Andover players and fans celebrated a goal during the 2022 Class 2A championship game.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Watch and follow the Minnesota girls state hockey tournament

February 21, 2023 - 1:33 PM

The state girls hockey tournament runs from Wednesday through Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. Here are links to watch the games, for social media and to get other information.

Problem for Gentry Academy: Rival schools refusing to schedule its hockey team

Gentry Academy’s Cara Sajevic controlled the puck from the center of the action during the section final against Hill-Murray.

— Cheryl A. Myers, Special to the Star Tribune

February 21, 2023 - 8:31 AM

Coaches use scheduling to voice concerns about Gentry Academy, plus a look at the defending 2A champ, top skaters and great goalies.

Minnesota girls hockey tournament brackets sorted out by a state champion goaltender

 February 21, 2023 - 10:29 AM

Snow? What snow? Plan is to proceed with high school state championships

The statue of famed hockey coach Herb Brooks that stands outside Xcel Energy Center caught some snow in 2010 and is in the way of a large snowstorm this week, when the girls hockey state tournament will be played there.

— Star Tribune file

February 20, 2023 - 1:46 PM

Forecasts say 20 inches of snow could fall on the days the girls hockey state tournament is scheduled. There are also section games in a number of other sports that could be scrambled by the storm.

Introducing the girls hockey Metro Player of the Year: Ava Lindsay of Minnetonka

Ava Lindsay, the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, stands out even on a team with nine players committed to Division I teams.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

February 20, 2023 - 4:46 PM

Lindsay lives by a family credo that insists she does nothing lightly yet she manages to lead with a soft touch.

Meet the 2022-23 Star Tribune All-Metro teams for girls hockey

From left: Stella Retrum of Maple Grove, Josie Hemp of Minnetonka, Ava Lindsay of Minnetonka, Ellah Hause of Hill-Murray, Isa Goettl of Andover and Uma Corniea of Edina, who form the Star Tribune’s All-Metro girls hockey first team, gathered in Circle Pines.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

February 20, 2023 - 11:53 PM

Half of the first-team players are headed to the Gophers, and all in the top 12 who have committed are headed to NCAA Division I.

Edina handles Blake, makes girls hockey state tournament for ninth year in a row

Edina senior Lauren Zawoyski handled the puck on the way to a second-period goal Friday in the section final against Blake.

— Korey McDermott, Special to the Star Tribune

February 17, 2023 - 9:25 PM

The Hornets stopped the Bears for the third straight time in a section final and avenged a January loss.