines Brewing Co./Tipsy Steer Roseville (2704 Snelling Av. N., Roseville, 651-200-3581, highpinesbrewing.com) A new, family-friendly taproom has taken over a former Joe's Crab Shack, featuring the handiwork of brewer Matt Faulkner. The Tipsy Steer is running the kitchen, offering "local, sassy brew food." The Tipsy Steer is in expansion mode (there's one in Blaine, and it opened a second location in south Minneapolis late last year). Brick-oven pizza, burgers, tacos, salads and shakes are their signatures, available now for dine-in, with delivery and to-go coming soon.

(2704 Snelling Av. N., Roseville, 651-200-3581, highpinesbrewing.com) A new, family-friendly taproom has taken over a former Joe's Crab Shack, featuring the handiwork of brewer Matt Faulkner. The Tipsy Steer is running the kitchen, offering "local, sassy brew food." The Tipsy Steer is in expansion mode (there's one in Blaine, and it opened a second location in south Minneapolis late last year). Brick-oven pizza, burgers, tacos, salads and shakes are their signatures, available now for dine-in, with delivery and to-go coming soon. Sooki & Mimi (1432 W. 31st St., Minneapolis, 612-540-2554, https://www.sookiandmimi.com) James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim and her husband/co-owner Conrad Leifur are opening a Mexican-inspired restaurant in the former Lucia's space. The menu will focus on the handmade heirloom corn tortillas that the couple have enjoyed during their frequent travels through Mexico. Opened Feb. 2021. Read our coverage here.

(1432 W. 31st St., Minneapolis, 612-540-2554, https://www.sookiandmimi.com) James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim and her husband/co-owner Conrad Leifur are opening a Mexican-inspired restaurant in the former Lucia's space. The menu will focus on the handmade heirloom corn tortillas that the couple have enjoyed during their frequent travels through Mexico. Opened Feb. 2021. Read our coverage here. Brother Justus Whiskey Co. (3300 5th St. NE., Mpls., 612-886-1658, brotherjustus.com) The six-year-old craft distillery, which has been riding out COVID-19 by making and donating hand sanitizer with two other local distilleries as a founder of All Hands MN, has scaled up. The company opened a 14,000-square-foot spot overlooking Columbia Park and Golf Course in northeast Minneapolis. After a soft-launch of takeout during the shutdown, the whiskey-focused cocktail room with drinks by Jonathan Janssen is now offering whiskey, plus cheese and charcuterie pairings from House of Gristle, as of Feb. 5.

(3300 5th St. NE., Mpls., 612-886-1658, brotherjustus.com) The six-year-old craft distillery, which has been riding out COVID-19 by making and donating hand sanitizer with two other local distilleries as a founder of All Hands MN, has scaled up. The company opened a 14,000-square-foot spot overlooking Columbia Park and Golf Course in northeast Minneapolis. After a soft-launch of takeout during the shutdown, the whiskey-focused cocktail room with drinks by Jonathan Janssen is now offering whiskey, plus cheese and charcuterie pairings from House of Gristle, as of Feb. 5. El Camino Taco Deli (7565 France Av. S., Edina, 952-405-6167, https://www.elcaminotacodeli.com) The local Mexican fast-casual deli concept, which started in Burnsville, has opened a second location Jan 30 at Edina's Centennial Lakes Plaza. El Camino offers family-style meals to-go based on family recipes, plus tacos, fresh salsa, queso and more available deli style. The name is a tribute to co-owner Paul Pershica's stepfather's 1972 El Camino.

(7565 France Av. S., Edina, 952-405-6167, https://www.elcaminotacodeli.com) The local Mexican fast-casual deli concept, which started in Burnsville, has opened a second location Jan 30 at Edina's Centennial Lakes Plaza. El Camino offers family-style meals to-go based on family recipes, plus tacos, fresh salsa, queso and more available deli style. The name is a tribute to co-owner Paul Pershica's stepfather's 1972 El Camino. Closings

Burch Steak and Pizza Bar (1933 Colfax Av. S., Mpls. ) Burch, the dynamic steakhouse and pizzeria owned by spouses Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre, will not reopen. The boisterous, two-level restaurant has been shuttered since mid-March 2020, when Gov. Tim Walz temporarily closed the state's dining rooms in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Becker and St. Pierre also own top-rated 112 Eatery in downtown Minneapolis and Bar La Grassa and Snack Bar in the North Loop. All have remained temporarily closed since March, but Becker said that he's confident that they will return. Read our coverage here.

(1933 Colfax Av. S., Mpls. ) Burch, the dynamic steakhouse and pizzeria owned by spouses Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre, will not reopen. The boisterous, two-level restaurant has been shuttered since mid-March 2020, when Gov. Tim Walz temporarily closed the state's dining rooms in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Becker and St. Pierre also own top-rated 112 Eatery in downtown Minneapolis and Bar La Grassa and Snack Bar in the North Loop. All have remained temporarily closed since March, but Becker said that he's confident that they will return. Read our coverage here. Harriet's Inn (4000 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., https://www.harrietsinn.com) The south Minneapolis restaurant remained closed through much of the pandemic. Now, the address has found new life in Ann Ahmed's forthcoming Khâluna.

(4000 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., https://www.harrietsinn.com) The south Minneapolis restaurant remained closed through much of the pandemic. Now, the address has found new life in Ann Ahmed's forthcoming Khâluna. Atlas Grill (200 S. 6th St., Mpls. ) The Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Minneapolis' U.S. Bank building has closed.

