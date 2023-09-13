Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Magic number: 10

The magic number is the total of wins by the Twins or losses by the second-place Guardians that will clinch the American League Central for the Twins.

Games remaining: 17

The Twins play this afternoon against Tampa Bay at Target Field. The Guardians play at San Francisco.

Likely playoff opponent: If the season ended today, the No. 3 seeded Twins would play No. 6 Seattle in a wild-card best-of-three series at Target Field.

American League Division leaders: Baltimore (East) 91-53; Houston (West) 82-64; Twins (Central) 76-69.

AL Wild Card race (three qualify): Tampa Bay 89-57, Texas 80-64, Seattle 80-65, Toronto 80-65.

National League Division leaders: Atlanta (East) 95-50; Milwaukee (Central) 81-63; L.A. Dodgers (West) 88-56.

NL Wild Card race (three qualify): Philadelphia 79-66, Chicago Cubs 78-68, Arizona 76-70.

Playoff format: Teams with the top two records in each league get a first-round bye. Wild-card round is best-of-three, with all three games at the higher seed's stadium. The second round (Division Series) is best-of-five; the third round (Championship Series) and the World Series are best-of-seven.