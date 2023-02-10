Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Blaine defeated Anoka 2-1 in girls hockey in the Class 2A Section 7 quarterfinals on Thursday at Fogerty Arena.

Kayla Shaffer's goal at 10:29 of the sixth overtime ended the game after 119 minutes and 29 seconds. The game had been tied since the 5:40 mark of the second period.

Anoka goalie Gretchen Paaverud had 89 saves as Blaine outshot Anoka 91-50. Blaine goalie Hailey Hanson had 49 saves.

The game was the second longest in girls hockey state history.

In 2016, East Ridge defeated Apple Valley 3-2 in the Class 2A Section 3 quarterfinals in six OTs. That game lasted 121 minutes, 58 seconds. Apple Valley goalie Taylor DeForrest had 111 saves in that game.

The longest game in girls state tournament history was a Class 2A semifinal between Minnetonka and Lakeville North in 2013. That game went six OTs as well, but it ended in 113 minutes, 29 seconds.

The longest game in boys state tournament history is a five-overtime game between Apple Valley and Duluth East in 1996. That game lasted 93:12. In the 1955 state tournament, Minneapolis South and Thief River Falls played 11 overtimes before South won 3-2.

But with shorter overtimes, that game was played in 86 minutes.