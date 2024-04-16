Two of hip-hop's most affable hitmakers of the '00s, Ludacris and T-Pain, will co-headline the Minnesota State Fair grandstand in 2024.

Atlanta rapper Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Florida's Auto-Tune-loving singer Faheem "T-Pain" Najm are scheduled to hit the fair's big stage together on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., priced at $44-$88 via eTix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Last seen in town opening for Janet Jackson at Xcel Energy Center last May, Ludacris racked up an impressive string of top 10 hits in the early 2000s, including "Money Maker," "How Low," "Runaway Love" and "Stand Up." He's also well known for his acting roles in the "Fast & Furious" movies.

T-Pain's hits from that same era included "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')," "I'm 'n Luv (Wit a Stripper)," "Bartender" and "Chopped 'n' Skrewed," the latter of which featured Ludacris.

A sign of his oddball lyrical prowess and stage persona, T-Pain called his most recent headlining tour without Ludacris the Mansion in Wiscansin Party Tour, a nod to his 2008 song "Can't Believe It," in which he rhymed "mansion" with "Wisconsin." We'll see what he can do with "Minnesota."

Here's the full State Fair grandstand schedule so far announced for 2024: