SATURDAY
baseball
CLASS 4A
Section 6 • first round
• Edina 6, Mpls. Southwest 5
• Hopkins 4, Mpls. Washburn 2
• St. Louis Park 7, Armstrong 3
• Wayzata 9, Buffalo 1
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • first round
• Byron 3, Kasson-Mantorville 2
• Stewartville 4, Faribault 1
• Northfield 9, Red Wing 0
• Winona 3, Austin 0
Section 3 • first round
• Bloomington Kennedy 4, St. Paul Highland Park 2
• Holy Angels 1, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
• Simley 2, South St. Paul 1
• St. Thomas Academy 9, Richfield 2
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Cannon Falls 4, Caledonia 2
• La Crescent-Hokah 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1
• Pine Island 9, Randolph 1
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 13, Rochester Lourdes 12
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • first round
• Hayfield 8, Goodhue 3
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7, Southland 4
• Lyle/Pacelli 7, Rushford-Peterson 4
• Rushford-Peterson 11, Mabel-Canton 9
• Spring Grove 8, Mabel-Canton 1
• Southland 10, Goodhue 3
Section 3
• Adrian/Ellsworth 5, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 1
• Dawson-Boyd 10, Lakeview 0
• Dawson-Boyd 11, Yellow Med. East 1
• Lac qui Parle Valley 4, Central Mn. Christian 0
• Lac qui Parle Valley 6, MACCRAY 3
• MACCRAY 3, Renville Co. West 2
• Minneota 8, Edgerton/SW Mn. Christian 0
• Murray Co. Central 3, Minneota 0
• Murray Co. Central 6, Wabasso 5
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 7, Adrian/Ellsworth 1
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 5, RRC/WWG 2
• Yellow Medicine East 10, Canby 0
SOFTball
CLASS 4A
Section 7
• Andover 3, Blaine 2
• Blaine 3, Cambridge-Isanti 2
• Coon Rapids 9, Anoka 7
• Coon Rapids 11, Duluth East 3
• Forest Lake 12, Anoka 1
• Forest Lake 7, Andover 5
CLASS 3A
Section 2
• Mankato East 6, Mankato West 2
• Mankato East 10, New Ulm 0
• Marshall 12, Mankato West 0
• New Ulm 1, Marshall 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Caledonia 7, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6
• Winona Cotter 5, Chatfield 2
Section 2
• Belle Plaine 9, Jordan 3
• Fairmont 5, Tri-City United 3
• Jordan 7, Fairmont 4
• Lake Crystal-WM 3, Belle Plaine 2
• Lake Crystal-WM 16, Le Sueur-Henderson 1
• LeSueur-Henderson 10, Maple River 5
• Maple River 3, New Richland-H-E-G 0
Section 3
• Dassel-Cokato 7, Jackson Co. Central 6
• Jackson Co. Central 15, Pipestone 1
• Luverne 2, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 1
• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 6, Windom 0
• Pipestone 8, Minnewaska 3
• Windom 3, Litchfield 0
Section 4
• Concordia Academy 11, Mounds Park Academy 5
• St. Agnes 8, Visitation 3
CLASS 1A
Section 2
• Cleveland 5, Madelia 3
• Martin Co. West 4, United So. Central 3
• New Ulm Cathedral 10, Martin Co. West 0
• New Ulm Cathedral 6, Springfield 5
• Sleepy Eye 8, RRC/WWG 2
• Springfield 8, Cleveland 5
• United So. Central 4, Sleepy Eye 1
Section 3
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3, BOLD 2
• Edgerton/SWMC 10, Renville Co. West 0
• Lac qui Parle Valley10, Belgrade-Brooten-Belrosa 5
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 4, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
• Wabasso 7, Renville Co. West 2
• Wabasso 4, Yellow Medicine East 0
Section 4
• Braham 4, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0
• Mayer Lutheran 4, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 2