Vikings 2023 schedule analysis: game-by-game breakdown of difficult slate

As a reward for winning the NFC North last season, the Vikings get a 2023 schedule filled with other division winners. While the Vikings do get a break with four NFC South teams on the slate and their own division full of question marks, they have to face all four conference finalists from last season (and favorites to return this season) in the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, the NFC champion Eagles, the Bengals and the 49ers. Three of those games are in the first seven weeks of the season.

Here's a game-by-game look at the schedule: