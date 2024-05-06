NBA Western Conference semifinals

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Timberwolves

(Wolves lead series 1-0)

Game 2: 9 p.m. Monday, Ball Arena, Denver.

TV; radio: TNT; 100.3 FM and iHeartRadio app.

Betting line: The Nuggets are favored by 5.5 points tonight. On the series, though, the Wolves are now, after Saturday's impressive Game 1 victory, the betting favorites to win the series. (Source: DraftKings.)

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Game preview

Opening bell: The Timberwolves defense did the job in Game 1′s 106-99 victory in Denver. The Nuggets couldn't stop Anthony Edwards, who had 43 points, and the Wolves controlled the fourth quarter with a strong contribution from Naz Reid.

Watch him: Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is headed toward the MVP award, but the Wolves had to be happy with how they limited him in Game 1 with Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid using size and strength against Jokic. He did have 32 points, but only eight rebounds, and his brilliant passing ability was somewhat controlled. When Jokic was asked after Saturday's game how he can combat the Wolves' size, he said, "Have a duplicate clone of myself."

Injuries: Denver's Jamal Murray (calf) is questionable.

Forecast: The Nuggets will certainly not want to lose the first two at home, and will play with desperation. But if Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns can stay out of foul trouble, and his team can limit the Nuggets from three-point land, the Wolves could put Denver in a big, big hole.

Pregame reading

Ant = MJ?: No, no one is saying Anthony Edwards is the next Michael Jordan. But after Ant's Game 1 on Saturday, which came after several other Jordanesque performances lately, the comparisons are fair and timely, writes Jim Souhan. Read his column here.

. . .

read all our Wolves beat coverage here.