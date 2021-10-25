Stay up to date on the latest from your favorite restaurants, bars and food purveyors. For a complete list of past openings and closings organized by month, scroll to the bottom of the page.
Closing - Changing
Betty & Earl's (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, besweetsbydiane.com) Betty & Earls Biscuit Kitchen at Rosedale Mall's Potluck food hall closed Oct. 18 for a two week break to relaunch as B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane. Co-owner Adrienne Odom has moved to New York, and pastry chef Diane Minor, a 30-year veteran, is coming on board. The biscuits, inspired by co-owner Jason Matheson's family recipe, will stay on the menu, in addition to cupcakes, mini cheesecakes, cookies, bars and soup. Look for a reopening around Nov. 1.
Obachan (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville) Justin Sutherland's build-your-own ramen concept is out at Potluck food hall. Read our coverage here.
Chickpea (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville) Justin Sutherland's build-your-own hummus bowl concept is out at Potluck food hall. Read our coverage here.
Copper Cow (5445 Eden Prairie Rd., Minnetonka, https://www.coppercowkitchen.com) Copper Cow Bar and Kitchen, the spot for boozy shakes and burgers in Minnetonka's Glen Lake, is closing Nov. 14. The building sold, according to a social media post from Copper Cow, and has a new tenant. The Japanese restaurant Kazoku, currently based in Burnsville, will be opening a second location at 5445 Eden Prairie Rd., Minnetonka (kazokuburnsville.com). Staff from the Copper Cow were offered positions at the new restaurant, the post said. "Not only is it the right thing to do, but we hope this can allow for our regulars and guest to still have familiar family feel when dining at Kazoku (which, coincidentally, means 'Family' in Japanese)," Copper Cow proprietors wrote.
The Misfits Collective (14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, https://themisfitscollective.co) The Misfits Collective, a food hall-style multi-concept restaurant in Apple Valley, closed Oct. 18. "Sometimes as a business owner you have to admit defeat, learn what you can from your mistakes and get better, close one door in order to open another," wrote owner Tony Donatell on social media. The closure makes way for Donatell's Mezcalito Butcher, which he described as "a Latin live-fire cooking restaurant" and "an homage to the magic of Mexico's tequila bars and taquerias, founded on our deep admiration and reverence for Mexican culture & cuisine. Mezcalito Butcher opens Oct. 22 (14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, mezcalitobutcher.com).
Crepe & Spoon (339 22nd Av. NE., Mpls. , https://www.crepeandspoon.com) The last day of the season for this vegan ice cream and crepe shop is Oct. 30, and an Instagram post hints it might not reopen.
CHX (2210 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. , https://chxmsp.com) After only 90 days with a storefront, CHX has closed in Uptown Minneapolis. The restaurant began as a ghost kitchen and took a chance on brick-and-mortar. Closed Oct. 4. Read our coverage here.
Dariette Drive-In (1440 Minnehaha Av. E., St. Paul) The Dari-ette Drive-In, the synonymous-with-summer dining landmark on St. Paul's East Side, closed Oct. 3 after a 70-year run. Founded in 1951, the Dari-ette was known for its burgers, fried chicken, corn dogs, shakes (variations ranged from banana to crème de menthe), soft-serve cones and other fast-food fare. Read our coverage here.
Minnesota Barbecue Co. (816 Lowry Av. NE., Mpls., minnesotabbqco.com) Chef Kale Thome is stepping away from the smoker — for now — as his Minnesota Barbecue Co. closed Oct. 3. "After a memorable run serving takeout from our humble abode in NE Minneapolis, Minnesota BBQ Co. is packing up the smoker and closing our doors," he announced on the restaurant's website. "The business has been doing great, but after 16 years in the industry, it's time to focus on my family and give more of my time to them, and I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter." Read our coverage here.
Now Open
Mezcalito Butcher (14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, mezcalitobutcher.com) The Misfits Collective, a food hall-style multi-concept restaurant in Apple Valley, closed Oct. 18. "Sometimes as a business owner you have to admit defeat, learn what you can from your mistakes and get better, close one door in order to open another," wrote owner Tony Donatell on social media. The closure makes way for Donatell's Mezcalito Butcher, which he described as "a Latin live-fire cooking restaurant" and "an homage to the magic of Mexico's tequila bars and taquerias, founded on our deep admiration and reverence for Mexican culture & cuisine. Mezcalito Butcher opened Oct. 22. Read our coverage here.
Khâluna (4000 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-345-5199, https://khaluna.com) Ann Ahmed, the culinary talent behind La t14 Asian Eatery (8815 7th Av. N., Golden Valley, lat14.com) and Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine (8600 Edinburgh Center Dr., Brooklyn Park, lemongrassmn.com), has opened a third restaurant. She's taken over the space — dormant since the start of the pandemic — that was formerly home to Harriet's Inn. The restaurant and bar also features a retail component, and that flexible space — with its own entry — will also be used as a gathering place for private events and cooking classes. Opened Oct. 20. Read our coverage here.
Sidecar (4812 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. , https://www.facebook.com/The-Sidecar-at-the-Tap-102330188900150) Town Hall brewpubs and restaurants has added cocktails to the menu, with the new Sidecar. The intimate bar, located next to Town Hall Tap, offers classic cocktails and shareable food in a mid-century modern space. Opened Oct. 22.
Tiger Sugar (318 14th Ave SE., Mpls., facebook.com/TigerSugarMinneapolis) The Taiwan-based boba and dessert chain has opened its first Minnesota location, in Dinkytown, on Oct. 16.
Breaking Bread Cafe (1210 W. Broadway Av., Mpls., breakingbreadfoods.com) Breaking Bread Cafe, closed since 2019, has reopened in north Minneapolis. The daytime café celebrating the culinary legacy of Black Americans, first opened in 2015, is an arm of the non-profit Appetite for Change, which also operates Station 81 at St. Paul's Union Depot. Stop in 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. for breakfast, sandwiches, salads and build-your-own plates. Read our coverage here.
Iconos Gastro Cantina (2937 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-824-0800, https://www.iconosgastrocantina.com) Latin American dishes "with a twist," cocktails and brunch come to the former Lyndale Tap House and Hickory n' Hops. Opened Oct. 8.
Third Space Cafe (2930 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., https://www.thirdspacempls.com) Coffee, panini, and pastries from Turtle Bread Company round out the menu at this new Uptown cafe.
Slice (519 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-367-4593, https://slicepizzamn.getbento.com) With supersized slices of pizza akin to those you'd find in New York, Slice is catering to walk-up traffic in a fast-growing residential district with a service window and delivery; there's no dining inside this former insurance office. Opened Oct. 2. (Temporarily closed due to fire.) Read our coverage here.
Announced - Coming Soon
Buttered Tin (2445 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., thebutteredtin.com) By late July, the bakery/cafe will follow the breakfast/lunch format of its popular eight-year-old predecessor in St. Paul's Lowertown (237 E. 7th St., St. Paul). Opening Oct. 27.
Joey Meatballs (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, https://potluckmn.com) Chef Josh Hedquist and Peter Stampone are opening their third location of the create-your-own pasta concept that's also located at Keg and Case Market and the Market at Malcolm Yards. Opening early Nov. Read our coverage here.
Salad Slayer (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, https://www.joeymeatballs.org) The folks behind Joey Meatballs are launching a new concept, Salad Slayer, at Potluck food hall in Rosedale Mall. The build-your-own salad bar offers fresh greens, toppings and dressings. Opening early Nov. Read our coverage here.
B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, besweetsbydiane.com) Betty & Earls Biscuit Kitchen at Rosedale Mall's Potluck food hall closed Oct. 18 for a two week break to relaunch as B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane. Co-owner Adrienne Odom has moved to New York, and pastry chef Diane Minor, a 30-year veteran, is coming on board. The biscuits, inspired by co-owner Jason Matheson's family recipe, will stay on the menu, in addition to cupcakes, mini cheesecakes, cookies, bars and soup. Look for a reopening around Nov. 1. Read our coverage here.
Pizza Karma (Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Dr. NE., Blaine, https://www.pizzakarma.com) Coming soon to Northtown Mall's new food hall is the third location for tandoor-fired naan pizza, from chef Raghavan Iyer.
Union Hmong Kitchen (520 N. 4th St., Mpls., unionkitchenmn.com) On the heels of becoming a U.S. citizen (an accomplishment he shared on social media), chef Yia Vang has more good news. His Union Hmong Kitchen is getting a new home at the food hall Graze Provisions and Libations. After residencies at Sociable Cider Werks, Republic and Mid City Kitchen, Vang is excited to get settled in the North Loop. "We started out in our trailer, and we were able to do so much from that tiny space, then we moved to other people's kitchens, now this place will be just us," he said in a statement. Union Hmong Kitchen is planning to open Oct. 29. Read our coverage here.
Kazoku (5445 Eden Prairie Rd., Minnetonka, kazokuburnsville.com) Copper Cow Bar and Kitchen, the spot for boozy shakes and burgers in Minnetonka's Glen Lake, is closing Nov. 14. The building sold, according to a social media post from Copper Cow, and has a new tenant: the Japanese restaurant Kazoku, currently based in Burnsville, which is opening its second location. Staff from the Copper Cow were offered positions at the new restaurant, the post said. "Not only is it the right thing to do, but we hope this can allow for our regulars and guest to still have familiar family feel when dining at Kazoku (which, coincidentally, means 'Family' in Japanese)," Copper Cow proprietors wrote.
Devil's Advocate (14200 60th St. N., Stillwater, 612-354-7735, devilsadvocatebar.com/stillwater) The decade-old downtown Minneapolis restaurant from Erik Forsberg is bringing its scratch-made pizzas, pastas, sandwiches, and vegetarian menu to a second location in Stillwater. Opening Oct. 2021.
Erik the Red (817 66th St. E., Richfield, eriktheredbar.com) Erik Forsberg's Erik the Red is moving to Richfield. The "Nordic BBQ" restaurant that was once in the shadow of U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, is taking over the Local Roots space, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported. The new spot will offer coffee and ice cream, a walk-up window and a dog-friendly patio. Look for a spring 2021 opening. Read our coverage here.
