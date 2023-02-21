Billy Hengen, coach of the Gentry Academy Stars girls hockey team, acknowledges the public charter school's difficulties in building a full regular-season game schedule.

The process appears to be getting more challenging. Minnesota State High School League leadership approved Gentry Academy's membership four years ago, and coaches are expressing their dismay through their scheduling decisions.

Both Maple Grove's Jim Koltes and Stillwater's Annie Cashman came to their jobs late in the summer and inherited Gentry Academy games. Koltes, whose team split two games with Gentry in 2021-22 and then lost to the Stars in the Class 2A state tournament quarterfinals, declined to schedule them this season. Cashman's Ponies lost all three meetings with Gentry this season, including the Section 4 semifinals. She said, "They are off our schedule next year, and we won't schedule them again as long as I am coaching."

The sticking point? Neither Koltes nor Cashman considers Gentry Academy, which has made state tournament appearances in each of its first three seasons, to be on equal footing with the rest of the state's public and private schools when it comes to hockey training.

Gentry Academy students are permitted to play hockey about one hour per day at the nearby TCO Sports Garden as a physical education option. Hengen said he must "follow MSHSL rules" and does not provide formal hockey instruction during the school day.

Coaches aren't convinced.

"Their kids are skating when mine are in calculus," Cashman said. "They are not trying to conform to the values of the MSHSL. They want to be different and have everyone conform to them. Fine, then go be different and compete in Tier I like Shattuck-St. Mary's.

"I never want to punish kids for the adults' decisions. And it's great to give more kids opportunities. But the only way to stop these superteams is to stop scheduling them."

Andover's Melissa Volk has played Gentry Academy for the past two regular seasons. She isn't sure those games will continue, but not because of philosophical differences. Volk wants to play quality opponents, and Gentry Academy will lose 84% of its goal scoring and both goalies to graduation this spring.

"I understand if coaches don't want to play them," Volk said. "But by the same token, the MSHSL is allowing Gentry Academy to play."

Hengen and his staff "were surprised" by the Stars' No. 4 seed for this week's Class 2A state tournament, which was decided by coaches in an electronic voting process. They went 24-2-0 and beat Andover during the season and Hill-Murray in the playoffs. Gentry Academy opens play at 8 p.m. Thursday against No. 5 seed Moorhead.

"We didn't elaborate on it with our players," Hengen said. "But the way it looks now, [No. 1 seed] Minnetonka probably has the toughest road to the finals."

Andover gets defensive

Though two forwards, Ella Boerger and Isa Goettl, represented defending Class 2A state champion Andover among the Ms. Hockey Award semifinalists, the Huskies' blueline crew is the reason several coaches feel Andover should repeat as champs.

The pairings of Avery Kasick/Cailin Mumm, Mackenzie Jones/Courtney Little and Samantha Angellotti/Merrill Delich make life tough on opposing forwards and easier on goaltender Courtney Stagman. The No. 2 seed Huskies (25-3) rank third among Class 2A tournament qualifying teams with 32 goals allowed all season. Minnetonka (24) is second. Edina (23) is first.

The key to her defensive corps' success?

"They play defense," Volk deadpanned. Then she elaborated.

"It sounds silly," she said, "but they put their focus on keeping pucks out of the net."

Knowing one's role is essential. Sheer talent doesn't hurt, either.

"They are all elite players," Volk said. "All six have the potential to play Division I hockey."

Ms. Hockey finalists

Boerger is one of five finalists for the Ms. Hockey Award, presented by Let's Play Hockey magazine to the state's top senior skater. She passed 200 career points earlier this season.

Luverne's Kamryn Van Batavia, another finalist, crested 400 career points and helped the Cardinals reach the Class 1A state tournament, where they will open against No. 3 seed Orono. Sure, Luverne can't match Andover in strength of schedule. But Van Batavia is legit, and she has signed with Minnesota State Mankato. And finally, Lauren O'Hara of Centennial/Spring Lake Park is in the mix. The Gophers signee racked up 35 goals and 20 assists. Her team upset Maple Grove in the Section 5 title game and drew No. 1 seed Minnetonka in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Goalies to watch

Edina's Uma Corniea and Andover's Courtney Stagman are two of five finalists for the Senior Goalie of the Year Award, also presented by Let's Play Hockey magazine. But four additional netminders in the state tournament deserve a stick tap for their success over a long period of time. Delaney Norman set South St. Paul's career record with 28 shutouts. Celia Dahl did likewise at Orono (21) and so did Kaitlin Groess of Centennial/Spring Lake Park (17). Mankato East's Anna Rader reached 1,000 career saves this season.

