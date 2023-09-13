The knee pain that Byron Buxton felt during his rehab assignment in St. Paul wasn't just a case of patella tendonitis, as the Twins first believed. A part of the lining around his right knee had also become inflamed — but that's a good thing. That, the Twins' medical staff could treat the condition with a cortisone shot, which Buxton received on Sunday.

The result? "My impression [is] that he's going to play again this year," Nick Paparesta, the Twins' head athletic trainer, said.

Only 18 days remain in the Twins' season, but that's enough time for Buxton to recover, Paparesta said. "We'll make it happen," he said.

The Twins had prescribed simple rest and light workouts when Buxton first experienced the soreness on Sept. 1, two days after playing center field for the Saints, his first action in the outfield in more than a year. But a week later, Buxton's surgically repaired right knee still hurt when he rotated on it while batting.

"Conservative treatment for that week or so wasn't really getting the job done," Paparesta said, "so we needed to kind of take it to that next level."

The cortisone injection, aimed at quelling the pain in the lining of his knee below the patella tendon, called the medial plica, should take care of that, and Buxton will begin doing some rotational exercises on Thursday.

"I'll have a better idea after the Chicago series of where we're at in regards to his activity level," the trainer said. "We need to make sure [the pain] is cleared up and he feels strong and confident in that before we get rolling ahead."

Etc.

Kyle Farmer's 16-pitch at-bat in the fifth inning of Wednesday's Twins-Rays game at Target Field was the team's longest of the season, and the Twins' longest since 2021. He ended the at-bat by striking out swinging against Tampa Bay pitcher Taj Bradley. It tied for the longest at-bat in Target Field history — Jorge Polanco also had a 16-pitch at-bat against Cleveland's Eli Morgan on Aug. 17, 2021.

Polanco came off the bereavement list on Wednesday and outfielder Gilberto Celestino returned to St. Paul.

Third baseman Jose Miranda will have surgery to repair a right shoulder impingement on Thursday.

Farmer hit his 10th home run, becoming the 11th player on the team to reach double digits, tying a franchise record set in 2016 and tied in 2019. The Twins are the only MLB team to do that three times. The major league record is 14 by the 2019 Yankees.