Mother Dough Bakery (225 S. 6th St., Mpls.) After being dark for more than a year, two prime food-and-drink spots in downtown Minneapolis are coming back to life. The father-and-son duo of David and Eli Fhima, operators of Fhima's Minneapolis (40 S. 7th St., Mpls.) are taking over the two former Peace Coffee locations in the Capella Tower and launching Mother Dough. The kitchen will produce salads, sandwiches on house-baked breads (including baguette, challah and brioche), hummus and other small-plate options plus an assortment of grab-and-go items. The on-site bakery will turn out croissants, Danish pastries, éclairs, muffins, cookies and other baked goods. The Fhimas are partnering with Folly Coffee of St. Louis Park for coffee beverages (including a custom medium-dark roast with hints of chocolate and walnut) and Wesley Andrews of Minneapolis for tea. Food menus will be the same at both locations, but the difference is that on the ground floor — which should be up and running by mid-October — the beverages will move beyond coffee and tea to include beer and wine. The skyway storefront is targeting mid-November for an opening.
Pagoda (2401 Fairview Av. N., Ste. 133, Roseville, http://pagodadinkytown.com) After a 13-year run in Dinkytown, the Cantonese and Szechuan restaurant Pagoda closed last spring to make way for student apartments. (The same development also claimed next-door neighbor McDonald's, a 57-year-old landmark.) After the closure, owner Justin Lin got scores of phone calls and social media messages from people who wanted to see Pagoda continue. He also got some much needed rest for the first time in over a decade, he said. But now, he's back to work. Pagoda has found a new home in Roseville. The new space is slightly smaller than the original, seating about 80. But the strip mall location has something the Dinkytown spot didn't — parking. The menu won't be changing, and Lin expects the most popular items to carry over to Roseville, namely hot pot, all-you-can-eat specials and dim sum with bottomless mimosas. Look for a November opening.
Ichiddo Ramen (Mall of America, Level 3, North, https://www.ichiddo.com) This rapidly expanding, Minnesota-based fast-casual ramen place specializes in a rich pork bone broth. This is one of several new outlets in the works. Read our coverage here.
Guacaya Bistreaux (337 N. Washington Av., Mpls. , https://guacayabistreaux.com) A Latin-Caribbean restaurant with a New Orleans-style creole and Cajun twist from chef Pedro Wolcott is coming to the North Loop in 2022.
Shiloh (4224 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park) A forthcoming makeover of the kosher Prime Deli in St. Louis Park by chef Stewart Woodman will open this fall. The menu will focus on steaks, plus "some stuff I've played with in the past," Woodman said. "I have a love affair with beets and chicken liver." He also plans to explore the cuisine of different ethnic groups within American Jewry, including Sephardic dishes. The seven-year-old Prime Deli brought Woodman in as a consultant about six months ago, and the relationship grew, Woodman said. He's now a managing partner of the restaurant, its catering business, and the neighboring grocery store Kosher Spot, which will also get an update in the coming months. Read our coverage here.
The Apostle and False Eye Doll Voodoo Tiki Bar (171 W. 7th St., St. Paul) Restaurateur Brian Ingram is opening another St. Paul restaurant, this time a supper club inspired by A-frame cabins of Wisconsin that leans deep into the midcentury modern aesthetic. There will also be a tiki bar and piano bar.
Red Cow (1406 2nd St. SW, Rochester, https://redcowmn.com) The fifth restaurant in the Red Cow burger empire is branching out to Rochester, opening in a new mixed-use development across from St. Mary's Hospital. The 6,000-square-foot space will seat 130, plus a 50-seat patio. Opening Feb. 2022.
Yum! Kitchen and Bakery (150 Snelling Av., St. Paul, http://www.yumkitchen.com) Patti Soskin is launching her third venture in the street level of the Harper Apartments, a five-story mixed-use building at the southeast corner of Snelling and Selby avenues in St. Paul, in the spot formerly occupied by O'Gara's. A late October opening is planned.
Hope Breakfast Bar (The Shops at West End, St. Louis Park, https://www.hopebreakfast.com) Creative pancakes and more are heading to the West End this fall, when the second outpost of Brian and Sarah Ingram's breakfast restaurant launches in St. Louis Park.
Lutunji's Palate Bakery & Cafe (1400 Park Av. S., Mpls., https://www.lutunjispalate.com) With her cobblers, macaroons and upside-down cakes selling in grocery stores and in restaurants, Lutunji Abram is taking her business brick-and-mortar, with a forthcoming opening in Minneapolis' Elliot Park neighborhood. The project is in the fundraising stage to build out a space that will contain a kitchen, bakery case, counter and seating.
Bad Axe Throwing (Minneapolis City Center, https://badaxethrowing.com) A second Minneapolis branch of Bad Axe Throwing will open this fall. The space will feature two dozen targets and a full bar, and it's occupying square footage that most recently was leased by Target.
Tom's Watch Bar (609 Hennepin Av., Mpls., https://tomswatchbar.com) Tom's Watch Bar will bring life back to the large 6th-and-Hennepin space that was last occupied by Prime 6. Given the site's proximity to Target Center and Target Field, it's no surprise that the space is becoming a sports bar. Denver-based Tom's Watch Bar promises "all the sports, all the time" from 100-plus television screens. The menu covers the sports-bar gamut: burgers, wings, tacos, fried chicken, mac and cheese and loaded Tater Tots, plus a full bar. The opening date is a vague "2022."
Mr. Paul's Supper Club (3945 Market St., Edina) In his first venture into restaurant ownership, chef Tommy Begnaud will be blending his Louisiana roots with the sensibilities of a Midwestern supper club. The dinner menu will follow the classic supper club format — steaks, chops, seafood, pasta — peppered with Creole and Cajun touches. By day, a counter-service restaurant-within-a-restaurant (dubbed Mr. Paul's Po'boys and Jams) will offer a variety of New Orleans sandwich standards (shrimp, fried oyster) as well as some supper club-esque newcomers (cheese curd, spaghetti-and-meatball), along with housemade sodas and slushies. Bittercube's Nick Kosevich is promising a cocktail menu that will place a contemporary spin on classic New Orleans libations. Opening in October.
Noa (77 S. 7th St., Mpls. ) A premium downtown Minneapolis restaurant address, dark for 14 months, is coming back to life. Noa is moving into the street-level IDS Center space that was most recently home to Mission American Kitchen. The restaurant is the work of Infuse Hospitality, which made its first incursion into the Twin Cities dining market in 2018 when it opened Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea in the North Loop. The menu will focus on seasonal California cooking, including tacos made with heirloom tortillas, salads, sandwiches and a wide variety of protein options.
Muffin Top Cafe and Mother Clucker's Pizza (1424-1428 S. Nicollet Av., Mpls., http://www.muffintopcafe.com) Nicollet Diner owners and spouses Sam and Dion Turner have plans for the diner's original space, which opened in 2014. Their adjacent coffeehouse, Muffin Top Cafe, will expand into a portion of the diner's current footprint, and the remaining square footage will be remade into Mother Clucker's Pizza, which will focus on pizza, broasted chicken and sub sandwiches.
Nicollet Diner and Roxy's Cabaret (thenicolletdiner.com) The only 24-hour dining venue in Minneapolis is moving two blocks north to the longtime home of Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar. The diner will continue to operate on a 24-hour basis. At 77 seats, some lining a U-shaped counter, it will be slightly smaller than the current operation. It will occupy the northern portion of the Ichiban building's first floor. The remaining street-level space will be occupied by Roxy's Cabaret, a 100-seat entertainment venue. A summertime opening is planned.
Smack Shack (3801 Minnesota Dr., Bloomington, https://smack-shack.com) Smack Shack owners Josh Thoma and Kevin Fitzgerald are converting the former Fuddruckers to another iteration of their lobster-centic restaurant and bar. The new location will have a capacity of 344 diners in its dining room, bar and patio.
Four Seasons hotel restaurants (Downtown Mpls.) When Minnesota's first Four Seasons Hotel opens Spring 2022 in downtown Minneapolis, its two street-level restaurants will be created by chef Gavin Kaysen and his Soigné Hospitality Group. The 222-room hotel is a featured element of the 37-story RBC Gateway tower at the confluence of Nicollet, Hennepin and Washington avenues, where a parking lot stood for more than 30 years.
There aren't a lot of specifics about the restaurants. No names, for example, and no staffing announcements.
Tattersall (River Falls, Wisconsin) Citing Minnesota's "restrictive liquor laws," Tattersall Distilling announced that it will open a destination distillery and a second production facility this fall, in River Falls, Wis.
Butcher & the Boar (901 N. 3rd St., Mpls.) Butcher & the Boar closed last fall after eight years anchoring the corner of 12th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. Now, the Minneapolis-based restaurant group Jester Concepts is resurrecting it. Under the tutelage of owner Brent Frederick, chef Mike DeCamp and bar director Jeff Rogers, Butcher & the Boar will return as the meat-and-whiskey haven it once was, albeit in a different Minneapolis location. Opening Summer 2022.
Medium Rare (TBA, http://www.mediumrarerestaurant.com) Steak frites are the star at this Washington, D.C.-based restaurant that is expanding to Minneapolis (and 26 cities nationwide). Medium Rare is currently seeking a location for its French-inspired prix fixe dinners and brunches.
Rand Tower Club (527 S. Marquette Av., Mpls., 612-688-4500, https://randtowerhotel.com) Chef Andy Vyskocil, a 12-year veteran of Graves Hospitality who most recently launched the InterContinental Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Hotel, is overseeing the new Rand Tower Hotel's food-and-drink properties. The hotel's fifth-floor restaurant is scheduled to debut in April 2021. The 120-seat Rand Tower Club will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner in its fifth-floor dining room. An adjacent patio, accessed through large glass doors, will be protected by a dramatic, glass-covered retractable roof. Read our coverage here.
The Get Down Coffee Co. (1500 N. 44th Av., Mpls., http://getdowncoffee.com) Coffee is coming to a north Minneapolis barbershop. Houston White Men's Room, in the Camden neighborhood, is expanding in late spring 2021, and in collaboration with Dogwood Coffee will install a coffee roasting facility. The project is currently in the fundraising stage, nearing its $50,000 goal, which will help it become a multifaceted and diverse gathering space, a combination barbershop, retail store, coffee bar and cafe. Read our coverage here.
Vinai (1717 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., vinaimn.com) Chef Yia Vang, of the pop-up Union Hmong Kitchen, will open a brick-and-mortar in 2022. Named for the refugee camp in Thailand where Vang, 36, was born, Vinai is a "love letter to my parents," Hmong immigrants who "taught me about grace, taught me about hope, and taught me to how to persevere," he said. Read our coverage here.