(200 S. 6th St., Mpls. ) The Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Minneapolis' U.S. Bank building has closed. Bus Stop Brewhouse (620 S. 4th St., Mpls. ) A bus station-themed burger spot in the Wells Fargo complex in downtown Minneapolis has closed, along with sister restaurant Cargo Food Authority, after the parent company filed for bankruptcy.

(620 S. 4th St., Mpls. ) A bus station-themed burger spot in the Wells Fargo complex in downtown Minneapolis has closed, along with sister restaurant Cargo Food Authority, after the parent company filed for bankruptcy. Cargo Food Authority (600 N 1st Av., Mpls. ) The "graffiti-tagged shipping yard turned food authority" in Target Center and sister restaurant Bus Stop Brewhouse have both closed after the parent company filed for bankruptcy.

January 2021 Openings

Arepa Bar (920 E. Lake St., Mpls. , 612-353-4885, https://www.arepabarmpls.com) After spending several years in chef Jack Riebel's kitchen at the Lexington, chef Soleil Ramirez struck out on her own, using the Midtown Global Market as a launchpad. Her cheery counter-service setup, which opened Jan. 6, offers a quick glimpse into her native country's cooking with dishes that range from slow-braised beef with black beans to a long list of arepas. Read our coverage here.

(920 E. Lake St., Mpls. , 612-353-4885, https://www.arepabarmpls.com) After spending several years in chef Jack Riebel's kitchen at the Lexington, chef Soleil Ramirez struck out on her own, using the Midtown Global Market as a launchpad. Her cheery counter-service setup, which opened Jan. 6, offers a quick glimpse into her native country's cooking with dishes that range from slow-braised beef with black beans to a long list of arepas. Read our coverage here. La Boulangerie Marguerite (1279 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-699-9292, https://la-marg.com) The former PJ Murphy's has the same team -- Francois Kiemde and Meliss Borgmann-Kiemde -- but changed its name, look and menu, too. French breads and pastries are the new specialty.

(1279 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-699-9292, https://la-marg.com) The former PJ Murphy's has the same team -- Francois Kiemde and Meliss Borgmann-Kiemde -- but changed its name, look and menu, too. French breads and pastries are the new specialty. La Tapatia (2730 Snelling Av. N., Roseville, 651-253-6175, lafamiliatapatia.com) Abraham Ponce Delgadillo and his mother, head chef Martha Ponce, are cooking up burritos, tacos and tortas in three styles (street, Cali or Tejano) at this newly relocated Mexican restaurant.

(2730 Snelling Av. N., Roseville, 651-253-6175, lafamiliatapatia.com) Abraham Ponce Delgadillo and his mother, head chef Martha Ponce, are cooking up burritos, tacos and tortas in three styles (street, Cali or Tejano) at this newly relocated Mexican restaurant. Boludo (530 S. 4th St., Mpls., 612-259-8380, https://www.boludo.com) Facundo DeFraia has taken his Argentine empanada and pizza spot to a second location, downtown in the former McKinney Roe. The new location's spacious kitchen more than doubles the capacity of the original Boludo's tiny, taxed-to-the-limit operation. Opened January 2021.

(530 S. 4th St., Mpls., 612-259-8380, https://www.boludo.com) Facundo DeFraia has taken his Argentine empanada and pizza spot to a second location, downtown in the former McKinney Roe. The new location's spacious kitchen more than doubles the capacity of the original Boludo's tiny, taxed-to-the-limit operation. Opened January 2021. Galapagos Bar and Grill (3508 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-259-8380, https://www.galapagosmn.com) A new restaurant serving traditional Ecuadorian dishes opened Jan. 27, 2021.

(3508 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-259-8380, https://www.galapagosmn.com) A new restaurant serving traditional Ecuadorian dishes opened Jan. 27, 2021. Spinning Wylde (915 Seventh St. W., St. Paul, 651-260-7173, https://www.spinningwylde.com) The cotton candy vendor has leapt from its stand in Keg & Case Market, across the street to its own brick-and-mortar spot. The kitchen is still being built, but you can purchase cotton candy from a vending machine out front.

(915 Seventh St. W., St. Paul, 651-260-7173, https://www.spinningwylde.com) The cotton candy vendor has leapt from its stand in Keg & Case Market, across the street to its own brick-and-mortar spot. The kitchen is still being built, but you can purchase cotton candy from a vending machine out front. Midori's Floating World Cafe (2129 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., https://www.facebook.com/Midoris-Floating-World-Caf%C3%A9-122215324492817) The Japanese restaurant's longtime home on E. Lake St. was so severely damaged during the civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd, the owners don't know if and when they can return. In the meantime, they are popping up for takeout Friday through Sunday at the Seward Cafe, beginning Jan. 2.

(2129 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., https://www.facebook.com/Midoris-Floating-World-Caf%C3%A9-122215324492817) The Japanese restaurant's longtime home on E. Lake St. was so severely damaged during the civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd, the owners don't know if and when they can return. In the meantime, they are popping up for takeout Friday through Sunday at the Seward Cafe, beginning Jan. 2. Closings

Christos (15600 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka) Closed Jan. 10 to make way for Duke's on 7. The Eat Street location in Minneapolis remains open. Read our coverage here.