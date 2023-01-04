Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Vikings offensive line will have to move onto the playoffs without a key blocker.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill will undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon that the Vikings team captain suffered in Sunday's loss at Green Bay. That partial tear is in addition to the calf injury that also ended his season, coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday.

The durable O'Neill, who has only sat out two NFL games (while healthy) in five years, was injured while chasing Packers safety Darnell Savage during an interception return for a touchdown.

"It's going to be a hard thing to replace, especially that consistency," O'Connell said. "What I've challenged some of the guys is understanding the standard Brian set at that position."

There's not a timetable yet for O'Neill's return; O'Connell said he's hopeful O'Neill will make a full recovery in time for the 2023 season.

Oli Udoh will replace O'Neill in Sunday's regular season finale at Chicago. Blake Brandel, who made three starts for Christian Darrisaw before suffering an MCL sprain, could return for the playoffs, O'Connell said.

Center Garrett Bradbury is also hopeful to return "soon," O'Connell added. Bradbury has missed the past four games with lower back tightness that he aggravated in a Dec. 17 car accident.

Backup center Austin Schlottmann will also undergo surgery to repair a broken fibula suffered against the Packers, according to O'Connell.