Coquette & Colibri (200 NE. Lowry Av., Mpls., https://www.instagram.com/coquette_colibri) Northeast Minneapolis is slated to get a new coffee shop and wine bar in two parts, when Coquette & Colibri gradually opens in the months ahead. First, Colibri Cafe will offer coffee, soups, sandwiches and baked goods sometime this coming winter. Next spring brings Coquette Wine Bar, with small plates, charcuterie, vegan items and, of course, wine.
Dayton's Food Hall & Market
(700 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.
) The massive former Dayton's department store in downtown Minneapolis is undergoing a $214 million renaissance. Most of the 12-story building will be transformed into offices, but retail is planned for the street and skyway levels, and the lower level (translation: basement) will feature a 45,000-square-foot food hall, connected to the two floors above with an atrium cut into the building's infrastructure. The ornate first-floor space that was the longtime home of J.B. Hudson jewelers is also being eyed for a restaurant, but no tenant has been announced. Originally slated for spring 2020, the project is still in the works.
Shake Shack (The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove) The city of Maple Grove has approved plans to bring Minnesota's fourth Shake Shack to a revamp of this shopping center. The outpost could open by the end of 2021.
Earl Giles Distillery (1325 Quincy St. NE., Mpls., earlgiles.com) The Minneapolis cocktail mixer and ginger beer company will open a distillery and production center later this year. The space will also be home to a 165-seat cocktail lounge with a 50-foot bar, a mezzanine for private events, and a kitchen with a 10-foot wood-fire oven for pizzas and other roasted bites. An indoor herb garden will provide garnishes for cocktails as well as botanicals for spirits like gin. And a gift shop will sell barware and Earl Giles products.
Chicken Guy! (Mall of America, chickenguy.com) Food Network behemoth Guy Fieri planned to open an outlet of his Chicken Guy! mini-chain at the Mall of America in early 2020, but has been delayed. The menu focuses on freshly prepared chicken tenders, which follow a brining formula that calls upon lemon juice, buttermilk, pickle brine and herbs. The chicken is pounded and breaded, and then fried or grilled. Read our coverage here.
September 2021
Openings
Basement Bar at Sooki & Mimi (1432 W. 31st St., basement, Mpls., https://www.sookiandmimi.com/basement) Enter through a door on the alley behind Ann Kim's restaurant (as long as the red light is on) and descend to the mid-Mod rec room of your dreams, with a heavily curated spirit list and classic cocktails by bar manager Adam Gorski.
Uni Uni (Mall of America, Level 1, East, https://www.uniuni.us) This tea shop has opened its second Minnesota location (the first is in Dinkytown) for its bubble teas with fruit, milk or cheese foam. Read our coverage here.
Angel Food Bakery (Texa-Tonka shopping center, St. Louis Park, https://www.angelfoodmn.com) The bakery, which grew out of the adjacent Hell's Kitchen restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, has relocated to the Texa-Tonka shopping center in St. Louis Park. Along with its full line of doughnuts, pastries, cupcakes, cookies and other sweets, the bakery features a coffee bar with a menu that includes kombucha on tap and tea lattes. The beans are coming from Folly Coffee, a small-batch roaster that's also located in St. Louis Park.Chef/owner Katy Gerdes has also reserved part of the space to make a permanent home for FrioFrio (frio is Spanish for cold), the paletas business that she and Chris Weber have been operating at summer festivals out of an eye-catching pedal-propelled cart. Opened Sept. 24. Read our coverage here.
All Saints (222 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls. , allsaintsmpls.co) Two Esker Grove veterans, Denny Leaf-Smith and Kim Tong, have branched out from the Walker Art Center restaurant and opened All Saints Sept. 21. It revives the charming space that was most recently occupied by Bardo. A wood-burning grill is a central cooking component.
The Dakota (1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., https://www.dakotacooks.com) After a long pandemic hiatus, the world renowned Dakota music club and restaurant finally reopened Sept. 2021 with a new chef, menu and more. Owners Lowell Pickett and Richard Erickson shut down their nationally prominent venue in March 2020. To reopen, they've consulted with James Beard award-winning chef Tim McKee (formerly of La Belle Vie, Octo Fish Bar and others) to create a new culinary program. McKee recruited Remy Pettus, chef/owner of the former Bardo, to run the kitchen. The cooking reflects the Pettus family's generations-deep roots in the Carolinas, with dishes along the lines of hickory-smoked chicken wings, shrimp and grits with andouille sausage, pan-roasted duck breast with Georgia peaches and chicken-fried quail with collard greens. Read our coverage here.
The Copperfield (735 Maple St., Mendota Heights, thecopperfieldmn.com) A new breakfast, lunch and supper spot from Hightop Hospoitality (the folks behind Crooked PInt and Green Mill), opened Labor Day Weekend in the Linden, a luxury rental building for adults 55 and older. On the menu: caramel roll pancakes, three kinds of avocado toast, grab-and-go bakery items, a coffee bar, craft cocktails and more. Shea designed the space. Read our coverage here.
August 2021
Openings
O'Shaughnessy Distilling (600 Malcolm Av. SE., https://osdistilling.com) The O'Shaughnessy family is channeling ancestral traditions with their line of spirits — but don't call it Irish whiskey. Patrick, Michael and Michael's father, Jerry, have been preparing their distillery since 2018, and are finally opening the doors of O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. — a 27,000-square-foot facility located in an old potato factory neighboring Surly Brewing Co. Opened Aug. 2021.
Farmers Kitchen + Bar (750 S. 2nd St., Mpls., farmerskitchenandbar.com) The work of the Minnesota Farmers Union, the restaurant — which is located in the former Spoonriver — serves farm-fresh foods, along with grab-and-go items, products from local food makers and produce, eggs and meats. Chef Kris Koch, a Patisserie 46 and Wolfgang Puck veteran, will be running the kitchen. Opened Aug. 25.
Toma Mojo Grill (12977 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka, https://www.tomamojogrill.com) The fast-casual restaurant from Paul Backer and Michael Knox will celebrate Spanish and Portuguese culinary traditions, funneling roast chicken and roast pork (and vegan sausages) into sandwiches, plates and familystyle platters and pairing them with sauces and side dishes
Gray Fox Coffee (901 Marquette Av., Mpls. , https://www.grayfoxcoffee.com) After debuting at 801 Marquette in 2018, the coffeehouse/cafe/wine bar now has a sibling on the next block, at 901 Marquette. Gray Fox Coffee is the work of Danielle and Chris Bjorling, the couple behind the Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen in Minneapolis and the Copper Cow Bar and Kitchen in Minnetonka. The Bjorlings are busy. In March, they opened a Gray Fox in Uptown Minneapolis (1477 W. Lake St.), in the Daymark residential/com-mercial complex."We've hit on this unique niche of occupying amenity-type spaces," said Chris Bjorling. At 901 Marquette, Gray Fox has replaced a former Peace Coffee location.
Bellecour Bakery at Cooks (877 W. Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-228-1333, https://cooksofcrocushill.com/bellecour-bakery) Scheduled to open August 12, this is an expansion of the popular bakery collaboration with Cooks of Crocus Hill to Cooks' St. Paul location. With that news comes some key personnel changes. Alexandra Motz has been promoted to pastry chef at Spoon and Stable (211 N. 1st St., Mpls., spoonandstable.com), and Diane Moua, who previously held that post, advances to pastry chef of Bellecour Bakery at Cooks, where she will focus on developing the Bellecour Bakery concept and look for growth opportunities.
EaTo (305 S. Washington Av., Mpls., helloeatompls.com) Downtown Minneapolis' Eastside restaurant is getting an Italian makeover when the new EaTo launches Friday, Aug. 6. On the food side, the James Beard-nominated chef Jamie Malone, formerly of Grand Cafe, is continuing her consulting role at this address. (She came aboard Eastside in 2018.) Malone is collaborating with chef Matt Henrickson on a menu of pizzas, fried meats, sandwiches, salads, housemade sausages and gelato. For drinks, cocktail dynamo Marco Zappia is crafting a menu of espresso drinks, aperitifs, digestifs, nonalcoholic cocktails and his spins on classics, such as a mandarin negroni. Read our coverage here.
El Norte Kitchen
(Food truck, https://www.elnortekitchen.com) Tucson-style burritos, fries and churros began as a pop-up two years ago. Now, proprietors Ben Allen, Tricia Allen and Elijah Allen have their own food truck.
A-Side Public House (754 Randolph Av., St. Pau, https://asidepublichouse.com) A former fire station is now a spot for wings, sandwiches, coffee and pastries and more.
Soul Bowl (7122 Chicago Av. S., Richfield, soulbowlmn.com) Soul Bowl is expanding. The new location (7122 Chicago Av. S., Richfield) continues to focus on contemporary soul food (with vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options), although part of the menu (dishes like curried goat and oxtail stew) will take cues from neighboring Galaxy Foods, a Caribbean-West Indian grocery. Takeout and delivery, but no on-site dining. Opened Aug. 2. The first location is in Graze Food Hall (520 N. 4th St., Mpls.).
The Market at Malcolm Yards (501 30th Av. SE., Mpls. , https://www.malcolmyards.com) Tenants in this new food hall include Detroit-style Wrecktangle Pizza, Joey Meatballs from former Giulia chef Josh Hedquist, Advellum Vegetable Eatery, ice cream from Bebe Zito, Del Sur Empanadas, Abang Yoli and more. Opened Aug. 5.
Un Dito (4728 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. , 612-223-8639, https://www.undito.com) Sicilian-style finger foods served on a four-season patio are a new addition to ie Italian Eatery in south Minneapolis.The first-come-first-served, 400-square-foot nook is open Thursday through Sunday.
Gatherings Cafe (1530 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., http://www.maicnet.org/gatherings-cafe) The cafe inside the Minneapolis American Indian Center has reopened after a long pandemic hiatus, with executive chef Brian Yazzie leading the Indigenous food program.
Pau Hana (14435 State Hwy. 13, Savage, https://www.pauhanamn.com) The team behind Lake & Irving in Minneapolis expands southward and plays up chef/owner Chris Ikeda's experience cooking in Hawaii to offer "HRC": Hawaiian Regional Cuisine, which has roots in Japan, Korea, China, the Philippines, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and the Pacific islands. Pau means "after," and Hana means "work," so think of it as a place for an after-work beer that just happens to fly in fresh seafood and fire up some pizzas in a woodfire oven. Opened Aug. 3.
