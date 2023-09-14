FOUR-GAME SERIES AT GUARANTEED RATE FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Thursday, 6:40 p.m: RHP Kenta Maeda (4-7, 4.65 ERA) vs. RHP José Ureña (0-5, 8.46)

Friday, 6:40 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (10-7, 3.43 ERA) vs. TBA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (7-7, 2.96 ERA) vs. TBA

Twins update: The AL Central leaders start a seven-game road trip with a magic number of 9 to clinch the division over Cleveland. They are 6-3 against the White Sox this season and 26-22 against A.L. Central teams. They are 33-38 in road games. ... After the four games in Chicago, the Twins will travel to Cincinnati for three games with the Reds. Of the Twins five remaining opponents, the Reds are the only one with a winning record. ... CF Michael A. Taylor (hamstring) is expected be activated during the road trip.

White Sox update: The White Sox (56-90) continue a seven-game homestand against the Twins. The White Sox closed out a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. The Royals won 7-1 to win the series, 2-1. After a rainout on Monday, the teams split a doubleheader on Tuesday. The White Sox, who were 81-81 last season and won 93 games in 2021, are headed to their worst season since 2018. ... Luis Robert Jr. is second in the A.L. in home runs (35) and is hitting .268 with 75 RBI.