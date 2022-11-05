Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Gophers volleyball team bounced back from a four-set loss to Wisconsin with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of Michigan on Friday night at Maturi Pavilion.

Taylor Landfair led Minnesota (14-7, 9-4 Big Ten) with 21 kills while Carter Booth tallied 11 kills with four blocks. Libero CC McGraw, ranked fourth on the program's career list for digs with 1,794, recorded 14.

The Gophers hit .321 with 47 kills, four team blocks and one ace. Michigan (14-9, 5-8) hit .202 with 42 kills, three team blocks, 44 digs and five aces.

May Pertofsky led Michigan which led twice in the third set before the Gophers took control for good, with 11 kills. The loss was the Wolverines' third in seven Big Ten matches; they are 1-5 at home in league play.