Closings
Seward Soft Serve (2211 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., https://www.sewardsoftserve.com) After two years making dairy and vegan soft serve, this little shop is closing permanently Aug. 15, per an Instagram post. "There are many reasons for this, and no one can know what it would have been like had we started without a pandemic hampering our progress," the owners wrote.
July 2021
Openings
Owamni by the Sioux Chef (Water Works, Mpls., https://owamni.com) Opened July 2021, Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson's restaurant overlooks St. Anthony Falls and the Stone Arch Bridge as part of the Water Works Mississippi Riverfront park project. The four-season dine-in and take-out restaurant focuses on Native American cuisine. Read our coverage here.
Zoe's Bakery and Cafe (1400 Nicol-let Av. S., Mpls., zoesusa.com) Zoe's Bakery & Cafe has relocated from its original home in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood into spacious digs on the ground floor of a big new Eat Street apartment building near Loring Park.
Cardamom (Walker Art Center) The Walker Art Center's restaurant has a new name and new culinary team: Chefs and restaurateurs Daniel del Prado and Shawn McKenzie are partnering with the museum and opening Cardamom. The restaurant borrows overtones from the cuisines of the regions on the Aegean and Mediterranean seas and features a menu that focuses on herbs, spices and rotisserie meats and vegetables. Opened July 22.
Myriel (470 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, https://www.myrielmn.com) Karyn Tomlinson, the fast-rising culinary star who lit up the kitchen at Corner Table with her refined and audacious cooking from 2017 until it closed in the summer of 2019 — and was the first female chef to win Cochon555, the national pork-centric cooking competition — has taken over the former Bar Brigade. Opened July 7.
The Misfits Collective (14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, 952-236-8115, themisfitscollective.co) The latest south metro restaurant from Eyes Wide Hospitality (Burgers & Bottles, Tequila Butcher, Whiskey Inferno) focuses on Detroit-style pizza and craft cocktails. It takes over the former PR Sports Bar. Opened July 5.
CHX/Pizza Shark (2210 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., chxmsp.com) As ghost kitchens began to take off last year, friends Frederick Huballa, Shawn Edwards and Marques Johnson took advantage of an underused kitchen to create CHX as a takeout-only business. Customers would line up for scratch-made chicken tenders and biscuits from a window on the side of the Pourhouse nightclub in Uptown Minneapolis. Now, those hand-breaded tenders, crinkly fries and ultra-flaky biscuits have a home of their own, and will share a dining room with sister business Pizza Shark. The restaurants take over the former D'Amico and Sons on a prime Uptown corner.
Rio Brazilian Steak House (7325 Currell Blvd., Woodbury, 651-739-9211, http://www.riowoodbury.com) An all-you-can-eat Brazilian-style steakhouse comes to Woodbury.
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls (Mall of America, https://www.masonslobster.com) The fast-casual chain opened this summer on the mall's third level, and features more than lobster rolls. Lobster grilled cheese, lobster mac and cheese and homemade soups and salads will join the menu of six lobster rolls, from the classic, served chilled with mayo and lemon butter, to the lobster BLT roll. The first Mason's opened in 2014, and now has 11 locations on the East Coast.
Closings
Riverview Cafe and Wine Bar (3753 42nd Av. S., Mpls. , theriverview.com) The proprietors announced the cafe would close on July 31 "for now" as they assess the future of the business. "This past year has brought extreme challenges and obstacles but has also has been a time for deep reflection," they wrote on their website.
Esker Grove (Walker Art Center) The Walker Art Center's restaurant is getting a new name and a new culinary team: Chefs and restaurateurs Daniel del Prado and Shawn McKenzie are partnering with the museum and opening Cardamom. The restaurant will borrow overtones from the cuisines of the regions on the Aegean and Mediterranean seas and feature a menu that will focus on herbs, spices and rotisserie meats and vegetables. Esker Grove will remain open through July 11, and Cardamom will be christened four days later.
Wedge Table (2412 S. Nicollet Av., Mpls. ) The Wedge Table, the six-year-old Eat Street destination housing a bodega-style grocery store, cafe, community room and commissary kitchen, is officially closing. It's a component of member-owned Twin Cities Co-op Partners (TCCP), which operates the Wedge and Linden Hills co-ops in Minneapolis and Co-op Partners Warehouse in St. Paul. The final day of production is scheduled for July 12. After that, the deli, grab-and-go and hot-bar items, cookies and muffins produced by the Wedge Table will be prepared in kitchens at the co-ops' two retail stores, and TCCP will leave the artisan bread business.
Sikora's Polish Market & Deli (1625 Washington St. NE., Mpls. , https://www.sikoraspolishmarket.com) The Little Poland grocer in northeast Minneapolis, stocked with all manner of sausages and pierogi, has closed.
June 2021
Openings
White Squirrel Bar (974 W. 7th St., St. Paul, https://whitesquirrelbar.com) This new live music bar serves cocktails and beer and features a rotating food truck roster. Opened June 1.
Escondido at Vivir (1414 Quincy Av. NE., Mpls., https://vivirmpls.com/escondido) A nook off the Mexican market Vivir, Escondido is the place for tasting wide-raning agave spirits.
Saba Dhaba Do (1025 Currie Av., Mpls. , https://sabadhaba.com) South Asian street food from a Pakistani-run kitchen includes spicy biryani, a chapli kebab burger and salads.
The Dripping Root (4002 Minnehaha Av., Mpls., https://www.thedrippingroot.com) Catiesha Pierson's long-awaited juice bar, delayed by the pandemic and unrest in the neighborhood, has opened in south Minneapolis. In addition to fruit and vegetable juices, look for "very Instagrammable" smoothie bowls, chia seed pudding and kombucha on tap.
Surly Beer Hall and Beer Garden (520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., https://surlybrewing.com/destination-brewery) Shuttered to the public since Nov. 2, Surly's sprawling destination brewery is reopening in stages. First up are beer service and the Surly food truck, while the full kitchen and pizza restaurant will follow in the coming months.
Purple Ice Cream (Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St. St. Paul, https://www.purpleicecream.co) "Ice cream for all ages" includes boozy adult floats and elaborate sundaes.
Stella Belle (325 W. 7th St., St. Paul, stellabelle-stpaul.com) A sister restaurant — and next-door neighbor — to Cafe Astoria. Stella Belle features housemade pastries, protein smoothies and a full menu of Mediterraneaninspired breakfast and lunch items, and chef/owner John Occhiato said dietary restrictions and healthy options will be a key focus. Opened June 3.
Papa's Rooftop (101 S. Water St., Stillwater, waterstreetinn.com) Get a bird's-eye view of the St. Croix River and downtown Stillwater at Papa's Rooftop atop the Historic Water Street Inn.
Falafel King (5500 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center, https://www.falafelking.com) Falafel King has expanded its kingdom to Brooklyn Center. The longtime fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant has converted a former Tim Hortons into its third location -- the first with a drive-through. The family-owned restaurant will continue to serve gyros, kebabs, shawarma and hummus plates, and the Brooklyn Center location will offer a large selection of Mediterranean pastries and traditional foods, too.
Sweet Science Ice Cream (3919 Market St., Edina, 612-217-0070, https://www.sweetscienceicecream.com) The scoop shop has relocated from a counter at Keg and Case Market in St. Paul to Edina's 50th-and-France neighborhood, in the Nolan Mains mixed-use development. The shop accommodates up to 22 flavors of owner Ashlee Olds' all-natural ice creams. Opened June 4.
Duke's on 7 (15600 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, https://www.dukeson7.com) Craft & Crew, the company behind five popular Twin Cities restaurants, has converted the former Christos into Duke's on 7. The restaurant and bar will follow the model of other Craft & Crew properties and serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The company specializes in populist gastropub fare: burgers, rice bowls, Buffalo-style cauliflower, broasted chicken, brisket-stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches, cheese curds, biscuit-based brunch dishes and more, at approachable prices. Opened June 24.
Treats Cereal Bar & Boba (10340 Baltimore St. NE., #140, Blaine, treatsmn.com) Have your cereal in a bowl or ground into a milkshake at the second location of this innovative ice cream shop that also serves boba tea and waffles. A sibling duo opened the original location in 2019 at 770 Grand Avenue in St. Paul, where they made use of a special machine that grinds cereal pieces into a powder and infuses them right into the ice cream swirls. Opened June 19.
Revival (8008 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, https://www.revivalrestaurants.com) The first suburban branch of Revival has moved into the Texa-Tonka shopping center, offering the same Southern-style menu (along with fried chicken there's fried green tomatoes, brown sugar-cured ribs, shrimp and grits, collard greens, mac-and-cheese, hush puppies, diner-style burgers and chicken and waffles) and a full bar. Opened June 16 Read our coverage here.
Side Chick (3006 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. , https://www.sidechickmpls.com) Local food celeb Justin Sutherland ("Top Chef," "Fast Foodies") makes the leap from St. Paul and his flagship Handsome Hog, to Minneapolis with Side Chick, a fast-casual fried chicken and cocktails spot.
August Schell Bier Halle (1860 Schell's Rd, New Ulm, schellsbrewery.com) August Schell Brewing Co. in New Ulm, Minn., just opened its new visitor center and taproom, and there are 20 lines of Grain Belt and Schell's fan-favorite beers ready for you to sample. While you're there, take advantage of the brewery tours, available several times a day Monday through Saturday. Founded in 1860, the August Schell Brewing Co . is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the United States. Opened June 11.
Closings
Zoe's Cafe
Kenwood
May 2021
Openings
Lake & Bryant Cafe (821 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-659-4450, http://lakeandbryantcafe.com) Sanjeev Azad's new cafe, which opened in May, features globally inspired dishes done his way: "extremely spicy" breakfast noodles, a chicken tikka sandwich, huevos rancheros, tofu bánh mì, crêpes and cheesy shakshuka. His espresso creations bring the flavors of fennel, black peppercorn, cardamom or saffron into specialty lattes. "I call it a 21st-century diner," Azad said. "We eat these things all the time, and there's no reason to go to five different places to get all of these things. People ask me, 'Is it Indian-based? Mexican-based?' I'm like, no, this food is based on simplicity and integrity and we all love to eat them."
Keg and Case Market (928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-443-6060, kegandcase.com) New vendors have joined the West Seventh market in the former Schmidt Brewery. Poppin' offers flavored popcorns, pretzels and pizza. R+R Cultivation hooks you up with organic, sustainably grown mushrooms. Cold-pressed juices, smoothies and salads are on the menu at Juice Wisely. Jerusalem Mix is a build-your-own hummus bar. There are burgers from Jumbos and Thai food from Som Thai. And, on June 30, chef Josh Hedquist brings his build-your-own pasta counter, Joey Meatballs, to St. Paul. (He's also opening a Joey Meatballs at Malcolm Yards.)
