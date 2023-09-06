In Kevin O'Connell's first season as coach, the Vikings put together one of the most incredible regular seasons in team history. But a deflating playoff loss led to an offseason of urgency.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is striving to get better with age Quarterback Kirk Cousins' future with the Vikings is uncertain, so he's living in the moment and working to be healthy enough to make many more football moments.

Vikings 2023 schedule analysis: game-by-game breakdown of difficult slate A division title comes with a first-place schedule, and some high-profile opponents are coming to U.S. Bank Stadium this season.

Art and soul: Vikings' tattoos tell poignant stories about players' lives The players' body art honors ancestors, supplies motivation and provides reminders about where they've been or where they're hoping to go.

New Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is still ascending No new Vikings player is in a more pivotal role than cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who is being asked to play multiple positions and be a leader to his not-much-younger teammates.