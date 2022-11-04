The Gophers volleyball team lost one of its top incoming recruits a week before national signing day, as Laney Choboy, a North Carolina native,switched her commitment to Nebraska on Thursday.

Choboy, generally considered the best libero in the Class of 2023, had committed to the Gophers in June of 2021. She said her decision to switch stemmed from the news that Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon would resign at the end of the season — a move she understood, even as it shifted her future on its axis.

"I understand why he had to do it," Choboy said. "Just like me leaving Minnesota, you do what's best for you. I think that's what was best for him. I was really looking forward to being taught and mentored by him. ... But there's absolutely no hard feelings with how it had to go down, and I'm actually really thankful he told me before I signed because now I had an opportunity to do what's best for me and look for other options."

Choboy said she stayed in contact with McCutcheon and associate head coach Matt Houk as she reopened her recruitment — taking visits to Texas and Nebraska over a whirlwind seven days.

In the end, she wanted a level of certainty that was hard to find with the Gophers because they will not be naming a new head coach until after the season.

"It was not easy when I called Hugh," Choboy said. "He actually called me [Thursday] and I had talked to Matt a couple of days ago, and I just really get emotional when I talk about it and especially when I talk to them. Just because of how amazing they are and how much they believed in me and the relationship we built."

It was always going to be hard to know what impact McCutcheon's resignation would have on the program, even with the news that he will stay at the University of Minnesota in a new role as assistant athletic director and sport development coach. But Choboy's reversal will leave whoever takes over the team scrambling to find defensive specialists.

The Gophers will lose CC McGraw, one of the best liberos in program history, and defensive specialist and starter Rachel Kilkelly at the end of the season. Sophomore Skylar Gray of Maple Grove is currently the only other libero on the roster.

Choboy, who has played extensively with USA Volleyball, said that when McCutcheon called to tell her he was going to be resigning as the Gophers coach at the end of the season it left her emotionally shaken.

But it also eventually left her with a feeling of gratitude for the chance to determine her future fairly — even as the future of Gophers volleyball remains up in the air.

"I was really excited and it's unfortunate but I know Minnesota is not going to take a fall. Whoever gets hired next, it's Minnesota volleyball," Choboy said. "They're going to be great and Hugh is going to do great in his new job. I'm excited for everybody. I think in the end it will all work out for everyone."

The next few days will provide more clarity on that for the Gophers.

They have two additional verbal commitments for the Class of 2023 in Calissa Minattee, a middle blocker from North Kansas City, Missouri, and Sydney Schnichels the standout 6-4 opposite hitter from Willmar.

Both are considered among the best prep players in the country. National signing day is Wednesday.