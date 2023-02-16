Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Second-seeded Rosemount defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 3-2 in two overtimes to win the Class 2A, Section 3 girls hockey championship Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Community Center.

Sophomore Sophie Stramel scored the winner 38 seconds into the second overtime period. It was her second goal of the game.

Each team scored a power-play goal. The Raiders tied the game on a goal from Delany Schwab with a few minutes remaining in regulation.

The Irish (15-11-2) return to state for the first time since their inaugural trip in 2011. Rosemount came out victorious this time in its second consecutive section title game. It lost last year to Metro-South 6-2.

The season ends for the No. 4 seed Raiders (10-18-0) after they defeated top seed Apple Valley in overtime in the section semifinals. Cretin-Derham Hall was playing for its first trip to state since 2008. Rosemount also ended Cretin-Derham Hall's season last year, with a 6-4 win in the section semifinals.

The Irish became the first Class 2A team to qualify for the state tournament, which begins next Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

In Class 1A, Proctor/Hermantown became the first to secure a state tournament berth, defeating Duluth Marshall 5-4 in the Section 7 final.

Seven section finals in each class Thursday and Friday will set the fields, and seeding will take place Saturday.