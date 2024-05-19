Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Two paddlers are missing after two canoes went over a waterfall in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) Saturday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported the canoes went over Curtain Falls, a waterfall between Crooked Lake and Iron Lake on the Minnesota-Ontario border. The caller said two people were missing and at least one other person was badly injured.

After midnight, a Department of Natural Resources helicopter extracted an injured person and one person who was unhurt.

On Sunday, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad resumed search efforts for the two missing people.