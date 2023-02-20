FIRST TEAM

UMA CORNIEA

Edina, goaltender, senior

A sixth-year starter, she saved the best for last. Corniea leads Edina back to the state tournament this week with ridiculous numbers. She posted nine shutouts, stopped 96% of shots faced and permits a paltry 0.9 goals per game. One opposing coach said, "You get off the bus down a goal against her."

College plan: Princeton

ISA GOETTL

Andover, forward, senior

Scored 22 goals and posted a team-best 44 assists for the defending Class 2A tournament champion Huskies. Her coach, Melissa Volk, called Goettl the most consistent of Andover's talented forwards. An opposing coach added: "She's all over the ice. If you lose her around the net, boom, she puts the puck in."

College plan: Minnesota

ELLAH HAUSE

Hill-Murray, defense, senior

Pioneers coach Shawn Reid summed up his praise of Hause by stating, "She does not stop playing hard." An opposing coach raved, "She can play shutdown defense, then can rush up the ice to score the game-winning goal. She is a pleasure to watch." Hause finished with 19 goals and 25 assists.

College plan: St. Thomas

JOSIE HEMP

Minnetonka, defense, senior

What doesn't Hemp do? Skippers coach Tracy Cassano raved: "She plays half the hockey game. She scores and she shuts down other teams' top forwards. She has the speed, hands, smarts and vision. She does it all." Brings nine goals and 29 assists into the Class 2A tournament.

College plan: Minnesota

AVA LINDSAY

Minnetonka, forward, senior

The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year. Lindsay is dynamic and electric throughout games, and a humble and kind leader off the ice. Led the Skippers with 23 goals despite missing four games to play with Team USA in the Under-18 Women's World Championship for a second consecutive year.

College plan: Minnesota

STELLA RETRUM

Maple Grove, forward, senior

Played with the Crimson in the Class 2A, Section 5 championship game four consecutive seasons. Finished with 27 goals and a career-high 31 assists. Known for a quick release on her shot and for always striving to improve. "She is a force to be reckoned with and can win games for her team," an opposing coach said.

College plan: Penn State

SECOND TEAM

Ella Boerger, Andover, forward, senior: Buried 40 goals to help her team back to the Class 2A state tournament. Makes smart plays in all areas of the rink. College plan: St. Thomas

Chloe Boreen, Hill-Murray, forward, junior: Quick and skilled, Boreen parlayed her shooting ability into a 40-goal season. College plan: undecided

Hailey Hansen, Blaine, goalie, senior: Ranks sixth in Class 2A with 832 shots faced but is the only goalie in that group to have allowed fewer than two goals per game. College plan: Minnesota State Mankato

Suzy Higuchi, Blake, forward, senior: Led the Bears with 68 points, an output stemming from her nonstop motor and strong play in all zones. College plan: Yale

Josie Lang, Stillwater, defense, junior: First-year Ponies coach Annie Cashman hailed Lang as "our MVP in every single way." Finished third on her team with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists). College plan: Providence

Cailin Mumm, Andover, defense, junior: Opposing coaches can't keep mum about her game. One said she "can't be beaten one-against-one." Also provided five goals and 25 assists. College plan: St. Thomas

THIRD TEAM

Forwards

Makayla Moran, sophomore, Apple Valley; Lauren O'Hara, senior, Centennial; Ayla Puppe, junior, Northfield; Grace Sadura, senior, Minnetonka; Josie St. Martin, junior, Stillwater; Ella Tuccitto, senior, Simley.

Defense

Jenessa Gazdik, senior, Gentry Academy; Carly Humphrey, junior, Elk River/Zimmerman; Laine DeVries, senior, Chisago Lakes; Marie Moran, senior, Apple Valley.

Goaltenders

Sedona Blair, senior, Holy Family; Grace Zhan, junior, Hill-Murray.

How the team was chosen: The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.