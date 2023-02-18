Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnetonka has adopted Edina's Braemar Arena as its own any time the Skippers face Holy Family in girls hockey.

Friday's 4-0 victory in the Class 2A, Section 2 championship meant Minnetonka snuffed out the Fire for the third time in as many meetings going back to last season's section final.

No. 1 seed and top-ranked Minnetonka (25-2) returns to the Xcel Energy Center for the state tournament. The Skippers placed second to Andover last season. On Friday, they got rolling with two goals scored 76 seconds apart from sophomore Ruby Rauk and junior Lindzi Avar. The duo put the Skippers ahead 2-0 in the second period.

No. 2 seed Holy Family (20-7-1) was outshot 29-10 through two periods, with only senior goalie Sedona Blair preventing her team's decimation.

An early third-period goal by the Skippers' Senja Leeper left Holy Family on the outside looking in for a second consecutive season.

In their previous meeting this season, Minnetonka won 3-1 on Dec. 28 to clinch the Walser Tourney title at Braemer Arena.

Each team had allowed just one goal in two previous section playoff games.