In Year 2, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is moving forward
In Kevin O'Connell's first season as coach, the Vikings put together one of the most incredible regular seasons in team history. But a deflating playoff loss led to an offseason of urgency.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is striving to get better with age
Quarterback Kirk Cousins' future with the Vikings is uncertain, so he's living in the moment and working to be healthy enough to make many more football moments.
Vikings 2023 schedule analysis: game-by-game breakdown of difficult slate
A division title comes with a first-place schedule, and some high-profile opponents are coming to U.S. Bank Stadium this season.
Six new Vikings who could make a big impact in 2023
A mass exodus of veteran players opened up opportunities for new contributors on the Vikings roster.
Art and soul: Vikings' tattoos tell poignant stories about players' lives
The players' body art honors ancestors, supplies motivation and provides reminders about where they've been or where they're hoping to go.
Analyzing Kirk Cousins' future as big contracts swirl around, but don't include, the Vikings QB
The Vikings are investing in tight ends and receivers. What about the quarterback at the center of it all in the final year of his contract?
New Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is still ascending
No new Vikings player is in a more pivotal role than cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who is being asked to play multiple positions and be a leader to his not-much-younger teammates.
-
Vikings' stark talent gap: Justin Jefferson, then everyone else
A recent ranking of the top 100 players in the NFL shows the Vikings to be in an unusual — and not good — position compared to the rest of the NFL's top teams.