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (3500 NW. 124th St., Coon Rapids, tonomn.com) A third location for the Philly cheesesteaks and Sicilian-style pizzas has opened in Coon Rapids. The first two Tonos are in Maplewood and St. Paul.
Arturo's Pizza (18 NE. University Av., Mpls., arturospizzaminneapolis.com) The Murray family, one of the Twin Cities' most enduring dining dynasties, has branched out beyond the Silver Butter Knife Steak for Two and opened Arturo's Pizza, serving New York-style pizza. Read our coverage here.
Soul to Soul Smokehouse (920 E. Lake St., Mpls., soulsmokehouse.com) There's another newcomer at Midtown Global Market, started by three longtime friends — Anthony Simmons, Charles Robinson and Jewuan Marshall. Smoked meats, wings, sandwiches and a hefty variety of sides round out the scratch-made menu, accented with sweets like pecan bourbon butter cake and banana pudding.
Dessertopia (20 W. 66th St., Richfield, dessertopia2021.com) Ebony Turner's retail sweets shop in the Hub shopping center has a menu anchored by cupcakes, plus cinnamon rolls, mini Bundt cakes and cannoli, too. Opened May 22.
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken (735 E. 48th St., Mpls., https://herbiebutchersfriedchicken.com) The brother-sister team behind Herbivorous Butcher, the first vegan butcher shop in the U.S., has expanded into meatless fried chicken. Opened May 21.
Coconut Whisk Cafe (901 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., coconutwhisk.com) Bella (Nhi) Lamhas come full circle with Coconut Whisk, her line of vegan and gluten-free products. Lam began selling her baking mixes at farmers markets three years ago. Now, her brick-and-mortar storefront features an all-vegan, gluten-free menu. The cafe will serve items like waffles and mini pancakes on a stick and bubble tea as well as Coconut Whisk mixes. Lam also will sell items from other BIPOC, women and locally owned brands. Opened May 20.
Rooftop Bar (515 Washington Av. N., Mpls.) The North Loop's latest is located on the top of the four-story Maytag Building. Managed by the team behind
Nolo's Kitchen and the Basement Bar, the open-air destination serves beer, wine and a long list of cocktails,
including favorites (margaritas, daiquiris) from the bar's slushy machine. Chef Peter Hoff is preparing sandwiches, appetizers and salads.
Betty Danger's Animal Farm (2501 NE. Marshall St., Mpls. , bettydangers.com) The only Twin Cities bar and restaurant equipped with a Ferris wheel — has been rebranded. "Tonight we're going to party like it's 1984," reads the cocktail menu, one of many Orwellian references that the fun-loving operation is now tossing around. The food menu continues to include playful bar fare. Opened May 2021.
The Butcher's Tale (1211 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. , butcherstale.com) One of the prime locations in downtown Minneapolis is back in business, just in time for patio season. Kaskaid Hospitality's the Butcher's Tale is now open in the former Butcher & the Boar space with a fresh look and an updated menu, but familiar faces. Chef Peter Botcher and general
manager Chad Waldonare back, along with several other key staffers. They're serving up favorites like the smoked long rib and fresh seafood, as well as housemade sausages and locally sourced charcuterie and wagyu beef. Opened May 2021.
Augustine's (1668 Selby Av., St. Paul, augustinesmn.com) When Augustine's reopened May 20, the restaurant welcomed new culinary leadership and a different format. In 2016, owners Howie Melco, Tony Anderson and Anne Marie converted a former laundromat into a gastropub and bakery. Earlier this year, the trio hired Lenny Russo as a consultant, and the former Heartland chef/owner is transitioning the operation into a neighborhood bistro. Russo has recruited Derik Moran,
the talent who spent a decade running the kitchen at the Dakota, as the restaurant's chef. Toni Luschen, longtime pastry chef at the former
Lucia's Restaurant, is Augustine's pastry chef. Mega Hoehn,Russo's spouse and the front-of-house face at Heartland, has signed on as general manager. Moran said that the French bistro's menu should change every three to four weeks, and that its 12 to 15 items will be evenly divided into small ("not 'tapas' small," he said) and large plates.
Animales Barbeque Co. (1315 Tyler St. NE., Mpls., https://animalesbarbeque.com) Chef Jon Wipfli's in-demand barbecue has expanded to a second northeast Minneapolis brewery, Bauhaus (the first location is at Able Seedhouse + Brewery).
StormKing Brewpub and Barbecue (618 N. 5th St., Mpls., https://stormkingbrewpub.com) Opened in May, Jordan Smith (chef/owner of Black Sheep Pizza) revives his Eat Street barbecue concept in the North Loop's former ONE Fermentary & Taproom. The menu includes barbecue standards like brisket, chicken and ribs, sandwiches and all the sides you'd expect — coleslaw, fries, potato salad, etc. In addition to Rapids Brewing Co. beer, there's also a tidy selection of craft cocktails and wine.
Mi-Sant Kitchen and Bakery (1881 Hwy. 36, Roseville, mi-sant.com) Expanding from Brooklyn Park, croissants, sandwiches, milk tea and more Vietnamese specialties are making their way to a former Baker's Square. Also find them at 8450 Edinburgh Centre Dr., Brooklyn Park, 763-355-5947. Read our coverage here.
Nellie's Ice Cream (2034 Marshall Av., St. Paul, https://www.nelsonsicecream.biz) Izzy's 20-year-old cafe closed in April 2020 (its Minneapolis headquarters followed that August), but the residents of Merriam Park won't have to go without an ice cream parlor. The family behind Nelson's Ice Cream's two locations, in Stillwater and St. Paul, is expanding. Nellie's Ice Cream is a sister business to the first two, but with an entirely new focus: ice cream cookie sandwiches. Read our coverage here.
Krown Bakery & Eatery (530 W. Main St., Anoka, krownbakeryandeatery.co) Spouses Eva and Fari Sabet have sold their 10-year-old business to a pair of longtime friends, Madison McCormick and Sharaya Mickelson. McCormick is a five-year Krown veteran, and Mickelson was most recently making baked-goods magic atP.J. Murphy's (now La Boulangerie Marguerite) in St. Paul. "It's going to be very much the same pastries and foods," said Eva Sabet.
Bullvino's (289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, bullvinos.com) The Lowertown real estate that was most recently home to Octo Fishbar has a new tenant. The Brazilian steakhouse Bullvino's is the work of Marcio Demorais
and Nathan Uherka,who are partners in Grill Hall Churrascaria (9695 63rd Av. N., Maple Grove, grillhallusa.com). The format is familiar to anyone who is acquainted with the popular Fogo de Chao chain: For a flat price ($44.95), diners can feast on a dozen cuts of beef, lamb, pork and chicken, sliced from skewers that servers carry around the dining room. For $54.95, diners can add four prime meats.
Oasis Market & Deli (920 E. Lake St., Mpls., oasismidtown.com) A mother-and-son team offers groceries from East Africa and the Middle East -- spices, sauces, drinks and desserts -- as well as butcher services. The Mediterranean grill features traditional sandwiches (gyros, falafel, Greek Philly), kebabs, salads, plates and platters. You can create your own bowls, too. Owner Amina Deble and general manager Warsame Warsame are no strangers to restaurants. Deble ran the East Village Grill in Minneapolis for decades, and Warsame has worked alongside his mother since his teens.
Café Cerés (5401 Penn Av. S., Mpls., https://www.cafeceresmpls.com) The collaboration between pastry chef Shawn Mc Kenzieand chef Daniel del Prado that debuted late last year in Linden Hills, is already in expansion mode with a second location in the former Lucky Oven Bakery.
Stay'd (Delivery only, 612-682-4525; 763-270-3455, eatstayd.com) The metro has a new delivery-only option with Stay'd, operated by the team behind St. Paul restaurants Rival House and Citizen. Stay'd specializes in modern takes on comfort-food classics (think shrimp scampi and Gouda mac and cheese or gin-cured roast salmon, from $12), as well as sides, salads and desserts.
Stalk & Spade (740 E. Lake St., Wayzata, https://www.stalkandspade.com) Launched on Earth Day in a former Starbucks, Stalk & Spade takes on the McDonald's model with the first in a burger franchise that has no meat or dairy on the premises. From Steele Smiley, founder of the salad chain Crisp & Green. Choose from meatless burgers, faux-chicken sandwiches and nondairy shakes, sundaes and cones.
Josefina (739 E. Lake St., Wayzata, https://www.josefinawayzata.com) The former Bellecour in Wayzata reopens as an Italian restaurant and pizza takeout spot helmed by Martina and Colita chef Daniel del Prado, with a menu inspired by the cuisine of Rome. "It's Italian, but we're trying to focus on the region," del Prado said. "It's pork heavy. Amatriciana is from Rome. Cacio e Pepe is from Rome. Rice fritters. We're doing our interpretation of salt cod fritters. But heavy on pasta, heavy on vegetable sides, and pizza." Opened April 14. Read our coverage here.
Muddy Tiger (Food truck, https://www.muddytiger.com) A husband-and-wife team, Andrew and Jyotiee Kistner, introduce to Minnesota Marathi Indian street food, which hails from the western Indian state of Maharashtra. Refreshing bhel puri (puffed rice, mango, chickpea salad), a double-decker Bombay sandwich with veggies and green chutney, and stir-fried Tawa chicken on a toasted hoagie are some of the menu items.
Maverick's Real Roast Beef (1491 N. Stillwater Blvd., Stillwater, 651-571-3937, mavericksbeef.com) Chef/owner Timothy Hughes has opened a second location, this time in a Stillwater strip mall storefront that most recently housed a pair of side-by-side restaurants: Mac Me Cheese and a Taco's Fresh location. Find the same menu as the original Maverick's, which is home to an exceptional roast beef sandwich, along with open-faced turkey and pork sandwiches, fries, onion rings and shakes and malts. . Read our coverage here.
Yumi Japanese Restaurant + Bar
(200 Southdale Center, 2C, Edina, 952-405-9830, yumisushibar.com) Southdale's latest will be familiar to fans of this sushi-focused operation, which has outposts in Excelsior and St. Paul. It's takeout-only for now, from 4 to 8 p.m. daily.
