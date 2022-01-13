Our high school writers compare notes on the section football playoffs and the ongoing fall tournament season in a podcast that covers much more than football.
1:30 Fighting through postgame tears for interviews with coach
3:55 Football upsets and games of interest6:15 6A football predictions: Maroon Division vs. the stronger Gold Division teams
9:20 Proof why all teams should get a chance in the playoffs
14:40 Soccer state tournament Final Fours
17:30 Volleyball section finals overview.
20:55 Cross-country state meet: Class 3A boys' individual race dripping with drama
23:30 Experts put on the spot for football predictions
