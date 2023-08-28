Tap the bookmark to save this article.

See

Confectioners Dancing Bear Chocolate will do live demonstrations throughout the day. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Cambria Kitchen, Creative Activities.

In Fidgety Fair Tails, fairy tales are reimagined to jump-start approachable conversations about mental health. 9:45 a.m. Dan Patch Park.

Experience

It's Sensory-Friendly Morning, for guests who would like to experience Mighty Midway and Kidway rides and games with reduced lights and volume. 9-11 a.m. Kidway; 10 a.m.-noon Mighty Midway.

Immerse yourself in Future Projections' "Canopy/Calliope," an all-new "fantasia of imagery and sound" lighting up the trees above and the ground below. Dusk (9 p.m.) Mon.-Wed. (weather-permitting), east of the grandstand ramp.

Hear

The Happy Together Tour — featuring the Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Vogues, the Classics IV and the Cowsills — plays the grandstand at 7 p.m.

On the free stages:

Native Pride Dancers perform on the International Bazaar stage at 3:15, 4:30 and 5:45 p.m., and then ABBASolutely Fab plays there at 8 p.m.

Dallas Wayne and Redd Volkaert take the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage at 3:45 & 4:45 p.m.

Taste

Two local favorites are new to the fair — Afro Deli and MomoDosa — and deserve your attention. Find Afro Deli in the Food Building, serving sambusas, sweet plantains and Somali tea. And hurry to MomoDosa: Located at the Midtown Global Market stand in the International Bazaar, the mango lassis, dosas, momos and pakora end Aug. 29 to make way for Arepa Bar.