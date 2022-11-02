A disputed goal late in the first half sent two teams in opposite directions: Mahtomedi toward the championship game in Class 2A girls' soccer and Benilde-St. Margaret's toward despair.

Propelled by that goal, top seed Mahtomedi defeated fourth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret's 2-0 in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Zephyrs (18-2-0) got the game's first goal with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half. Zephyrs sophomore midfielder Aynslea Ulschmid appeared to bump into Red Knights goalkeeper Clara Luger as she gathered in a loose ball. The collision knocked the ball loose and into the net. The referees conferred but did not change the call.

"That crushed [us] because we worked so hard the whole half and give up one stupid goal at the end," Red Knights senior Abby Garvin said. "We needed to keep our heads up and keep pushing them hard because a one-goal lead isn't a strong lead. But going that whole half, I know for a lot of people was like, 'Oh, two minutes left in the half and we let in that goal that should not have gone in.' "

Anabel Hillstrom extended the Zephyrs' lead to 2-0 in the 46th minute by sliding a rebound under Luger for her first goal of the season. Katelyn Beulke's initial shot went off a Red Knights defender right to Hillstrom.

"It has always been a goal of mine to score here at the Bank," Hillstrom said. "My whole family is in the stands. It was really rewarding. To have my teammates come and hug me right after and celebrate with me was just the best feeling."

The Red Knights (14-5-2) were held without a shot on goal in the first half and finished with just one.

Holy Angels 1, Mankato East 0: The Stars held the Cougars to three shots on goal and to one good scoring chance, taking a victory in the other semifinal.

Stars goalkeeper Chloe Sandness was able to hang on to that one chance, a free kick from near midfield with several Cougars closing in for a potential rebound in the second half.

Kathryn Van Sloun broke the scoreless tie in the 22nd minute off an assist from Makayla Clow. Van Sloun sent a shot from 16 yards out inside the near post past diving goalkeeper Isabelle Schott.

The Stars (19-2-0), are seeded second, the Cougars (20-1-0) seeded third.

