WCHA Final Faceoff

Friday-Saturday, Ridder Arena

No. 4 seed Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 1 seed Ohio State, 1 p.m. Friday, B1G+

The matchup: The Bulldogs (25-8-3) and Buckeyes (30-4-2) meet in a rematch of last year's NCAA championship game, won 3-2 by Ohio State. The teams played four one-goal games in the regular season, with the Buckeyes winning 3-2 in overtime and 3-2 and 2-1 in regulation, and the Bulldogs winning 5-4 in OT. … F Gabbie Hughes (10 goals, 36 assists, 46 points) leads UMD in scoring, while D Ashton Bell (12-21-33) supplies offense from the blue line. G Emma Soderberg, an Olympian for Sweden, is 20-8-2 with a 1.36 goals-against average, .938 save percentage and a nation's-best 11 shutouts. … F Jennifer Gardiner (21-33-54), D Sophie Jacques (22-24-46) and F Emma Maltais (10-35-45) power the Buckeyes. G Amanda Thiele is 17-2-1 with a 1.90 GAA and .905 save percentage.

No. 3 seed Wisconsin vs. No. 2 seed Gophers, 5 p.m. Friday, FOX9-Plus, B1G+

The matchup: The Badgers (25-9-2) secured nine of 12 points in the four regular-season meetings with Gophers (27-5-3). F Casey O'Brien (16-26-42) and D Caroline Harvey (11-24-35) are among six Badgers with 30 or more points. G Cami Kronish (17-7-2, 1.57, .931) has seized the starting job down the stretch. … Patty Kazmaier Award finalists Taylor Heise (29-33-62) and Grace Zumwinkle (25-33-58) are second and third nationally in scoring. G Skylar Vetter is 24-5-3 with a 1.90 GAA and .921 save percentage.

Championship: 2 p.m. Sunday, B1G+