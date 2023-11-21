The holidays are near but some people might have visions of Pronto Pups and mini donuts still dancing in their heads.

To that end, on Tuesday the folks at the Minnesota State Fair are offering $13 admission tickets — the lowest price all year, according to the fair website — for the big late-summer get-together.

The one-day sale offers up to 12 tickets per person ordering them while supplies last. Buyers can receive them via email and text, but also by U.S. mail. In that case, the fair folks promise tickets will arrive by Dec. 23, in time to tuck into a loved one's Christmas stocking. The tickets are good for any day of the fair.

Admission tickets revert to their pre-fair discount price of $15 on Monday.

Next year's fair runs Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. Regular admission tickets for adults at the State Fair gates in Falcon Heights this past year were $18 for adults and $16 for seniors and kids.