From behind the net in the second period, senior Madison Brown passed the puck out front to a waiting Isa Goettl, who sniped a shot top-shelf on the blocker side to make it a three-goal Andover lead.

That was the tip of the iceberg for Goettl, who netted a hat trick and five points as the defending champion and second-seeded Huskies shut out unseeded Rosemount 9-0 in the first Class 2A quarterfinal of the girls hockey state tournament Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

Seven players contributed goals for Andover (26-3-0), and the team's top line of Goettl, Ella Boerger and Madison Brown combined for six goals and nine points.

"They're always moving the puck wherever they go," Rosemount sophomore Sophie Stramel said. "There's no individual. It's all together."

Andover's goals are often gritty instead of pretty, Stramel said.

"We call it Husky Hockey," Ms. Hockey finalist Boerger said. "What it really means is just going hard on pucks all the time."

Added Goettl: "Definitely that grittiness and giving it your all, all the time. Never letting up and never playing down to your opponent's level."

Boerger, who scored her 41st goal of the season and had three assists, is the backbone of the team, Goettl said. That extends beyond the ice when she channels her inner Rihanna or Adele.

"Her dance moves really get us going," Goettl said. "She dances to anything and everything."

Rosemount (15-12-2) took the loss in its first trip to the state tournament since 2011.