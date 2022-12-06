The only thing hotter than a Double A Gap Blitz next fall in Boulder, Colo., might be the temperature of the chili.

Or, in plain English: Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and former Gophers head coach Tim Brewster could both be hired by Deion Sanders, the new Colorado head coach with whom both ex-Minnesota coaches have a connection.

Sanders was hired away from Jackson State a few days ago, taking over a Buffaloes program that was once a national power but has fallen so far that it finished 1-11 in 2022.

He'll be looking to revamp, among other things, recruiting and defense — which is where Brewster and Zimmer would fit in.

Brewster was the tight ends coach for Sanders at Jackson State in 2022 and carries with him a reputation as a top-flight recruiter that has helped sustain a career in college football even after his unsuccessful run as Gophers head coach.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg is reporting that Brewster will be on Sanders' staff in Colorado, thought it is not known yet in what capacity.

Zimmer, meanwhile, worked for Sanders at Jackson state this past season in an analyst role after being fired after eight seasons as Vikings coach in January.

We're more at the rumors and rumblings stage with Zimmer, but he could wind up as Sanders' defensive coordinator at Colorado.

It would be an interesting next chapter for Zimmer, 66, who hasn't coached in the college game since serving as Washington State's defensive coordinator from 1989-1993. Zimmer was an assistant and coordinator with the Cowboys from 1994-2006, serving as Sanders' defensive backs coach from 1995-99.

Sanders' coaching star is clearly rising after leading Jackson State to a 27-5 record the past three years, including undefeated conference records each of the last two years.

Surrounding himself with former head coaches could prove to be a wise move as he navigates the leap to Power 5 football, even if Minnesota fans might not be able to fathom Brewster and Zimmer on the same staff.

Brewster is a rah-rah salesman known for colorful phrases like "Get your chili hot!" while Zimmer is an old-school defensive coach whose style wore thin with the Vikings by the end of his tenure.

If this all comes to fruition, it will truly be a shame that the Gophers played Colorado the past two years but don't have them on a future schedule.