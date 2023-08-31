Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. sat in an office chair inside the Vikings equipment room, calling out then-Rams receiver DeSean Jackson's route like it was 2021.

"He has a tight split, so he's probably going across the field right here," Murphy said, pointing to the film clip in front of him. "Before the play snapped, I knew if he kept a vertical [approach], I'd have to get on my horse."

Murphy, the former Cardinals defender who signed to be the Vikings' top corner this season, could have taken a better angle to the moonshot pass from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. But with athleticism and the hands of a 1,700-yard high school receiver, Murphy chased down Jackson and made a leaping interception off the eventual Super Bowl champions. The play helped propel the Cardinals to a 4-0 start that season.

"Changes the game," said Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks, who had eight tackles for Arizona at SoFi Stadium that day. "Complete momentum shift."

Murphy's intelligence and game-breaking prowess caught the attention of personnel evaluators this offseason at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, where the Vikings badly needed a veteran cornerback after Patrick Peterson left in free agency.

Enter Murphy, wearing the same No. 7 as Peterson and playing a key position for new defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Murphy is just 25, but he already has over 1,000 NFL snaps each at outside and slot corner — roles he'll handle in Minnesota.

The Vikings' free-agent search toed a difficult line. They needed experience and ability, but also youth that fit rebuilding efforts at cornerback. They also needed a leader. None of Minnesota's other cornerbacks have intercepted an NFL pass.

But Murphy doesn't want to hear about being old or fully formed. In his mind, he's still ascending.

"I don't like hearing people call me a vet," said Murphy, who has 49 NFL starts. "Because the rookies are my age right now. We're the same age, I'm just on Year 5 because I came into the league at [21]. I feel like each year I'm getting better and better."

He came to the Vikings at a relative discount. A back injury sapped Murphy's ability last year, and likely his offers in free agency. The Vikings signed him to a two-year, $17.5 million deal with $8.1 million fully guaranteed.

The Cardinals offered more "up front and more money overall," said Murphy, a Scottsdale, Ariz., native.

But he said no. He wanted to win. The Cardinals went 28-38-1 in his four seasons, including a 34-11 drubbing by the Rams in a 2021 wild-card playoff loss — his only NFL playoff game to date.

"Obviously lost some money, but that's not my biggest factor coming into this league," Murphy said. "A lot of people say take the money, you're good. But no, I want to go win. And I want to be in a place where it feels different."

'Key in our defense'

Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones first met Murphy in 2019, when he was a 21-year-old redshirt sophomore leaving the University of Washington for the NFL draft. Murphy played only one full season for the Huskies, but his 13 deflections and four interceptions earned All-PAC-12 honors and the Cardinals' second-round pick.

Jones, then a Bengals assistant coach, saw maturity when interviewing Murphy at the NFL scouting combine.

"You come out of that interview and you're like, 'Man, this guy is sharp,' " Jones said. "When you're playing that [slot] position, you're looking for a guy who has cornerback skills, safety tackling ability but then a linebacker's processor. That nickel position is very key in our defense, especially with what coach Flores is asking those guys to do."

The middle of the field was a layup for quarterbacks attacking the Vikings last season. Former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's plans were easy to beat. Last year's slot corner, Chandon Sullivan, allowed a league-worst 771 yards in coverage — over 200 yards more than any other NFL slot defender — according to Pro Football Focus.

Under Flores, the defense promises to be less predictable and more aggressive. Flores, the former Dolphins head coach, has a track record of deploying man-to-man and blitz-heavy schemes. Players will also have more flexibility to make on-field adjustments, said safety Camryn Bynum.

Those changes happen fast and must be communicated and understood. That's, in part, why the Vikings wanted Murphy's experience manning the middle of coverages. Safeties set the adjustments. Interior defenders such as slot corners and linebackers help relay them.

"That's the advantage of having somebody like him or really anybody that's reliable above the neck," Bynum said. "If they expect the call we're about to give, it's a lot easier because the communication happens faster, and we can pay more attention to the offense."

Coming of age

The Vikings' other top cornerbacks, Akayleb Evans and rookie Mekhi Blackmon, are 24 years old with two combined NFL starts. They both said they have leaned on Murphy this summer regarding playbook and technique.

Murphy described himself as a "lead by example" type. But Flores hears from him plenty.

"I really just enjoy his willingness to gain more knowledge and understanding of everything we're doing," Flores said. "The great questions he asks in the meeting setting in front of the entire group. That allows me the opportunity to dig a little deeper on the why behind when we line up in this front or this set or [why we pass off] this player [in coverage]."

Murphy's experience stockpiled quickly in Arizona, a 3-13 team before drafting him.

Hicks, a fifth-year veteran when Murphy was drafted, recalled a "young and raw" rookie who started every game in 2019, learned from mistakes and became a cornerstone.

"It's no lie, we weren't the best," Hicks said. "We continued to grow and build that team into something we could be proud of from where it came from. He was a huge part of that."

Murphy was changing games again last September, when his 59-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown lifted Arizona over the Raiders in overtime in Week 2.

Three weeks later, he felt a pain in his lower back.

He underwent CT and MRI scans by the Cardinals training staff, but Murphy said they missed a fracture through his L5 and S1 vertebrae. He played three more games with painkilling shots. He didn't miss a snap.

But after a tackle in Week 9 against Seattle in November, he knew something was wrong. He learned the extent of the damage by visiting specialists in Los Angeles. He didn't play another game.

"There were some plays I was telling my safeties, like Budda [Baker] and all them, like, 'Bro, if the ball comes this way, I can't tackle.' " Murphy said. "I couldn't bend over."

'Reminds me of Patrick Peterson'

Murphy feels back to normal after a sixth-month recovery. No surgery was required, just a lot of rest between strengthening his core and lower back.

"I can finally put some socks on," he said.

He looked healthy while putting the clamps on his former team when the Cardinals visited for joint practices and a preseason game last month.

During a 1-on-1 rep against the Cardinals' Marquise Brown, Murphy mirrored the speedy receiver stride for stride down the field. Just as Brown made his cut toward the middle of the field, Murphy turned his head back to quarterback Colt McCoy, who threw the interception as if it was intended for Murphy.

"Just like I try to be patient with my routes, he has patience with his steps as well," receiver Justin Jefferson said. "He reminds me of Patrick Peterson. He was very patient with his steps, wasn't going for every single head move, every single step."

Murphy didn't hide his jubilation, punting the ball he intercepted to an empty field nearby.

Receiver K.J. Osborn said Murphy is actually good at guarding his intentions.

That's another crucial trait for the Vikings defense under Flores. As Minnesota blitzes and mixes coverages more, coaches need defenders who can keep opponents guessing.

"He's good at disguising a lot of things," Osborn said. "In the slot, a lot of times it's a feel with the route. [Receivers] have to read coverages, and he's really good at disguising and stuff like that. He's smart and can play against your leverage."

He's been "even better than advertised," said Jones, his position coach. Murphy looks ready to continue his ascension after deflecting 30 passes in his first three years, tied with All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey for 21st among all NFL defenders in that span.

"This is the season for me," Murphy said. "This is going to be my best season. The people around me here are going to help me stay focused to that goal. Obviously, I'm trying to be the best. I think I'm one of the best in the league, but I got to go out there and keep proving it."