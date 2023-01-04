Randball
See more of the story

Losses to the Bears in recent seasons have either spelled the end for the Vikings or signaled the beginning of an eventual end.

Remember 2016? The Vikings were 5-1 when they went into Soldier Field on a Halloween Monday Night. After a humbling 20-10 loss, offensive coordinator Norv Turner resigned and the Vikings eventually finished 8-8.

Or 2018? Needing a win over a good Bears team locked into its playoff position, the Vikings lost 24-10 at home in the season finale and were bounced from playoff contention.

Or 2020? A late-season home loss to the Bears ended up being the difference between making and missing the playoffs.

If we are to continue that even-year pattern, we arrive at a decidedly odd 2022 scenario: The Vikings can potentially improve their playoff seed with a win over the Bears on Sunday, and beating Chicago has never been easier.

But is going all-out for a win — or even winning, period — really the best idea?

On one hand, as I talked about on Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast, there could be a desire to regain momentum and establish continuity on the offensive line in the wake of Brian O'Neill's season-ending injury during Sunday's blowout loss in Green Bay.

And getting a win over the Bears, regardless who is in the lineup for the Vikings, might come fairly easy. Chicago has lost nine consecutive games, is 3-13 overall with a top-2 draft pick in sight and is about to start Nathan Peterman at quarterback.

Yes, Peterman — with three touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a career passer rating of 32.2 — was named the starter with Justin Fields out with a hip strain.

But do the Vikings really want to risk further injuries in an attempt to win? Especially when a loss would ensure the No. 3 seed, which would guarantee a first-round playoff matchup against the Giants — an OK team, but an overachiever like the Vikings with a QB (Daniel Jones) who has no postseason experience.

A win would give the Vikings an outside shot at the No. 2 seed (if the 49ers lose at home to the woeful Cardinals), which could set up a matchup against the hot Packers or Lions and could spell a quick playoff exit.

It's strange to worry so much about an opponent for a team that's currently 12-4, and it's even stranger to think a loss to the Bears might help extend the Vikings' season.

But that's 2022 for you.