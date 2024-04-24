Given the exotic nature of the possibilities for the Vikings in the months leading up to the start of the draft Thursday, there is the possibility that what actually transpires will feel a little anticlimactic.

The most likely scenario at this point seems to be what Mark Craig predicted in his Star Tribune mock draft: a trade up to No. 5 with the Chargers for J.J. McCarthy that involves both of this year's first-round picks and something else (but not another first-rounder next year).

That certainly would be a splashy move, but not as bold as, say, a move into the top three. It would take guts, too, for the Vikings to hold firm at No. 11 and see how the night plays out.

However the night unfolds, however, it doesn't figure to be as wild as some of what has been suggested. Here are what I consider the three most implausible Vikings story lines to emerge during the leadup to the draft, which Andrew Krammer and I talked about on Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast.

A trade for Justin Herbert? Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown started a rumor (under the guise of a report) that the Vikings would trade No. 11, No. 23, Christian Darrisaw and perhaps another pick to the Chargers for established starting QB Justin Herbert.

Brown, via his CTESPN platform on X (formerly Twitter), has been right about things in the past like Russell Wilson signing with the Steelers and Stefon Diggs heading to Houston. But even if we consider the Chargers' motivation -- starting over with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy now that his college coach, Jim Harbaugh, is in charge there -- this idea is just too absurd to take seriously.

Dealing Justin Jefferson? Even if it was mostly just a thought exercise, ESPN's Bill Barnwell had a doozy last week. He did a first round mock draft with all trades, and had the Vikings sending the No. 23 pick and star receiver Justin Jefferson to New England for the No. 3 pick.

The fact that Jefferson hasn't signed an extension has fueled some question about his long-term future, but his deal in Minnesota has always felt like a matter of when, not if. Why would the Vikings trade one of the best players in the league? And how miserable would Jefferson be in New England without a plan at QB?

Four first-round picks to New England? Krammer had the best take I've heard regarding rumblings that New England wants four first-round picks from the Vikings to move up to No. 3: If they think Drake Maye is worth that much, why wouldn't they just pick him themselves? There's absolutely no way the Vikings give up four firsts for the No. 3 pick.



