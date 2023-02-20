FIRST TEAM
UMA CORNIEA
Edina, goaltender, senior
A sixth-year starter, she saved the best for last. Corniea leads Edina back to the state tournament this week with ridiculous numbers. She posted nine shutouts, stopped 96% of shots faced and permits a paltry 0.9 goals per game. One opposing coach said, "You get off the bus down a goal against her."
College plan: Princeton
ISA GOETTL
Andover, forward, senior
Scored 22 goals and posted a team-best 44 assists for the defending Class 2A tournament champion Huskies. Her coach, Melissa Volk, called Goettl the most consistent of Andover's talented forwards. An opposing coach added: "She's all over the ice. If you lose her around the net, boom, she puts the puck in."
College plan: Minnesota
ELLAH HAUSE
Hill-Murray, defense, senior
Pioneers coach Shawn Reid summed up his praise of Hause by stating, "She does not stop playing hard." An opposing coach raved, "She can play shutdown defense, then can rush up the ice to score the game-winning goal. She is a pleasure to watch." Hause finished with 19 goals and 25 assists.
College plan: St. Thomas
JOSIE HEMP
Minnetonka, defense, senior
What doesn't Hemp do? Skippers coach Tracy Cassano raved: "She plays half the hockey game. She scores and she shuts down other teams' top forwards. She has the speed, hands, smarts and vision. She does it all." Brings nine goals and 29 assists into the Class 2A tournament.
College plan: Minnesota
AVA LINDSAY
Minnetonka, forward, senior
The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year. Lindsay is dynamic and electric throughout games, and a humble and kind leader off the ice. Led the Skippers with 23 goals despite missing four games to play with Team USA in the Under-18 Women's World Championship for a second consecutive year.
College plan: Minnesota
STELLA RETRUM
Maple Grove, forward, senior
Played with the Crimson in the Class 2A, Section 5 championship game four consecutive seasons. Finished with 27 goals and a career-high 31 assists. Known for a quick release on her shot and for always striving to improve. "She is a force to be reckoned with and can win games for her team," an opposing coach said.
College plan: Penn State
SECOND TEAM
Ella Boerger, Andover, forward, senior: Buried 40 goals to help her team back to the Class 2A state tournament. Makes smart plays in all areas of the rink. College plan: St. Thomas
Chloe Boreen, Hill-Murray, forward, junior: Quick and skilled, Boreen parlayed her shooting ability into a 40-goal season. College plan: undecided
Hailey Hansen, Blaine, goalie, senior: Ranks sixth in Class 2A with 832 shots faced but is the only goalie in that group to have allowed fewer than two goals per game. College plan: Minnesota State Mankato
Suzy Higuchi, Blake, forward, senior: Led the Bears with 68 points, an output stemming from her nonstop motor and strong play in all zones. College plan: Yale
Josie Lang, Stillwater, defense, junior: First-year Ponies coach Annie Cashman hailed Lang as "our MVP in every single way." Finished third on her team with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists). College plan: Providence
Cailin Mumm, Andover, defense, junior: Opposing coaches can't keep mum about her game. One said she "can't be beaten one-against-one." Also provided five goals and 25 assists. College plan: St. Thomas
THIRD TEAM
Forwards
Makayla Moran, sophomore, Apple Valley; Lauren O'Hara, senior, Centennial; Ayla Puppe, junior, Northfield; Grace Sadura, senior, Minnetonka; Josie St. Martin, junior, Stillwater; Ella Tuccitto, senior, Simley.
Defense
Jenessa Gazdik, senior, Gentry Academy; Carly Humphrey, junior, Elk River/Zimmerman; Laine DeVries, senior, Chisago Lakes; Marie Moran, senior, Apple Valley.
Goaltenders
Sedona Blair, senior, Holy Family; Grace Zhan, junior, Hill-Murray.
How the team was chosen: The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.