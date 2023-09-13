Randy Arozarena hadn't hit a home run in September. The Twins wish that was still the case.

Arozarena, the Rays' power-hitting outfielder, smashed a 3-2 sweeper from Griffin Jax almost 450 feet into the second deck in left field Wednesday. Worse, it came in the ninth inning of a tie game and handed the Twins their third loss in four games, 5-4 at Target Field.

Tampa Bay, which took five of six games from the Twins this year, put together four hits for four runs against Twins starter Dallas Keuchel, but the Twins' bullpen held the Rays scoreless until two were out in the ninth.

That gave Minnesota a chance to rally, which it did against Rays starter Taj Bradley.

Matt Wallner and Kyle Farmer cracked long back-to-back home runs against Bradley in the third, Wallner's to straightaway center and Farmer's high in the bleachers in left-center.

The Twins tied the game two innings later, when Bradley seemed to tire after Farmer's 16-pitch at-bat, tying the longest in Target Field history. Farmer struck out on the 16th pitch, but Bradley immediately walked Edouard Julien and Jorge Polanco. He retired Royce Lewis on a ground out, but was removed by Rays manager Kevin Cash.

That turned out to be a mistake. Max Kepler greeted reliever Jake Diekman by lining a pitch into the right-field corner. Kepler's second triple in the past five days scored both runners and tied the game. Kepler, however was stranded at third when Diekman struck out Donovan Solano, and the game remained tied Arozarena connected off Jax in the ninth.

The Twins departed immediately after the game for Chicago, where they open a four-game series on Thursday night. The Rays, who entered the day trailing the Orioles by three games in the American League East, head to Baltimore for a four-game showdown for first place.