Lyn65 (6439 S. Lyndale Av., Richfield, lyn65.com) The first-rate neighborhood restaurant and bar opened in an aging strip mall in the fall of 2014. Time is running out, because the last day of service is April 10. At the current address, anyway. General manager Nicole Ranallo confirmed that the restaurant is relocating, but couldn't offer many details. One tidbit Ranallo shared is that the proposed nearby space is twice as large as the current location. Read our coverage here.
March 2021
Openings
The Fair on 4 (Mall of America, 402 E. Broadway, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com) The creators of Victoria Burrow, where guests can play mini golf and throw axes between bites, have launched a new concept at Mall of America that's meant to evoke the state fair, year-round. The 35,000 square foot space, with a live music stage and indoor patio, offers fair-themed activities such as go-carts, hammerschlagen, an arcade and more axe-throwing. Fair cuisine includes cheese curds, corn dogs, pizza and cocktails. Opened March 2021. Read our coverage here.
Sanjusan (33 N. 1st Av., Mpls., sanjusanrestaurant. com) Add another property to chef Daniel del Prado's growing portfolio of restaurants. He's just opened Sanjusan in the North Loop, taking over the street-level home of Kado No Mise,which has moved upstairs and is now sharing the second floor with chef Shigeyuki Furukawa's Kaiseki Furukawa and Gori Gori Peku whiskey bar. At Sanjusan, del Prado is fusing Italian and Japanese traditions. The smallish menu starts with a series of small plates, followed by four pastas and six Neapolitan-style pizzas. Opened March 2021.
The Clover (14845 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount, theclovermn.com) Chefs/co-owners Tyge Nelson and Stephan Hesse (of Pajarito) and business partner Charlie Burrows have transformed a former Rudy's Redeye Grill, with a menu focusing on sandwiches built with slow-smoked, thin-sliced beef and a long list of comfort foods with a twist. Opened March 15. Read our coverage here.
AxeBridge Wine Co. (411 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis, http://axebridgewineco.com) The team behind Schram Vineyards in Waconia and Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska has opened a North Loop winery in the Internet Exchange Building. The winery offers a variety of new and familiar varietals, including Syrah Rose, Marquette and Frontenac Blanc, leveraging locally harvested grapes. There's also a large patio and indoor tasting bar, and its kitchen serves a selection of small bites. Read our coverage here.
Paku Ramen (3401 Louisiana Av. S., St. Louis Park, https://www.pakuramen.com) The latest ghost kitchen is a delivery-only setup working out of Park Tavern, from chef Colin Kohl. The menu includes ramen bowls, gyoza, seaweed salad and yakitori, with a top price of $15. Opened March 11.
Rök Eatery (882 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-528-7273, https://www.rokeatery.com) Nordic, Japanese and sustainable cuisine from chef Adam Prince has opened in the Rathskeller at the former Schmidt Brewery.
Stepchld (24 NE. University Av., Mpls. , 612-354-7409, https://www.stepchld.com) Stepchld — and its adjoining speakeasy-like craft cocktail bar Hyde — has taken over the former JL Beers space. "All of the menu items are basically a step removed from their origin," said brand director Kamal Minneapple. "For example, we're doing birria for lunch, which is usually a Mexican dish but ours uses berbere spices from East Africa. We're trying to think outside the box. We want to surprise the taste buds, to give you something that you know but veer a little to the left or the right." Opened March 2021. Read our coverage here.
MB Foodhouse (3346 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. , 612-217-0735, https://www.mbfoodhouse.com) This POC/queer/woman-owned startup specializes in Tex-Mex specific to the El Paso region.
Flavortown Kitchen (Delivery only, https://guysflavortownkitchen.com) The latest celebrity-powered delivery-only restaurant is attached to "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star Guy Fieri. The menu includes wings, burgers and deep-fried appetizers. Two kitchens serve the metro, one in Maple Grove and the other in Burnsville. Read our coverage here.
King Cajun Boiling Seafood (712 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-493-8575, https://www.kingcajunboilingseafood.com) After training at a seafood restaurant in Vietnam, chef Thien Do brought his love of the Cajun seafood boil to Minnesota. Last summer, his restaurant was heavily damaged and looted in the riots. It took 9 months to rebuild, and has now reopened.
The Fabled Rooster (520 N 4th St., Mpls. , 612-470-4820, https://www.thefabledrooster.com) Joining Graze Provisions + Libations, the North Loop food hall, with a stationary stand is this food truck that specializes in Southern food and barbecue.
Closings
Pagoda (1417 SE 4th St., Mpls., pagodadinkytown.com) After a 13-year-run, the Dinkytown restaurant closed March 30 to make way for an apartment complex. The development also claimed next-door neighbor McDonald's, a 57-year-old Dinkytown landmark that closed in Dec. 2020.
February 2021
Openings
Slurp Noodle Shop (1300 NE 2nd St., Mpls., https://www.exploretock.com/unionhmongkitchen) Union Hmong Kitchen's takeout pop-up at Dangerous Man Brewing runs Saturdays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through March 13. Khao poon, trumpet mushroom congee and instant-style (but very much not instant) ramen are on the menu.
Fare Game (4820 Chicago Av., Mpls., https://faregamene.com) Chef Jason Sawicki's smoked and rotisserie chicken, housemade bologna, cauliflower tacos, mac and cheese and more are popping up in south Minneapolis, in the Parkway Theater former home of El Burrito and Pepitos. Takeout only as of Feb. 18.
Prieto Taqueria (4751 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-315-5147, prietotaqueria.com) Chef Alejandro Castillon's Lake-and-Lyndale taqueria closed in 2020 to head to a new location in Minneapolis' Tangletown neighborhood. Now with more casual counter service for tacos, cocktails, plus a ceviche and raw bar.
Chip's Clubhouse (272 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul, 651-330-1617, chipsclubhousemn.com) Owner Tara Coleman is also the force behind next-door neighbor Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit, and she and chef Gina Mangiameli are focusing the Chip's Clubhouse menu on pork belly ramen, fried chicken, beef pasties, peanut butter-chocolate pudding and other affordable, comfort classics for a reason. "It sounds so basic, but it's what we grew up eating, and it's what we like to eat when we go out," said Coleman. "We wanted to create something for the neighborhood." Read our coverage here.
High Pines Brewing Co./Tipsy Steer Roseville (2704 Snelling Av. N., Roseville, 651-200-3581, highpinesbrewing.com) A new, family-friendly taproom has taken over a former Joe's Crab Shack, featuring the handiwork of brewer Matt Faulkner. The Tipsy Steer is running the kitchen, offering "local, sassy brew food." The Tipsy Steer is in expansion mode (there's one in Blaine, and it opened a second location in south Minneapolis late last year). Brick-oven pizza, burgers, tacos, salads and shakes are their signatures, available now for dine-in, with delivery and to-go coming soon.
Sooki & Mimi (1432 W. 31st St., Minneapolis, 612-540-2554, https://www.sookiandmimi.com) James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim and her husband/co-owner Conrad Leifur are opening a Mexican-inspired restaurant in the former Lucia's space. The menu will focus on the handmade heirloom corn tortillas that the couple have enjoyed during their frequent travels through Mexico. Opened Feb. 2021. Read our coverage here.
Brother Justus Whiskey Co. (3300 5th St. NE., Mpls., 612-886-1658, brotherjustus.com) The six-year-old craft distillery, which has been riding out COVID-19 by making and donating hand sanitizer with two other local distilleries as a founder of All Hands MN, has scaled up. The company opened a 14,000-square-foot spot overlooking Columbia Park and Golf Course in northeast Minneapolis. After a soft-launch of takeout during the shutdown, the whiskey-focused cocktail room with drinks by Jonathan Janssen is now offering whiskey, plus cheese and charcuterie pairings from House of Gristle, as of Feb. 5.
El Camino Taco Deli (7565 France Av. S., Edina, 952-405-6167, https://www.elcaminotacodeli.com) The local Mexican fast-casual deli concept, which started in Burnsville, has opened a second location Jan 30 at Edina's Centennial Lakes Plaza. El Camino offers family-style meals to-go based on family recipes, plus tacos, fresh salsa, queso and more available deli style. The name is a tribute to co-owner Paul Pershica's stepfather's 1972 El Camino.
Closings
Burch Steak and Pizza Bar (1933 Colfax Av. S., Mpls. ) Burch, the dynamic steakhouse and pizzeria owned by spouses Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre, will not reopen. The boisterous, two-level restaurant has been shuttered since mid-March 2020, when Gov. Tim Walz temporarily closed the state's dining rooms in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Becker and St. Pierre also own top-rated 112 Eatery in downtown Minneapolis and Bar La Grassa and Snack Bar in the North Loop. All have remained temporarily closed since March, but Becker said that he's confident that they will return.
Harriet's Inn (4000 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., https://www.harrietsinn.com) The south Minneapolis restaurant remained closed through much of the pandemic. Now, the address has found new life in Ann Ahmed's forthcoming Khâluna.
Atlas Grill (200 S. 6th St., Mpls. ) The Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Minneapolis' U.S. Bank building has closed.
Bus Stop Brewhouse (620 S. 4th St., Mpls. ) A bus station-themed burger spot in the Wells Fargo complex in downtown Minneapolis has closed, along with sister restaurant Cargo Food Authority, after the parent company filed for bankruptcy.
Cargo Food Authority (600 N 1st Av., Mpls. ) The "graffiti-tagged shipping yard turned food authority" in Target Center and sister restaurant Bus Stop Brewhouse have both closed after the parent company filed for bankruptcy.
January 2021
Openings
Arepa Bar (920 E. Lake St., Mpls. , 612-353-4885, https://www.arepabarmpls.com) After spending several years in chef Jack Riebel's kitchen at the Lexington, chef Soleil Ramirez struck out on her own, using the Midtown Global Market as a launchpad. Her cheery counter-service setup, which opened Jan. 6, offers a quick glimpse into her native country's cooking with dishes that range from slow-braised beef with black beans to a long list of arepas. Read our coverage here.
La Boulangerie Marguerite (1279 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-699-9292, https://la-marg.com) The former PJ Murphy's has the same team -- Francois Kiemde and Meliss Borgmann-Kiemde -- but changed its name, look and menu, too. French breads and pastries are the new specialty.
La Tapatia (2730 Snelling Av. N., Roseville, 651-253-6175, lafamiliatapatia.com) Abraham Ponce Delgadillo and his mother, head chef Martha Ponce, are cooking up burritos, tacos and tortas in three styles (street, Cali or Tejano) at this newly relocated Mexican restaurant.
Boludo (530 S. 4th St., Mpls., 612-259-8380, https://www.boludo.com) Facundo DeFraia has taken his Argentine empanada and pizza spot to a second location, downtown in the former McKinney Roe. The new location's spacious kitchen more than doubles the capacity of the original Boludo's tiny, taxed-to-the-limit operation. Opened January 2021.
Galapagos Bar and Grill (3508 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-259-8380, https://www.galapagosmn.com) A new restaurant serving traditional Ecuadorian dishes opened Jan. 27, 2021.
Spinning Wylde (915 Seventh St. W., St. Paul, 651-260-7173, https://www.spinningwylde.com) The cotton candy vendor has leapt from its stand in Keg & Case Market, across the street to its own brick-and-mortar spot. The kitchen is still being built, but you can purchase cotton candy from a vending machine out front.
Midori's Floating World Cafe (2129 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., https://www.facebook.com/Midoris-Floating-World-Caf%C3%A9-122215324492817) The Japanese restaurant's longtime home on E. Lake St. was so severely damaged during the civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd, the owners don't know if and when they can return. In the meantime, they are popping up for takeout Friday through Sunday at the Seward Cafe, beginning Jan. 2.
Closings
Christos (15600 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka) Closed Jan. 10 to make way for Duke's on 7. The Eat Street location in Minneapolis remains open. Read our coverage here.
December 2020
Openings
Café Cerés (3509 W. 44th St., Mpls., https://www.cafeceresmpls.com) Penny's Coffee closed its Linden Hills location on Dec. 13, but the building won't stay dark for long. Shawn McKenzie, the gifted pastry chef who has made Penny's a destination for all things butter and sugar, is taking over the site of her former employer (she left in October) and opening her own place, Café Cerés, within the next few weeks. Other Penny's locations in Minneapolis and Wayzata remain open. Read our coverage here.
Red's Savoy (400 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul, savoypizza.com) The famous local pizza chain that opened in downtown St. Paul in 1965 is returning to its roots. After leaving its 421 E. 7th St. address in 2017, Red's Savoy once more has a location downtown, this time in Treasure Island Center (formerly the Macy's building). Read our coverage here.
Tipsy Steer Hiawatha (5000 Hiawatha Av., Mpls., 612-353-5945, https://tipsysteer.com) "Local sassy brew food" in Blaine just opened a Minneapolis outpost, at 50th and Hiawatha. Look for burgers and sandwiches, pizzas, sunnies and chips, shakes and more. Opened Dec. 16.
MrBeast Burger (Delivery only, https://mrbeastburger.com) Another delivery-only restaurant from Virtual Dining Concepts (they're behind Mariah's Cookies, too) is linked to MrBeast, a YouTube stunt star and philanthropist.
Crumbl Cookies (11623 Fountains Dr., Maple Grove, 763-777-7527, crumblcookies.com) Specialty flavors of big, decadent cookies rotate in and out each week at this to-go cookie chain that's new to Minnesota.
Mariah's Cookies (Delivery only, https://mariahcareyscookies.com) Mariah Carey launched a delivery-only cookie company that kicked off Dec. 4 in 30 markets, including the Twin Cities, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, restaurateur Robert Earl's portfolio of delivery-only brands that operates from existing kitchens throughout the country. In addition to five signature cookies (chocolate chunk, triple chocolate chunk, Heath Bar, lemon cooler and spiced oatmeal raisin), there are rotating flavors for holidays.
Hark! Cafe (430 N. 1st Av., Ste. 150, Mpls., 612-354-7098, harkcafe.com) A plant-based, gluten-free bakery and restaurant owned by two best friends, a baker and a chef, comes to the North Loop. Breakfast and lunch, weekend brunch (pancakes, oyster mushroom frittata) and baked goods such as bagels and brownies are available for takeout.
Side Hustle (1124 Payne Av., St. Paul, 651-508-1654, https://sidehustle.cafeastoria-stpaul.com) The folks behind St. Paul's Cafe Astoria are in residence at Cook Saint Paul with a pop-up focused on Filipino cuisine, sandwiches and toasts and "bits in bowls." Open Tuesday through Saturday for breakfast and lunch.
The Cluckery (590 W. 79th St., Chanhassen, 952-934-6127, thecluckery.co) Tequila Butcher's new ghost kitchen makes chicken tenders and sandwiches, biscuits and sauces for delivery and pickup.
Union Hmong Kitchen (693 Raymond Av., St. Paul, 612-431-5285, https://unionkitchenmn.com) Union Hmong Kitchen has moved to Mid-City Kitchen for takeout and delivery until chef Yia Vang's restaurant Vinai opens in spring 2021. Look for the usual favorites, such as Hmong hotdish and sticky rice, plus spins on bar food like fish sauce-soaked chicken wings and the "Hilltribe" fried chicken sandwich. Relocated from its last residency at Republic, Dec. 4.
Fire & Nice Alehouse (2700 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-259-8060, fireandnicemn.com) Nearly two years after a fire set back plans to open in the former Heyday spot, this pizza-and-beer restaurant has finally launched with thin-crust, wood-fired pies to go. Pizzas are named after Minnesota icons: the Prince is topped with figs, Gorgonzola and prosciutto; the Kirby Puckett with goat cheese cream sauce and spicy fennel sausage. Appetizers of roasted garlic cheese bread and roasted vegetables, and beer to go round out the menu. Opened Dec. 4.
Med Box Grill (600 Market St., Chanhassen, medboxgrill.com) A longtime Turkish food truck in the Twin Cities has gone brick and mortar, with bowls and plates for doner kebabs, spicy chicken, falafel and more. Opened Dec. 1.
Bebe Burger (704 W. 22nd St., Mpls., bebezitomn.com) A weekend-only burger trailer outside the ice cream shop Bebe Zito has been drawing long lines for brisket-and-bacon patties topped with gooey American cheese, for only $5.95. Read our coverage here.
Whiskey and Soda (527 S. Marquette Av., Mpls., 612-688-4500, https://randtowerhotel.com) A speakeasy-inspired bar at street level in the new Rand Tower Hotel focuses, obviously, on whiskey. In the center of the bar is a tower that will showcase dozens of varieties of whiskey. The opening menu will be an all-day, something-for-everyone format that will also be available as takeout. In spring, when Whiskey & Soda segues into its prescribed role as the hotel's lounge, the menu will evolve into a small-plates framework.
Closings
Zoe's Bakery & Cafe (821 W. Lake St., Mpls. , https://www.zoebakerycafemn.com) The Uptown coffeeshop closed late 2020. According to the website, it's only closed "for now."
Republic (221 Cedar Av., Mpls. ) The longtime beer emporium in Cedar-Riverside closed its dining room Nov. 9, and halted takeout in early December. It is unclear whether the closure is permanent, but the building is for sale.
Aesop's Table (919 N. Dale St., St. Paul, 651-488-6591, aesopstable.com) After 34 years, this family-run St. Paul deli closed Dec. 23. (Its barbecue/catering side will continue to operate from a trailer.) Coming soon in its place: Nikkolette's Macarons.
Iron Tap* (140 W. Main St., Waconia, 952-442-4447, irontapmn.com) Waconia's craft beer and barbecue spot is taking a break, as of Dec. 24. "With the current closure and restrictions we simply can't continue until the restrictions are lifted or our federal government comes in with some relief," said an announcement on Facebook. "We will be back."
Cast & Cru* (5185 Meadveille St., Excelsior, 952-767-9700, castandcru.com) The restaurant at the Old Log Theatre closed Dec. 20, with plans to reopen in the spring. "The nature of our business is bringing people together to enjoy good food and warm hospitality, but we remain in a time when it is recommended that gatherings should be avoided for the health and safety of the community," said an announcement on Facebook.
Pillbox Tavern* (400 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul, 651-756-7566, pillboxtav.com) This tavern in the Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul is taking a break from takeout and delivery until indoor dining reopens.
Holman's Table* (644 Bayfield St., St. Paul, 612-800-5298, holmanstable.com) The restaurant at the historic downtown St. Paul airport will halt operations until dining restrictions are fully lifted, according to a statement.
Rock Elm Tavern* (16605 County Rd. 24, Plymouth; 15641 Grove Cir. N., Maple Grove, 763-208-4451; 763-205-9784, rockelmtavern.com) While the owners renegotiate the Plymouth location's lease, which expires in February 2021, Rock Elm Tavern has suspended operations as of Dec. 22. The Maple Grove location is taking a break until March 2021. In the meantime, pop-ups and a ghost kitchen out of Maple Grove are in the works.
Truce (Multiple locations, Mpls. and Wayzata, http://www.drinktruce.com) As of Dec. 20, Truce, the organic juice bar, has closed its three locations, in Minneapolis' Uptown and North Loop and in Wayzata. "The juice business is not an easy one, and we simply cannot see a path forward without compromising the integrity of our values or product, especially given the pandemic-led uncertainty ahead," the company said in a statement on its website.
Penny's Coffee (3509 W. 44th St., Mpls.) The coffee shop closed its Linden Hills location on Dec. 13, but the building won't stay dark for long. Shawn McKenzie, the gifted pastry chef who has made Penny's a destination for all things butter and sugar, is taking over the site of her former employer (she left in October) and opening her own place, Café Cerés, within the next few weeks. Other Penny's locations in Minneapolis and Wayzata remain open. Read our coverage here.
Ol' Mexico (1754 Lexington Ave N, Roseville) After 41 years, the Roseville Mexican restaurant has closed.
Peace Coffee shops (Multiple locations, Mpls.) The Minneapolis-based roaster is not reopening its three stylish downtown Minneapolis coffee outposts. Two are located in the Capella Tower at 225 S. 6th St. (both opened in 2015), and the third, which debuted two years ago, is in AT&T Tower at 901 Marquette Av. All have been closed since the start of the pandemic in March.It's a different story at the company's 10-year-old south Minneapolis shop (3262 Minnehaha Av. S.), which is getting a makeover. Peace Coffee has teamed up with Wildflyer Coffee, a Minneapolis-based specialty coffee company that works to provide job stability to homeless youth and end youth homelessness. Read our coverage here.
French Hen Cafe/Moonflower Pizza* (518 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-222-6201, frenchhencafe.com/moonflower-pizza) The breakfast-lunch cafe and nighttime pizza pivot have both gone into winter hibernation, starting Dec. 20. Beginning in January, the kitchen will host pop-ups. First up: Viva Cubano sandwiches. French Hen will return, according to a post on the restaurant's Instagram, but "without relief, we cannot survive a Minnesota winter with takeout."
