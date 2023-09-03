Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Taste

It's hard to not to get caught up in all the new-food frenzy. But be sure to save room for the local favorites serving up a slice of Minnesota: walleye cakes from Giggles' Campfire Grill, Tom Thumb Donuts, honey ice cream from the Minnesota Honey Producers Association, the Tot Dog at LuLu's Public House, Que Viet's giant egg rolls — the list goes on.

See

Cooking Demonstration: Renewing the Countryside shows how cooking and living sustainably isn't as hard as one thinks them to be. 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m., Sustainability Stage, Eco Experience/Progress Center.

A Minnesota Summer: Sommelier Leslee Miller, aka the Wine Diva, shares recipes, and entertaining and wine pairing tips. 12:30 p.m., Minnesota Wine Country stage.

Hear

MSF 50th Annual Amateur Talent Contest Finals are on the grandstand stage at 7:30 p.m.

On free stages:

Bruce Henry performs on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage at 10:30 & 11:45 a.m., St. Paul and the Minneapolis Funk All-Stars takes the stage at 3:45 & 4:45 p.m., and Soul Asylum plays there at 7:30 p.m.

Maygen & the Birdwatcher performs on the Schell's Stage at West End at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

Malamanya plays the International Bazaar stage at 8 p.m.