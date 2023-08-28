From children's birthdates to Bible verses, from family memorials to artist's renderings of their journeys to the NFL, many Vikings players wear their stories on their skin.

Some of the tattoos on their arms, legs and torsos are public declarations of a player's triumph, while others are private affirmations of purpose. Running back Alexander Mattison sketched the initial designs for tattoos that would depict his path out of one of America's most dangerous neighborhoods with a 4.8 GPA in high school and a certificate of biliteracy. Whenever first-round draft pick Jordan Addison needs a confidence boost, he glances at the tattoo on his right arm that shows his journey to the NFL.

"Every time you look at yourself, it reminds you. You feel like you're that guy," Addison said. "It's just always going to remind me that, look how far I came, and I've got to keep going."

Earlier this year, Star Tribune photographer Carlos Gonzalez shot portraits of Vikings players with an infrared camera that would show their tattoos in greater detail. We then talked with many of those players about the meaning and significance of their tattoos. Here are their stories.