Wayzata BrewWorks (294 Grove Ln. E., Wayzata, http://www.wayzatabrewworks.com) After five years on the shore of Lake Minnetonka, this Wayzata microbrewery announced its closure Dec. 8, citing the financial strain of the spring shutdown and a mandated reduction in capacity during the summer.
November 2020
Openings
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (1580 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul, https://www.tonomn.com) Three years after the legendary St. Clair Broiler closed, a new restaurant is finally reviving the storied space on the corner of St. Clair Ave. and Snelling Ave. in St. Paul. Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks opened its second location Dec. 5 in the spot that formerly housed the 61-year-old diner known for its burgers and malts. (The first location is in Maplewood.) Philly-style cheesesteaks and Sicilian-inspired thin-crust pizzas are on the menu. Read our coverage here.
Wildflyer Coffee (3262 Minnehaha Av., Mpls. , https://wildflyercoffee.com) Peace Coffee's 10-year-old south Minneapolis shop has gotten a makeover. The company has teamed up with Wildflyer Coffee, a Minneapolis-based specialty coffee company that works to provide job stability to homeless youth and end youth homelessness. The shop will employ at least 20 young people on an annual basis.
Machi Machi (2015 E. 24th St., Mpls. , 612-721-6677, https://www.unitednoodles.com) Unideli, the popular ramen and barbecue pork counter inside United Noodles has closed. In it's place? Machi Machi, a Taiwanese tea brand with international outlets.
Northern Fires Pizza (1839 E. 42nd St., Mpls., 612-424-1428, https://www.northernfirespizza.com) Chef Arie Peisert has matriculated his thriving business — which serves farmers markets using a mobile wood-burning pizza oven — into a takeout-only brick-and-mortar establishment. The pizza relies on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Read our coverage here.
Revolver Ribs (Delivery only, instagram.com/revolverribs) Hot Indian chef Janene Holig's new rib-centric ghost kitchen delivers ribs in five flavors -- for now, with more to come. On the first menu: kung pao, beer cheese, salt and vinegar, apple butter BBQ and Thanksgiving (stuffing spice rub with a side of gravy). Opened Nov. 27. Read our coverage here.
Vivir (1414 Quincy Av. NE., Mpls., 612-345-5527, https://vivirmpls.com) The northeast Minneapolis space that was home to Popol Vuh has come back to life as a Mexican market, deli and cafe. Chef/co-owner José Alarcon, working with pastry chef Ngia Xiong, offers seasonally minded dishes, tortas and salads, guava glitter rolls and mole cupcakes, and all-day breakfast. Opened Nov. 24.
Clucker's Crispy Fried Chicken (Delivery only, https://crispycluckers.com) Kaskaid Hospitality has made room in its Crave restaurant kitchens for a second delivery-only side-project (aka ghost kitchen) devoted to fried chicken meals and sides. The chicken is brined in sweet tea and buttermilk, and only lightly spiced for "Midwesterners' moderate palates." Kaskaid's other ghost concept is all burgers -- it's called Toasty Buns.
Burgers & Birds (Delivery only, http://www.burgersnbirds.com) A new ghost kitchen operating from Book Club in Minneapolis' Armatage neighborhood offers six kinds of char-grilled burgers, woodfired grilled chicken and sides, via daily delivery.
P.S. Noodles (510 Groveland Av., Mpls., 612-886-1620, psmpls.com) A new ghost kitchen from Jester Concepts, P.S. Steak is now P.S. Noodles, with a lightly Japanese menu of ramen, yakisoba and dumplings. "We've learned a bit from the previous shutdown," DeCamp said. "We realized people don't really want to eat a $60 steak out of a cardboard box." Read our coverage here.
Dirty Sams (1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-6207, https://www.monellompls.com) Jester Concepts' Monello, the modern Italian restaurant in downtown Minneapolis (and its basement counterpart Constantine) kept two of its pastas on the menu. Otherwise, it's taken on a new name — Dirty Sams — and put out a new menu of hearty sandwiches that could easily feed a family. Opened Nov. 23. Read our coverage here.
Minny Row Market (740 Mainstreet, Hopkins, https://minnyrow.com) This new boutique grocery in Hopkins puts an emphasis on Minnesota-made and ethically sourced foods -- meat, dairy, produce and products from local vendors such as Quebracho empanadas, T-Rex Cookies, Rise bagels and cheese from Redhead Creamery. Opened Nov. 20.
Nucky's Speakeasy (300 E. Main St., Anoka, http://nuckysspeakeasy.com) A Minnesota State Senator has opened a Prohibition-era-inspired cocktail lounge in the basement of a historic former post office in downtown Anoka Nov. 18. It's only offering takeout for now, but when indoor dining reopens, guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire to earn a discount. A small food menu includes sauteed prawns with steak bites, a meat and cheese board, wings and fries. A list of signature cocktails, classics and mocktails is much longer. Read our coverage here.
Luce Line Brewing (12901 16th Av. N., Plymouth, 763-324-8114, lucelinebrewing.com) Plymouth has its first craft brewery and taproom, which is now open for curbside pickup. Grab a crowler of Mesabi Iron Range Lager, Heartland Hefeweizen, Sault Line Stout and more, along with a frozen pizza or chocolate chip cookies. Opened Nov. 18.
Pluck'd (324 6th Av. N., Mpls, 612-545-5466, firstdraftmn.com) Chicken galore (both meat and plant-based) is on the new menu operating from First Draft, the pour-your-own tap bar. Sandwiches come in four flavors, plus tenders, wings, bowls, fries and mini doughnuts. Opened Nov. 18.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill (7860 Main Street, Maple Grove, thegreatgreekgrill.com) Gyros, rice bowls and salads can be customized with loads of proteins -- lamb, shrimp, salmon, falafel and more -- at this expanding national fast-casual chain that just opened in Minnesota Nov. 16, in Maple Grove's Arbor Lakes.
Fare Game Food Truck (2900 NE. Johnson St., Mpls., https://faregamene.com) After two years of planning, chef Jason Sawicki was getting ready to finalize bank financing for his northeast Minneapolis restaurant. Then the pandemic intervened. Instead, he's hard at work inside a food truck that's parked in the property's parking lot, giving the neighborhood a preview of the poultry-forward brand of cooking that he hopes to emphasize when Fare Game opens sometime in 2021. Right now, he's serving dinner Thursday through Saturday and brunch Saturday and Sunday: first-rate rotisserie chicken sold in quarter- and half-size portions, fried chicken tenders on a stick, pulled chicken sandwiches and a few sides, including mac-and-cheese and waffle fries.
Adam's Soul To-Go (Rosedale Center, 1595 MN-36, Roseville, potluckmn.com) A new restaurant from the former chef and owner of Stillwater's Caribbean Smokehouse, Adam's Soul To-Go has joined the food court with local flair Potluck. Adam Randall's homestyle cooking includes his signature ribs, smoked chicken wings, pulled pork sandwich tostadas, and sides of collard greens, beans and rice, and cornbread. Opened Nov. 5.
Closings
The Grand Cafe (3804 Grand Av. S., Mpls., grandcafemn.com) The Grand Cafe, a longtime restaurant in south Minneapolis' Kingfield neighborhood, has ended its second chapter.
Established in 2006 at the corner of 38th and Grand by Dan and Mary Hunter, the Grand Cafe was reborn in 2017 under the tutelage of chef Jamie Malone. Malone and her team quickly won national praise for the kitchen's whimsical approach to Parisian classics — including a Paris-Brest pastry filled with chicken liver mousse that landed on the cover of Food and Wine magazine when the Grand Cafe was named a 2018 Restaurant of the Year.
Malone's version of the Grand Cafe served its last dinner Nov. 14. Read our coverage here.
Handsome Hog* (173 Western Av. N., St. Paul, https://handsomehog.com) Handsome Hog, the flagship restaurant from "Top Chef" contestant Justin Sutherland, is taking a break. Since indoor dining was halted for a four-week shutdown Nov. 20, running a takeout-only business has been a losing proposition for the Cathedral Hill restaurant, Sutherland said. The restaurant served its last takeout meals on Dec. 5. Read our coverage here.
Town Hall Tap* (4810 Chicago Av., Mpls., https://townhalltap.com) Town Hall announced Nov. 27 that two of its locations, Town Hall Tap and Town Hall Lanes would close until sometime in 2021.
Town Hall Lanes* (5019 S. 34th Av., Mpls., https://www.thlanes.com) Town Hall announced Nov. 27 that two of its locations, Town Hall Tap and Town Hall Lanes would close until sometime in 2021.
Able Seedhouse + Brewery* (1121 Quincy St. NE., Mpls., http://ablebeer.com) The northeast Minneapolis brewery closed Nov. 21 for 10 weeks "to reconfigure and get ready for the spring."
Just/Us (275 4th St. E., St. Paul, https://www.facebook.com/justusrestaurant) The Lowertown St. Paul restaurant announced Nov. 15 that it had closed "indefinitely." It had only been in this location since the beginning of the year, after moving a few blocks from the original downtown St. Paul location due to disputes with its landlord. "After losing half of our original team of founders in March of 2019, those of that still believed in what just/us could be stuck it out," wrote one of the founders in an Instagram post. "While our belief in just/us remains strong -- the sacrifices we've had to make in order to survive COVID have made our vision in this location unattainable."
Burger Jones (1619 County Rd. 42 W., Burnsville, https://burgerjones.com) The last remaining Burger Jones closed Nov. 8. (The Uptown location closed in May.)
Falls Landing and Oly's Roadhouse* (1223 4th St. S., Cannon Falls, 651-829-1161, https://www.artisanplaza.com) Two residents at Artisan Plaza Food Hall -- Oly's Roadhouse and supper club Falls Landing -- will be closed until "at least spring or summer," while Artisan Market remains open for take-and-bake family meals, soup and sandwiches to go.
Surly Brewing Co. beer hall and pizzeria (520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., 763-999-4040, surlybrewing.com) Surly Brewing Co. — the epitome of the phrase "destination beer hall" — has pulled the plug on its enormous southeast Minneapolis entertainment complex, which closed Nov. 2. Read our coverage here.
Unideli (2015 E. 24th St., Mpls. , 612-721-6677, https://www.unitednoodles.com) The popular ramen and barbecue pork counter inside United Noodles has closed. In it's place? Machi Machi, a Taiwanese tea brand with international outlets.
Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.