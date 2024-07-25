The Miracle of Birth Center — offering Minnesota State Fair-goers an annual fix of cute baby farm animals and their proud mothers — will go ahead without birthing cows this year as fears of bird flu abound in the dairy cattle industry.

According to a multiple state agricultural industry officials, fair organizers are excluding birthing cows and newborn calves from the popular Miracle of Birth exhibit this year as a precaution with the virus continuing to spread to mammals, including dairy cattle. The exhibit will still showcase dairy cow-calf pairs, but the calves will be weaned, and the cows will be dry.

"There will still be cute little calves and cows," said Kelly Andrews, executive director of the Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association, one of the the exhibit's organizers. "They just won't be lactating [cows]."

The Minnesota State Fair said staff members could not confirm any changes to the Miracle of Birth lineup but anticipated releasing a statement regarding H5N1 precautions by the end of Friday.

"As I'm sure you can imagine, there are many different pieces to the fair's puzzle and specifically right now with regard to H5N1 and how things will play out with exhibitors and also the Miracle of Birth Center," said Lara Hughes, a fair spokeswoman, in an email.

The revelation about the change-up to the popular event, where droves of fairgoers can tour a barn and watch a mama cow or pig nestle up to her young, came the same day as Extension and College of Veterinary Medicine educators released a report discouraging fair organizers — from county gatherings to the statewide behemoth in Falcon Heights — from holding in-person lactating dairy cow exhibitions out of fear of further spread of H5N1.

Lactating dairy cattle constitute only a small portion of the dairy cows shown at fairs. Most are heifers - female cows not yet mature enough to produce milk.

While acknowledging scientists have yet to pin down an "exact route of transmission" for the virus, the officials wrote, "the most notable potential links between infected premises [dairy to dairy and dairy to poultry] are shared equipment, shared personnel, visitors, animal movements and having other wild or domestic animals on site."

Joe Armstrong, a livestock educator and veterinarian with Extension who helped write the report, said Thursday hard stops on movement of animals would vastly decrease the likelihood that bird flu — which delivers cold-like symptoms in dairy cattle but can be fatal in poultry — spreads to other animals on the fair campus.

"Raw milk has the most virus in it," Armstrong said. "And that's being carried and mechanically moved by people and equipment."

Armstrong also acknowledged the news might be heartbreaking for a 4-H kid who cannot bring the milk cow they've cared for to the competition arena. But he estimated of the 10,000 4-H kids showing dairy cattle at county fairs this summer, only roughly 25 are showing lactating dairy cattle.

"It's a very small population," Armstrong said.

Lucas Sjostrom, the executive director of the Minnesota Milk Producers Association, said the guidance is very similar to what the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued earlier this year. He said farmers should be able to make the decision on whether to show the animals and added some might rely on the sheen of exhibiting a lactating dairy cow before judges at a county or state fair to market their cow's heredity to would-be buyers.

"We have a tradition of some of the best genetic stock in the world," Sjostrom said. "So neighboring farms, neighboring states and neighboring countries do seek out Minnesota genetics regularly."

The Board of Animal Health implemented rules earlier this summer requiring testing of dairy cattle prior to arriving at county fairs. Some fairs, such as those in Houston and Winona counties, have already gone a step farther, canceling exhibitions for lactating cattle or switching to virtual shows.

In Minnesota, the total number of dairy herds infected since June with H5N1 stands at nine. A Stearns County dairy was the latest to test positive July 17. Herds ranging from 120 to more than 2,000 cows across central and western Minnesota's dairy belt, including Morrison and Benton counties, have tested positive.

Industry observers said the statewide tally is likely an undercount because testing is not mandatory.

Colorado has announced nearly 50 infected herds. On Monday, the state mandated the weekly testing of commercial dairy herds.

A new report from scientists at the University of Wisconsin suggested raw milk is likely the chief conduit for the spreading of H5N1 between dairy cattle herds and other mammals, including humans.

"This relatively low risk is good news," said Yoshihiro Kawaoka, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of pathobiological sciences, in a statement from the college, "since it means the virus is unlikely to easily infect others who aren't exposed to raw infected milk."

While federal officials maintain movement by truck between states has led to the spread of the disease to more than a dozen states since springtime, raw milk has been a vector in local transmission.

Minnesota banned poultry from events in 2015, during the height of a separate bird flu pandemic.