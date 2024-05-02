Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Bloomington Jefferson found its way to the peak.

When the lacrosse season began, Benilde-St. Margaret's was steady at the top of the boys lacrosse rankings. With three players committed to playing lacrosse in NCAA Division I programs, the Red Knights went undefeated for three weeks.

Bloomington Jefferson disrupted that, upsetting Benilde-St. Margaret's 9-8 early last week, and still hasn't been defeated. Now the Jaguars are 7-0 and stand first in the rankings released Tuesday by the Minnesota State High School Boys' Lacrosse Coaches Association, rising from No. 5. The Red Knights (5-1) fell to second.

On Thursday, the new No. 1 will face a test against last year's state runner-up, No. 5 Prior Lake (3-0). The game will begin at 6 p.m. at Bloomington Jefferson.

Bloomington Jefferson is led in scoring, for the second year in a row, by junior Kevin Graff, who is committed to Dartmouth for college. He has scored 17 goals with six assists this season.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Edina fell from second to fourth after a 16-4 loss Thursday to Benilde-St. Margaret's.

Boys lacrosse state rankings

By the Minnesota State High School Boys' Lacrosse Coaches Association (records are through Monday)

1. Bloomington Jefferson (7-0-0); 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's (4-1-0); 13. Stillwater (6-0-0); 4. Edina (3-1-0); 5. Prior Lake (3-0-0); 6. Lakeville North (4-2-0); 7. Eagan (5-0-0); 8. Chanhassen (4-1-0); 9. East Ridge (4-1-0); 10. Farmington (5-0-0).