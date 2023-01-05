Welcome to Vikings Nation. As the Minnesota Vikings head into the playoffs, we've compiled a handy list of bars and restaurants across the United States where Vikings fans regularly gather to cheer on their team. If you find yourself in a major metropolitan area outside Minnesota on game day, there's a good chance you're not too far from one of these establishments. Not surprisingly, many of them are located in snowbird states — such as California, Arizona, Texas and Florida — where some Minnesotans spend their winters. There are even a couple in neighboring Wisconsin and one in Alaska. Many are owned by Minnesota expats.
Regular readers may recall that we published a similar guide several years ago. Sadly, many of the places on that list have since closed. Meanwhile, updates to our website left that earlier article lost to the ages. So we started making phone calls and scouring the internet to find out where Vikings fans are getting together in cities from coast to coast.
Some of these bars openly advertise their Vikings affiliations on websites and social media pages. Others required deeper investigation to confirm that they are genuine Vikings bars. If an employee told us their location regularly hosts football fans of all stripes, rather than Vikings fans specifically, we cut them from our list faster than Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman dumped kicker Daniel Carlson. To keep the list manageable, we only included establishments beyond Minnesota's borders.
Use the map below to explore America's Vikings bars. The search field will allow you to filter the results by state or city. Locations that host official, team-sanctioned watch parties are identified with a purple label.
Do you know about a Vikings bar that isn't on our list? Jump to the form at the end of this article and tell us about it. Skol!
907 Alehouse and Grill
Anchorage, AK 99518
- (907) 868-4000
- Website
Four Peaks Brewing Company
Tempe, AZ 85281
- (480) 303-9967
- Website
The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen
Tempe, AZ 85281
- (480) 967-0578
- Website
Jupe's
Mesa, AZ 85202
- (480) 897-1006
- Website
JJ Madisons
Mesa, AZ 85205
- (480) 924-8778
- Website
The Horny Toad
Cave Creek, AZ 85331
- (480) 488-9542
- Website
Bell Tower
San Francisco, CA 94109
- (415) 567-9596
- Website
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
San Diego, CA 92109
- (858) 488-6688
- Website
Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
- (818) 789-0679
- Website
The Regal Seagull
Encinitas, CA 92024
- (760) 479-2337
- Website
Churchill Arms Pub
Folsom, CA 95630
- (916) 984-3706
- Website
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
- (657) 301-2200
- Website
Eastbound Bar & Grill
Lakeside, CA 92040
- (619) 334-2566
- Website
Cap City Tavern
Denver, CO 80204
- (720) 931-8888
- Website
Time Out Sports Lounge & Deli
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
- (719) 390-7257
- Website
The Dam Grille
Denver, CO 80237
- (303) 779-0805
- Website
Three Dogs Tavern
Denver, CO 80211
- (720) 854-1277
- Website
The Historic Downtowner
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
- (954) 463-9800
- Website
Lighthouse Resort Tiki Bar & Grill
Fort Myers Beach, Florida 33931
- (239) 463-9392
- Website
Buffalo Wild Wings
Orlando, FL 32817
- (407) 930-4070
- Website
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
- (941) 235-9464
- Website
Dylan's Drafthouse
Naples, FL 34104
- (239) 300-0192
- Website
Pott's Sports Cafe
Fort Myers, FL 33912
- (239) 768-5500
- Website
Brewfish Bar & Grill
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
- (954) 440-3347
- Website
Topgolf
Atlanta, GA 30318
- (404) 475-4000
- Website
Graystone Tavern
Chicago, IL 60657
- (773) 666-5450
- Website
Roadhouse 66 Gas N' Grill
Chicago, IL 60657
- (872) 206-5309
- Website
Screaming Eagle American Bar and Grill
Waterloo, IA 50703
- (319) 235-8865
- Website
Riverside Grille
Bettendorf, IA 52722
- (563) 355-7827
- Website
Felix & Oscars
Des Moines, IA 50310
- (515) 278-8887
- Website
Gerstles
Louisville, KY 40207
- (502) 742-8616
- Website
730 Tavern, Kitchen & Patio
Cambridge, MA 02139
- (617) 868-8800
- Website
Syberg's Dorsett
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
- (314) 785-0481
- Website
Press Box Sports Bar
Missoula, MT 59802
- (406) 721-1212
- Website
Haufbrau
Anaconda, MT 59711
- (406) 563-9982
- Website
Blue Ox Tavern
Las Vegas, NV 89146
- (702) 871-2536
- Website
Craft Republic
Albuquerque, NM 87109
- (505) 344-9430
- Website
Jack Doyle's
New York, NY 10001
- (212) 268-1255
- Website
Lake Street
Brooklyn, NY 11222
- (718) 609-0005
- Website
Frank's Lounge
Fargo, ND 58104
- (701) 356-9356
- Website
Fenders
Westerville, OH 43081
- (614) 436-4984
- Website
Claudia's Sports Pub
Portland, OR 97214
- (503) 232-1744
- Website
Mangiamo
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
- (843) 682-2444
- Website
Lager's Inn
Aberdeen, SD 57401
- (605) 229-0922
- Website
Wilhagan's
Nashville, TN 37217
- (615) 360-9175
- Website
Warehouse Billiard Bar
Austin, TX 78704
- (512) 443-8799
- Website
TNT Sports Page
Dallas, TX 75254
- (469) 399-1446
- Website
Wakefield Crowbar
Houston, TX 77018
- (713) 485-4806
- Website
Rhodeside Grill
Arlington, VA 22201
- (703) 243-0145
- Website
Buckley's in Belltown
2331 2nd Av. Seattle, WA 98121
- (206) 588-8879
- Website
Petoskey's Pizza & Sports Bar
Seattle, WA 98103
- (206) 632-3003
- Website
Pour House
Siren, WI 54872
- (715) 349-2954
- Website
Flannery's
Milwaukee, WI 53202
- (414) 278-8586
- Website