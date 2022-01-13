Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Our high school writers compare notes on the section football playoffs and the ongoing fall tournament season in a podcast that covers much more than football.

1:30 Fighting through postgame tears for interviews with coach

3:55 Football upsets and games of interest6:15 6A football predictions: Maroon Division vs. the stronger Gold Division teams

9:20 Proof why all teams should get a chance in the playoffs

14:40 Soccer state tournament Final Fours

17:30 Volleyball section finals overview.

20:55 Cross-country state meet: Class 3A boys' individual race dripping with drama

23:30 Experts put on the spot for football predictions

Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tap here for the Talking Preps podcast library