AWARDS PREDICTIONS
Most Valuable Player
Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles: Greater things will come with good health over 17 games.
Defensive Player of the Year
Micah Parsons, LB, Cowboys: The league's most versatile defender has 26 ½ sacks and doesn't turn 25 until May.
Offensive Player of the Year
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals: Sorry, Justin Jefferson, but only two players, Marshall Faulk (1999-2001) and Earl Campbell (1978-80), have won this award in consecutive years. At least the award will stay in the LSU family.
Coach of the Year
Andy Reid, Chiefs: Poor overlooked Andy. In the last decade, he's gone 117-45 (.722) with 12 playoff wins. He's hosted the last four AFC title games, won three of them, gone on to win two Super Bowls and … still has not won Coach of the Year as a Chief. If Kansas City earns the No. 1 seed again, let's take a break from voting for whichever rookie head coach has the best one-year turnaround and reward a future Hall of Fame coach while he's still coaching.
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Bryce Young, QB, Panthers: He's not quite ready for prime time, but neither is the NFC South.
Defensive Player of the Year
Will McDonald IV, Edge, Jets: Aaron Rodgers isn't the only guy who stands to benefit from the Jets' stacked defense.
Comeback Player of the Year
Damar Hamlin, S, Bills: The man died on the field and was brought back to life. Technically, he's already won.
Most Pleasant Surprise
Six new playoff faces: The NFL will have at least four new playoff teams for the 34th straight season. Congratulations Detroit, Carolina, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and the N.Y. Jets. Condolences Seattle, Tampa Bay, Miami, Jacksonville, the L.A. Chargers and the N.Y. Giants.
Biggest Disappointment
Chargers step back: Hopefully, this guess is wrong because a good coach, Brandon Staley, would lose his job if the Chargers missed the playoffs the year Justin Herbert became the highest-paid player in NFL history ($52.5 million average).
PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS
Wild-card games
AFC
No. 2 Bengals over No. 7 Steelers
No. 6 Ravens over No. 3 Bills
No. 5 Jets over No. 4 Titans
NFC
No. 2 49ers over No. 7 Panthers
No. 3 Saints over No. 6 Lions
No. 5 Cowboys over No. 4 Vikings
Divisional games
AFC
No. 6 Ravens over No. 1 Chiefs
No. 2 Bengals over No. 5 Jets
NFC
No. 1 Eagles over No. 5 Cowboys
No. 2 49ers over No. 3 Saints
Conference championships
AFC
No. 2 Bengals over No. 6 Ravens
NFC
No. 1 Eagles over No. 2 49ers
Super Bowl LVIII
Eagles over Bengals