Watch and follow the Minnesota girls state hockey tournament
The state girls hockey tournament runs from Wednesday through Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. Here are links to watch the games, for social media and to get other information.
Problem for Gentry Academy: Rival schools refusing to schedule its hockey team
Coaches use scheduling to voice concerns about Gentry Academy, plus a look at the defending 2A champ, top skaters and great goalies.
Snow? What snow? Plan is to proceed with high school state championships
Forecasts say 20 inches of snow could fall on the days the girls hockey state tournament is scheduled. There are also section games in a number of other sports that could be scrambled by the storm.
Introducing the girls hockey Metro Player of the Year: Ava Lindsay of Minnetonka
Lindsay lives by a family credo that insists she does nothing lightly yet she manages to lead with a soft touch.
Meet the 2022-23 Star Tribune All-Metro teams for girls hockey
Half of the first-team players are headed to the Gophers, and all in the top 12 who have committed are headed to NCAA Division I.
Edina handles Blake, makes girls hockey state tournament for ninth year in a row
The Hornets stopped the Bears for the third straight time in a section final and avenged a January loss.
Minnetonka pounds Holy Family in girls hockey, snags spot at state
The Skippers, ranked No. 1, won their fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Gentry Academy sinks Hill-Murray again in girls hockey section final
The Stars defeated the Pioneers at the same point in two overtimes last season.
South St. Paul stops Simley, reaches girls hockey state tournament
Packers sophomore forward Alida Ahern scored twice in a game for the first time
Rosemount tops Cretin-Derham Hall in second overtime of girls hockey section final
The Irish landed a spot at state on Sophie Stramel's goal 38 seconds into the second extra period.
'The Girl Who Played Hockey' is a tale of a secret and a triumph
Six overtimes, 141 shots needed to decide Minnesota girls section hockey game
Anoka and Blaine were tied 1-1 in their quarterfinal game from the second period until Kayla Shaffer scored after 119 minutes of play.
Pace of transferring worries some in high school hockey leadership
A look at successful programs shows that sometimes opportunity skates in and sometimes it skates away.