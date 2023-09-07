Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand says that the Twins did everything fans could have really asked for on their recent 13-game stretch against Texas and Cleveland. Even after losing Wednesday to the Guardians, the Twins went 8-5 during that span and increased their AL Central led to six games. With just 22 to play, they are in great shape.

6:00: Rand and Star Tribune writer/editor Jeff Day take turns drafting the 10 greatest moments in Vikings history. What made the cut? What did they miss? And are you scared of Friday's show, when they will draft the 10 worst moments in Vikings history?

47:00: One current Viking who is rising quickly.

