Delta Air Lines was the last major U.S. airline still struggling on Monday due to the Crowdstrike IT outage. Since Friday, Delta has canceled over 5,500 flights and counting -- including 833 cancellations and 1,444 delays on Monday, according to FlightAware.

Delta's hub of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been particularly hard-hit, with 134 flight cancellations and 275 delays Monday (including both departures and arrivals), and no guarantees on when operations will get back to normal.

If you've already been affected by the chaos, or are planning travel on Delta soon, you may have options. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made it clear in an X posting on Sunday night: "Delta must provide prompt refunds to consumers who choose not to take rebooking, free rebooking for those who do, and timely reimbursements for food and hotel stays."

One piece of advice in all cases: Be patient.

Delta flight change waiver

First off, Delta has extended a travel waiver for all passengers with scheduled departures through Tuesday, July 23. The waiver allows you to reschedule your flight for anytime through July 28 in the same class of service without paying any change fee (in the case of Basic Economy tickets) or a fare difference.

If you rebook your flight for after July 28, any change fee is waived but you would still pay the fare difference.

If you're unable the reschedule at this time, Delta's waiver allows you to cancel your reservation and apply the value to a future travel credit, to be used within one year of when you bought your original ticket. But it may be worth waiting to see if Delta cancels your flight first (see below).

If Delta's scheduling problems continue, we may see the eligible dates for this waiver extended, so stay tuned if you have travel coming later in the week.

Get a refund (in cash)

Of course, all airlines would like you accept a voucher or credit, for use on their own metal, when your flight is canceled or delayed.

But that often obscures the important thing for consumers: If an airline cancels or significantly changes your flight — and you don't accept an alternative flight — you are entitled to a full cash refund. A "significant change" would include departing or arriving more than 3 hours late, or a change of airport or in the number of connections, according to the Department of Transportation.

Delta's own guidelines are better: It allows you to cancel and receive a refund to your original form of payment after a more than 120-minute delay.

To get started on a cancellation and refund, go to delta.com/refund-form.

Get reimbursement

If your travel nightmare has led to additional meal, transportation and lodging expenses, save your receipts.

As indicated by Buttigieg, airlines must reimburse for such necessary expenses in the case of a cancellation or significant delay under the airline's control.

But Delta says it will not reimburse for "other airline tickets, prepaid expenses, including hotels and activities at your destination or lost wages."

Delta's reimbursement request form is at delta.com/reimbursement.