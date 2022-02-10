vikings

Our complete Vikings mock draft: Eight picks and a couple of trades Football writer Ben Goessling walks you through his thoughts about what the Vikings will do in the team's first draft with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell in charge.

Neal: Nature of draft means Vikings must be ready to pivot As new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah prepares to make picks for the first time, he knows the NFL draft is unpredictable and that his team will face many options.

Draft preview: Heard this before? Vikings need to invest in cornerbacks The team has taken four cornerbacks in the first round since 2013 — and it won't be a surprise if they select yet another one on Thursday night.

Preparing for draft, Adofo-Mensah dropped spreadsheets, hit the road Weeks before Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was set to make his initial draft pick on Thursday, he heeded advice from previous teams that turned him down for their general manager openings.

Vikings' top needs in the 2022 NFL draft For the first time since 2006, Rick Spielman isn't in charge of the Vikings' draft. But they need help at the position he emphasized in the first round: cornerback.

Column: Draft cements the marriage of Las Vegas and NFL The NFL brings the traveling circus that is its draft to a city where nothing — including 300-pound football players posing with showgirls and circus clowns above the Bellagio hotel fountains — is too outlandish.

Fountains, scubas, slot machines, Ferris wheel and NFL draft Draft night on Thursday will include prospects walking a red carpet above the Bellagio fountains, a theater built specifically for the proceedings where they hope to hear their names called early, and the aura of gambling everywhere.

The Star Tribune's position-by-position previews for the 2022 NFL draft Leading up to the first round on Thursday, this series from our NFL reporters breaks down who the top players are at each position and explains what the Vikings could do.

31 NFL teams looking at Vrabel. No, not the Titans coach One player has been off-limits for Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel when preparing for the draft with general manager Jon Robinson: Tyler Vrabel.

1st NIL draft class could have long-lasting impact on NFL Desmond Ridder spent the days leading up to last year's NFL draft preparing for his final college season and awaiting the birth of his first child.

Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team Actor Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer's Nashville team ahead of the opening Sunday of Geodis Park, its 30,000-seat stadium.

Ending a drought: U to have first offensive lineman drafted in 16 years Sixteen years, 185 games and six head coaches later, a long drought for the U is about to end. Daniel Faalele is certain to be drafted and one of his teammates could get taken, too.

Under new management: How will Vikings draft strategy change? Host Michael Rand is joined by football writer Andrew Krammer on the podcast as they look at how the Vikings will approach the draft with a new GM and head coach. Also, a look at tonight's Game 5 and the Wild's big decision.

Nine from Minnesota to watch out for in the NFL draft A half-dozen Gophers and three former Minnesota high school stars are among those who could be taken during the seven rounds of the draft.

Hearing postponed for 2 NFL players, 2 others in Vegas case A judge postponed a hearing Monday in a felony assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.

Tight end position has undergone quite an evolution in NFL No position in the NFL has undergone more changes to the style of player over the years than tight end.

Wide receivers more likely than before to deliver as rookies The emergence of former LSU teammates Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase casts doubt on the conventional wisdom that NFL teams can't count on rookie wide receivers.

Virginia AG launching investigation into NFL's Commanders Virginia's attorney general has launched an inquiry into the Washington Commanders following allegations of financial improprieties raised by a congressional committee.

Former Vikings limited partner Fowler pleads guilty in crypto scheme Reggie Fowler had tried to purchase the Vikings in 2006 then became a limited partner under the Wilf's ownership until 2014.

Extra picks give Packers' Gutekunst plenty of trade options Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has a history of making draft-day deals and possesses more trade options than usual this year with four of the top 59 overall picks.

Mock Draft: Look to the trenches at beginning of selections Our head is still spinning from all the draft movement over the past five weeks. There might very well be more trades involving first-round picks before everyone settles in near Caesars Palace and the Bellagio fountains for what promises to be a wild event.

Deion Sanders highlights HBCU prospects ahead of NFL draft Deion Sanders did his part to make sure NFL teams don't overlook players from historically Black colleges in this week's draft.

Football helped immigrant brothers embrace being different Komotay Koffie steps outside Landow Performance in suburban Denver where he's just finished another training session in his quest to join his brother, Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Kwity Paye, in the NFL.

12 NFL draft prospects to check while waiting for the Vikings' pick at No. 12 Here are three edge rushers, two offensive tackles, two cornerbacks, a safety, a center, a receiver, a linebacker and a quarterback who have risen to the top of mock drafts.

Cook brothers trace football path — and favorite number — to Dad and big brother Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's younger brother is expected to be picked in the second or third round of the NFL draft. And he's hoping to keep his No. 4.

Draft preview: Vikings set at RB, but there's another Cook in the pipeline Few, if any, running backs are expected to be taken in the first round. Iowa State's Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook's brother James are among the top prospects.

Draft preview: New defensive plan alters Vikings' needs at linebacker Injury concerns and question marks about depth across the board make this a position the Vikings can't ignore despite adding linebackers in free agency.

Vikings mailbag: Trade scenarios, positions of need and a draft strategy How will new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah approach his first NFL draft for the Vikings? How will the Vikings use the 12th pick in the first round?